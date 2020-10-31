CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Kentucky vs. Georgia

1st - Career start at Kentucky by sophomore quarterback Joey Gatewood, a transfer from Auburn. He finished the day with 91 yards passing and 23 yards rushing.

2 - Pass completions on the day for more than 10 yards by the Cats, a 10-yarder and an 11-yarder.

2 - Interceptions by UK, one by defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and one by cornerback Kelvin Joseph. It was the team-leading third of the season by Joseph.

4/0 - Sacks for the Georgia defense vs. the Kentucky defense. The Cats only have seven sacks through six games this season.

6.1/3.6 - Yards per play differential between UGA and UK.

6.8 - The Bulldogs' average yardage gained on first down.

11 - Straight losses by UK in the series against UGA, the longest streak in the history of the matchup.

13 - Tackles by UK linebacker Jamin Davis to lead the Cats. He also had a forced fumble, a pass break-up, and a blocked field goal.

28 - Plays run in the game before the first pass beyond the line of scrimmage, an incomplete pass by Georgia's Stetson Bennett at the end of the first quarter.

<100 - Kentucky passing yards in three of its last four games.

108 - Yards rushing by UK sophomore running back Chris Rodriguez, only the second player to top the 100-yard mark against the Bulldogs this season. Alabama's Najee Harris is the only other runner to top the century mark against UGA, which ranked fourth nationally in rushing defense at 65.5 yards per game entering this week.

215 - Yards rushing by Georgia, led by sophomore Zamir White with 136.

10:28 - Time of possession on UK's 19-play drive that culminated with a Matt Ruffolo 34-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Cats' only points on the day.