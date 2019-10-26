0 - Points for Kentucky's last two SEC opponents -- Georgia and Missouri -- in the first half.

1st - Pass play of 40-plus yards against the Wildcats this season, Missouri's 74-yard touchdown strike from Kelly Bryant to Tyler Badie in the third quarter. Entering Saturday's game, UK was only one of six FBS schools to have not surrendered such a play.

2nd - UK quarterback (Lynn Bowden Jr.) with a pair of 100-yard rushing games on his resume, joining Derrick Ramsey, who had three from 1975-77. Bowden is also the second player in program history with two career games of at least 195 rushing yards, joining Moe Williams, who had three.

4 - Sacks by the UK defense (Calvin Taylor 2, Josh Paschal, Jordan Wright) matching its season-high set against Toledo.

7 - Consecutive wins in October home games for UK for the first time since 1953-55.

7-3 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Missouri.

8 - Team-high tackles for sophomore linebacker Chris Oats.

10-5 - The Cats' record in their last 15 SEC games at home, the best stretch since 1953-57.

22 - Consecutive games that UK has allowed 34 points or less, the longest active streak in the nation.

28.3 - Points under Missouri's season scoring average of 35.3.

35-0 - Kentucky's record at home since 1985 when rushing for at least 250 yards.

40th - Win at UK by Mark Stoops. He moves into sole possession of fifth place on the school's all-time list.

43 - Yard field goal by redshirt freshman kicker Chance Poore in the second quarter to give the Cats a 15-0 lead.

70 - Yard punt by UK's Max Duffy, a career-long. Duffy averaged 52.4 yards per punt against Missouri and pinned the Tigers inside their own 20 three times. He also had a first-down run of 26 yards on a fake punt.

129 - The Cats' streak of consecutive extra points made ended in the second quarter with the first of two misses by Matt Ruffolo.

159 - Yards under the season average for the Missouri offense, which came in posting 448 yards per game.

204 - Rushing yards by Lynn Bowden Jr., the top single-game effort by any SEC player this season. The previous high was Mississippi State's Kylin Hill (197) against Louisiana. It marked the ninth 200-yard rushing game in UK program history.

2002 - The last time UK had a 200-yard rusher in an SEC game, Artose Pinner vs. Vanderbilt.