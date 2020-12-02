CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Kansas 65, Kentucky 62

BY THE NUMBERS: Kansas 65, Kentucky 62
Breaking down some of the intriguing numbers from the Wildcats' 65-62 loss to the Jayhawks on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis...
3 - Assists by the Wildcats in the last 40 minutes of second-half play.
3 for 21 - Kentucky 3-point shooting, bringing its two-game total to 3-for-31 and season total to 9-of-47.
4th - Time in the AP Poll era (since 1948-1949) that Kentucky has started a season 1-2 while being ranked in the AP Poll in each of the first 3 games (1973-1974, 1975-1976, 2000-2001)
5-5 - UK's record in the Champions Classic, including a 2-2 mark against Kansas.
7-5 - Bill Self's career record against UK, including wins in four of the last five meetings.
8 - Turnovers by the Cats' two point guards, Devin Askew and Davion Mintz.
8 - Blocked shots by UK freshman forward Isaiah Jackson. The eight blocks are the most since Willie Cauley-Stein had nine against Boise State on Dec. 10, 2013. Jackson also scored seven points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
9th - Time in 291 games in which UK held a lead of 10 points or more under John Calipari that the Wildcats ultimately lost.
13 - Point lead for the Cats in the first half (28-15 with 5:36 to go.)
14th - Loss for UK under Calipari coming off another loss.
18 - Points for the Jayhawks off 16 UK turnovers.
23-10 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Kansas. The Jayhawks once trailed in the rivalry 17-3.
29.9% - The lowest percentage an opponent has ever shot in a victory against Kentucky since the statistic started being officially recorded during the 1958-59 season.
47-43 - Rebounding advantage for Kansas.
86 - Shots missed from the field between the two teams.