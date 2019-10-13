1st - Collegiate start at quarterback for Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. He responded with a career-high 196 yards rushing, 78 yards passing, and three combined touchdowns.

1st - Career TD catch for UK sophomore wide receiver Clevan Thomas.

2nd - Highest rushing total by a quarterback in UK history. Mike Fanuzzi ran for 208 versus Miami (Ohio) in 1974.

3 - Sacks by the Wildcats, one apiece for Quinton Bohanna, Calvin Taylor, and Jamar "Boogie" Watson.

3rd - Time the Wildcats have rallied from 13 points behind to defeat Arkansas. UK also rallied against the Razorbacks in 2007 and 2008.



5-3 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Arkansas.

7 of 14 - UK's third-down conversion rate despite facing an average distance of 7 yards on those plays.

9 - Team-high tackles for UK sophomore safety Yusef Corker. He also recorded a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry.

9-5 - The Cats' record in their last 14 SEC games, the best stretch since 1953-57.

10th - Time that the Cats have rallied from 10 or more points behind to win a game under Mark Stoops, the most of any coach in school history.

14 - Consecutive SEC losses for Arkansas.

22 - The jersey number of former UK star Jared Lorenzen, which was found on white towels throughout the stadium on a game night dedicated to his honor. Lorenzen passed away on July 3.

39 - Wins for Mark Stoops at UK, tying him with Rich Brooks for fifth on the school's all-time list.



50 - Yard field goal by UK's Matt Ruffolo, a career-high.

53-21 - Kentucky's all-time record on Homecoming.

330 - Rushing yards for UK, its most in an SEC game since gaining 341 in 2010 against Vanderbilt.



2005 - The last time a UK player had as many yards rushing as Lynn Bowden Jr. did against an SEC opponent. Rafael Little recorded 198 in a win over Vanderbilt.

37:11 - Time of possession for UK, holding the ball for almost 15 minutes longer than the Razorbacks.



