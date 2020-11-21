CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Kentucky vs. Alabama

0 - Pass completions for the Kentucky offense in the second half.

1.8 - Yards per rushing attempt by the Wildcats.

2-for-13 - Third-down conversions for the UK offense.

3 - Games this season in which the Wildcats recorded less than 180 yards of total offense, the most games of that kind since the 2011 season.

3rd - Worst SEC loss in UK program history. The other two both came against Florida in back to back years, losing 73-7 and 65-0 to the Gators in 1994 and 1995.

4th - Interception of the season for UK defensive back Kelvin Joseph, who took the national lead today.

5 - Kentucky starters out of the game due to Covid-19 testing, including running back Chris Rodriguez, offensive guard Luke Fortner, tight end Justin Rigg, linebacker Jamin Davis, and punter Max Duffy.

6 - Points scored by UK against the teams that entered the season favored to win the SEC East (Georgia) and West (Alabama).

13 - Targets for Alabama star receiver DeVonta Smith, who caught nine of them for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

29 - First downs surrendered by the UK defense in back to back weeks against Vanderbilt and Alabama.

30th - Consecutive win by Alabama against an SEC East opponent.

48.3 - Yards per punt for UK backup Colin Goodfellow, who filled in admirably for All-American Max Duffy for the second consecutive week.

96th - Consecutive win by Alabama against an unranked opponent.

98 - Points allowed by the UK defense in the last two games. The Cats led the SEC in scoring defense prior to matchups against Vanderbilt and Alabama.

509 - Yards of total offense by the Crimson Tide; 283 through the air and 226 on the ground.

38-2-1 - Alabama's lead in the all-time series against Kentucky, including seven straight wins since the Cats last won in 1997.



