CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

0 - Negative yardage plays for Kentucky.

1st - Career touchdown reception for UK senior tight end Justin Rigg, a 15-yard reception from Terry Wilson on the Wildcats' opening drive of the game.

1st - Collegiate appearance for UK freshman quarterback Beau Allen, who completed three of five passes for 40 yards.

1st - Career start for UK junior linebacker Marquez Bembry, who recorded 10 tackles.

4 - Straight years with a 100-yard rusher against Vanderbilt by the Wildcats.

5 - Consecutive games with double-figure tackles for UK linebacker Jamin Davis, the most since Danny Trevathan. Davis had 15 stops against the Commodores.

10 - Penalties on the day for UK, resulting in 89 yards.

11 of 17 - Vanderbilt success rate on third-down conversions.

28 - Yard field goal for Chance Poore, who filled in for starter Matt Ruffolo. Poore also went 5-for-5 on PATs.

34th - Home win for Mark Stoops as UK head coach, surpassing Paul "Bear" Bryant for the all-time program lead.

39th - Player in UK program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard career rushing mark - Chris Rodriguez.

46.3 - Punting average for UK punter Colin Goodfellow, who started in place of All-American Max Duffy.

86.7% - Completion rate for UK quarterback Terry Wilson, the second-best day in program history for a player with 10 or more completions.

149 - Career-high rushing yardage for UK sophomore running back Chris Rodriguez, including a career-long 74-yard run for a touchdown. That was the longest run by a Wildcat since Derrick Locke had an 83-yard run against Vanderbilt in 2010.

458 - Total yards for UK on just 55 offensive plays, averaging 8.3 yards per snap. It's the highest yards per play by the Cats since averaging 8.7 against Vanderbilt in 2010.

47-42-4 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against the Commodores, including five straight wins. It's the longest streak for UK since winning six in a row from 1976-81.