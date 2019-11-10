0 - Points allowed by the Tennessee defense after the first quarter. The Volunteers' defensive coordinator is former UK assistant Derrick Ansley.

1st - Time a Kentucky quarterback has rushed for 100-plus yards in back to back SEC games.

2 - Touchdown passes allowed by Kentucky, half of their season total. The Cats entered the game tied for the national lead for fewest allowed.

2-for-5 - Kentucky on fourth-down conversions.

3rd - 100-yard rushing game for Lynn Bowden Jr., the most in a four-game stretch by a UK quarterback since Mike Fanuzzi in 1974.

3-for-3 - Tennessee scoring in the red zone.

4 - Consecutive SEC games that the Kentucky defense has allowed 305 or fewer total yards. It's the first time that has occurred since 1979.

10:18 - Kentucky's time of possession on the opening drive of the game, a 17-play, 75-yard march for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. It marked the most plays and time elapsed during a scoring drive during the Stoops era.

13 - First-quarter points for the Cats were the most in an SEC game since 2015 vs. South Carolina.

15.2 - Average yards per pass completion for the Volunteers.

19 - Tackles for Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli.

23 - Consecutive games that the UK defense has allowed 34 or fewer points, the longest active streak in the nation.

37th - Player, A.J. Rose, to reach the 1,000-yard rushing plateau at UK.

41:37 - Kentucky time of possession, the Cats' most in a game since 1987.

71-46 - The Cats' plays run advantage over the Volunteers.

81-25-9 - Tennessee's lead in the all-time series vs. Kentucky.

56,760 - Attendance at Kroger Field.