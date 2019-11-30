BY THE NUMBERS: Kentucky vs. Louisville
Breaking down the key digits from Kentucky's 45-13 rout of Louisville in the Governor's Cup game on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field...
0 - Red-zone trips for the Louisville offense.
1st - Player in the SEC, Lynn Bowden Jr., with a pair of 200-yard rushing games this season.
2 - Passing attempts by Kentucky, completing one for four yards.
4 - Rushing TDs by the Wildcats' Lynn Bowden Jr. ties the school record for a single game.
6 - Sacks by the UK defense, including two by Jamar "Boogie" Watson and one apiece for Jamin Davis, Quandre Mosely, Davoan Hawkins, and Qua Mahone.
8 - Third-down situations faced by the Cats for the entire game.
12.9 - Yards per carry by the UK offense.
13 - Tackles behind the line of scrimmage by the UK defense, led by two apiece for Jamar "Boogie" Watson and Josh Paschal.
17-15 - The Cats' lead in the all-time series against the Cardinals.
101-23 - Combined score of the last two UK games against UofL.
125 - Rushing yards by UK redshirt freshman running back Christopher Rodriguez.
284 - Rushing yards by UK's Lynn Bowden Jr., a new record for an SEC quarterback.
517 - Rushing yards for the Cats, a new school record for a single game.
7-10-14-14 - Points in every quarter for Kentucky.