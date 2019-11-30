0 - Red-zone trips for the Louisville offense.

1st - Player in the SEC, Lynn Bowden Jr., with a pair of 200-yard rushing games this season.

2 - Passing attempts by Kentucky, completing one for four yards.

4 - Rushing TDs by the Wildcats' Lynn Bowden Jr. ties the school record for a single game.

6 - Sacks by the UK defense, including two by Jamar "Boogie" Watson and one apiece for Jamin Davis, Quandre Mosely, Davoan Hawkins, and Qua Mahone.

8 - Third-down situations faced by the Cats for the entire game.

12.9 - Yards per carry by the UK offense.

13 - Tackles behind the line of scrimmage by the UK defense, led by two apiece for Jamar "Boogie" Watson and Josh Paschal.

17-15 - The Cats' lead in the all-time series against the Cardinals.

101-23 - Combined score of the last two UK games against UofL.

125 - Rushing yards by UK redshirt freshman running back Christopher Rodriguez.

284 - Rushing yards by UK's Lynn Bowden Jr., a new record for an SEC quarterback.

517 - Rushing yards for the Cats, a new school record for a single game.

7-10-14-14 - Points in every quarter for Kentucky.