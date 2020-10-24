 CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Kentucky vs. Missouri
BY THE NUMBERS: Kentucky vs. Missouri

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson delivered a stiff arm to a Missouri defender during Saturday's game in Columbia, Mo. (Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Breaking down some of the key figures from the Cats' 20-10 loss on Saturday afternoon at Missouri... 

1st - Career start for Kentucky nose tackle Marquan McCall, who had a career-high six tackles with Quinton Bohanna missing the game due to injury.

2/9 - Kentucky offense on third-down conversions.

4 - Pass completions for the Cats in the entire game, netting only 35 yards.

4/5 - Missouri conversions on fourth-down plays.

7.3 - Average yards on first down for the Cats, accounting for 117 of their 145 total yards. UK had just 28 yards on their other 20 snaps in the game.

7-4 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Missouri. The Tigers won for the first time in the last six meetings.

8/9 - Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak on third-down passing attempts.

18 - Career-high tackles for UK safety Yusuf Corker, the most by a Cat since Jordan Jones recorded 19 versus Southern Miss in 2016.

21 - Play drive for the Tigers that resulted in no points in the third quarter.

26-8 - First downs for Missouri vs. first downs for Kentucky.

37 - Carries for Missouri running back Larry Roundtree III, who had 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

50 - Yard field goal for UK kicker Matt Ruffolo in the second quarter, tying his career long.

+56 - Missouri's advantage in total offensive snaps on the day, running 92 plays to 36 for the Cats.

43:10 - The Tigers' time of possession on the day, nearly triple that of the Cats (16:50).


{{ article.author_name }}