CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Kentucky vs. Missouri

1st - Career start for Kentucky nose tackle Marquan McCall, who had a career-high six tackles with Quinton Bohanna missing the game due to injury.

2/9 - Kentucky offense on third-down conversions.

4 - Pass completions for the Cats in the entire game, netting only 35 yards.

4/5 - Missouri conversions on fourth-down plays.

7.3 - Average yards on first down for the Cats, accounting for 117 of their 145 total yards. UK had just 28 yards on their other 20 snaps in the game.

7-4 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Missouri. The Tigers won for the first time in the last six meetings.

8/9 - Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak on third-down passing attempts.

18 - Career-high tackles for UK safety Yusuf Corker, the most by a Cat since Jordan Jones recorded 19 versus Southern Miss in 2016.

21 - Play drive for the Tigers that resulted in no points in the third quarter.

26-8 - First downs for Missouri vs. first downs for Kentucky.

37 - Carries for Missouri running back Larry Roundtree III, who had 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

50 - Yard field goal for UK kicker Matt Ruffolo in the second quarter, tying his career long.

+56 - Missouri's advantage in total offensive snaps on the day, running 92 plays to 36 for the Cats.

43:10 - The Tigers' time of possession on the day, nearly triple that of the Cats (16:50).



