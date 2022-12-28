Here are some of the telling and significant numbers from Kentucky's 89-75 loss to Missouri in Columbia, Mo., on Wednesday evening.

53 ... Missouri points which came from the three-point line (10/25) or free throw line (23/28). The Tigers shot the ball very well from outside.

49.1% ... Missouri's field goal percentage for the game. The Tigers were 28/57 and the success was divided pretty much equally between the two halves.

46.4% ... While Kentucky was cold from long range early, the Wildcats weren't totally ice cold for the game, shooting 46.4% overall and 8/23 from three. That could have been good enough to win with a better defensive effort.

45 ... Second half points for Kentucky. The problem? Missouri scored 47. In the second half Kentucky was 6/11 from three-point range and 14/26 overall. The Cats also attempted 18 free throws.

34 ... Points in the paint for both teams. Kentucky needed much more of an advantage here because of the way the Tigers play defense.

30 ... Points for Mizzou's Kobe Brown, who connected on 10/18 FG including 4/8 from outside the arc. He chipped in six boards and the Tigers were +18 in his 35 minutes of action. Brown really heated up in the second half, when he also didn't miss a free throw.

0:23 ... Kentucky only had the lead for 23 seconds. This game was dominated by the Tigers.

19 ... Points for Cason Wallace, following up his monster game against FAMU with another nice statistical night. That was largely due to 5/13 three-point attempts.

17 ... Free throw attempts for Oscar Tshiebwe, who made a living at the line. He made 11 of those, and posted another monster statistical night (23 points, 19 rebounds). Tshiebwe played the entire game so those numbers didn't do much to bridge the gap.

+9 ... Kentucky's advantage on the boards, 37-28, and that was an area that it seemed like the Wildcats could exploit going into the game.

Kentucky also missed nine free throws (15/24), so part of the scoring gap is explained by the charity stripe, although that wasn't decisive.