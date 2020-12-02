 CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Kansas 65, Kentucky 62
Kansas wing Christian Braun slammed in two of his 13 points in the Jayhawks' win over the Wildcats.
Breaking down some of the intriguing numbers from the Wildcats' 65-62 loss to the Jayhawks on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis...

3 - Assists by the Wildcats in the last 40 minutes of second-half play.

3 for 21 - Kentucky 3-point shooting, bringing its two-game total to 3-for-31 and season total to 9-of-47.

4th - Time in the AP Poll era (since 1948-1949) that Kentucky has started a season 1-2 while being ranked in the AP Poll in each of the first 3 games (1973-1974, 1975-1976, 2000-2001)

5-5 - UK's record in the Champions Classic, including a 2-2 mark against Kansas.

7-5 - Bill Self's career record against UK, including wins in four of the last five meetings.

8 - Turnovers by the Cats' two point guards, Devin Askew and Davion Mintz.

8 - Blocked shots by UK freshman forward Isaiah Jackson. The eight blocks are the most since Willie Cauley-Stein had nine against Boise State on Dec. 10, 2013. Jackson also scored seven points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

9th - Time in 291 games in which UK held a lead of 10 points or more under John Calipari that the Wildcats ultimately lost.

13 - Point lead for the Cats in the first half (28-15 with 5:36 to go.)

14th - Loss for UK under Calipari coming off another loss.

18 - Points for the Jayhawks off 16 UK turnovers.

23-10 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Kansas. The Jayhawks once trailed in the rivalry 17-3.

29.9% - The lowest percentage an opponent has ever shot in a victory against Kentucky since the statistic started being officially recorded during the 1958-59 season.

47-43 - Rebounding advantage for Kansas.

86 - Shots missed from the field between the two teams.

