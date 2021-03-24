CatsIllustrated - By the Numbers: Jacob Toppin

In a season of confounding disappointments for Kentucky basketball, Jacob Toppin was perhaps a bright spot.

He didn't take the SEC by storm, but he made much more of an im

pact than most anticipated when he announced a transfer to UK last year.

Toppin also showed enough to gain John Calipari's confidence and seems to be a part of the program's plans for the future.

Here are some of the most telling numbers from Toppin's first year with Kentucky.

78% ... Toppin's free throw percentage. This team shot very well from the charity stripe and Toppin was one of the reasons for that.

65% ... Toppin ranked in the top 65% of players nationally against man defenses, accounting for 0.907 points per possession against man. However, he was in the bottom 12th percentile against zone, so a liability there.

30.8% ... Don't get it wrong: No one's going to mistake 31% for a good percentage from deep. But for a 6'9 forward who wasn't expected to be much of a contributor this season, it has to be a little encouraging. Like the other parts of Toppin's game, it just needs to be refined.

17.1 ... Minutes per game for Toppin, a number that is probably higher than most would have expected before the season. While Toppin didn't see the court much in the SEC tournament loss to Mississippi State his minutes were way up (peaking at 30 against Ole Miss) at the end of the season.

16 ... Toppin's season high, which came in a 82-78 win at Vanderbilt on February 17. He never scored even a dozen points in any other game.

14% ... The difference between Toppin's field goal percentage in road games and home games. He shot 52.4% in 10 road games and just 38.6% in 14 home games.