News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 00:07:41 -0600') }} football Edit

BY THE NUMBERS: Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Kentucky's Lynn Bowden attempted to split Tennessee defenders Daniel Bituli (35) and Darrell Taylor (19).
Kentucky's Lynn Bowden attempted to split Tennessee defenders Daniel Bituli (35) and Darrell Taylor (19). (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Breaking down the key digits from the Wildcats' 17-13 loss to Tennessee on Saturday night at Kroger Field...

0 - Points allowed by the Tennessee defense after the first quarter. The Volunteers' defensive coordinator is former UK assistant Derrick Ansley.

1st - Time a Kentucky quarterback has rushed for 100-plus yards in back to back SEC games.

2 - Touchdown passes allowed by Kentucky, half of their season total. The Cats entered the game tied for the national lead for fewest allowed.

2-for-5 - Kentucky on fourth-down conversions.

3rd - 100-yard rushing game for Lynn Bowden Jr., the most in a four-game stretch by a UK quarterback since Mike Fanuzzi in 1974.

3-for-3 - Tennessee scoring in the red zone.

4 - Consecutive SEC games that the Kentucky defense has allowed 305 or fewer total yards. It's the first time that has occurred since 1979.

10:18 - Kentucky's time of possession on the opening drive of the game, a 17-play, 75-yard march for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. It marked the most plays and time elapsed during a scoring drive during the Stoops era.

13 - First-quarter points for the Cats were the most in an SEC game since 2015 vs. South Carolina.

15.2 - Average yards per pass completion for the Volunteers.

19 - Tackles for Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli.

23 - Consecutive games that the UK defense has allowed 34 or fewer points, the longest active streak in the nation.

37th - Player, A.J. Rose, to reach the 1,000-yard rushing plateau at UK.

41:37 - Kentucky time of possession, the Cats' most in a game since 1987.

71-46 - The Cats' plays run advantage over the Volunteers.

81-25-9 - Tennessee's lead in the all-time series vs. Kentucky.

56,760 - Attendance at Kroger Field.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}