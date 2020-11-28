CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: Florida 34, Kentucky 10

0 - Passes targeting Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw in the second half after he caught three balls for 28 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

1 - Wide receiver (Josh Ali) caught a pass for UK on the day. He had six of the Cats' 10 receptions.

1st - Losing season for the Wildcats since 2015. UK has one regular-season game remaining and a potential bowl invitation but can finish no better than 5-6.

2 - First downs for Kentucky in the second half, both coming on the final possession of the game.

2 for 13 - Kentucky on third-down conversions.

3 - Interceptions thrown by two UK quarterbacks: Terry Wilson (2) and Joey Gatewood (1).

8 - Straight games with at least three touchdown passes by Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, a school record.

11 - Touchdown catches for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts this season after grabbing three against the Cats. Kentucky's entire team has seven touchdown receptions this season.

23:23 - Time of possession for Kentucky in the first half, compared to just 6:37 for Florida.

34+ - Points allowed by UK in three consecutive games for only the third time in the Mark Stoops era. It's the first time since the first three games of the 2016 season.

46 - Total yards for the Cats after halftime. UK managed only 27 yards in the second half last week at Alabama.

62 - Yards passing for Kentucky, the fourth time this season the Cats have been held to under 100 yards through the air.

-70 - Kentucky's scoring margin in the second half of games this season. The Cats are even with opponents in the first half of games.

53-18 - Florida's lead in the all-time series against the Cats, including two victories in a row since UK won the 2018 game at The Swamp.