As we reflect on the season that just wrapped up with Kentucky's win in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech, one way to assess the program's 13-game ride is to identify some key numbers that tell us things about the team.

Here are some key stats for Kentucky's team and individual performances that paint a picture of the 2019 campaign.

3,624 ... Total team rushing yards for Kentucky on the season, which shatters the previous record in the Mark Stoops era (3,044 in 2016).

1,468 ... Rushing yards on the season for receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden. He finished the season as the SEC's leading rusher. He also led the SEC averaging 7.94 yards per carry. Bowden had 13 touchdowns on the ground.

278.8 ... Rushing yards per game for Kentucky on the season, which is fourth in the nation behind only Navy, Air Force, and Army, the three FBS service academies. Over the last eight games of the season Kentucky rushed for 350 yards per game, second only to Navy.

167.8 ... Passing yards per game allowed per game by Kentucky's defense, third in the country behind Clemson and Ohio State.

32:09 ... Kentucky's average time of possession, which ranked 21st in the country and was an essential ingredient to the Wildcats' success not only this season but more recently in the Mark Stoops era.

48.12 ... Yards per punt for Max Duffy, the winner of the Ray Guy Award which goes to the nation's top punter.

21st ... Kentucky's national rank in total defense measured by yards allowed per game. That's good for the fifth best defense in the SEC in 2019.

113.7 ... Passing yards per game for Kentucky on the season, which ranked 127th in the nation.

16.27 ... Yards per kick return allowed by Kentucky, which ranks 6th in the country.

9 ... Passing touchdowns allowed all season by Kentucky's defense. That's tied for fewest in the nation with Ohio State and Clemson, although the latter two defenses have played 14 games compared to UK's 13.

Also the number of made field goals for Kentucky on the season, which ranks 114th in the nation.

8.5 ... Sacks by Calvin Taylor. He and Boogie Watson combined for 15 sacks this year, making them the top sack duo in the Southeastern Conference.

4 ... Players who rushed for more than 500 yards on the season. Lynn Bowden, AJ Rose, Kavosiey Smoke, and Chris Rodriguez all topped that mark and all averaged at least 5.5 yards per carry.

Also the number of 50+ yard plays Kentucky allowed all season, tied for 12th in the nation.