CatsIllustrated - By the Numbers: Dontaie Allen

Dontaie Allen has already announced that he's returning to Kentucky for another season.

He shared that with the Falmouth Outlook, a local paper in Kentucky.

That's good news for a Kentucky program in need of experience and developed talent, not to mention shooting.

Here are some numbers that defined Allen's season with the Wildcats during the 2020-21 campaign.

81% ... Allen ranked in the 81st percentile nationally for his production (0.978 PPP) against man defenses. Granted, he didn't play nearly as much as some other players with much larger outputs, but that's a significant number.

44% ... Synergy stats rank Allen in the 44th percentile of defenders, allowing 0.864 points per possession. This is a very small sample size however, since Allen (whose playing time was limited anyways) played even fewer defensive possessions than offensive possessions due to some strategic substitutions. There's no question Allen struggled at times a defender, but he wasn't as bad as some who see the court a lot at other places.

39.7% ... Allen's three-point percentage for the season. The advanced numbers show that Allen was a very good marksman whether it was a catch and shoot or after he had put the ball on the floor. So while not a totally complete offensive player, Allen was better at finding his look at times than one might have assumed he might be.

23 ... Allen's '20-21 season will be remembered for two games, both against Mississippi State. He scored 23 points twice against the Bulldogs. First in the SEC opener, his coming out party, and then in the SEC tournament. Without Allen's shooting against MSU in the second game it could have gotten ugly.

22 ... The number of two-point field goals Allen attempted all season. He was 8/22 (36%) on two-point attempts and 31/78 from long range.

8 ... The number of scoreless games for Allen, and it's not as though they were frontloaded on the schedule. Five were in February or March, with some games with just one bucket sprinkled in. Allen can be a part of what Kentucky does next year, but anyone who has followed his journey with Calipari so far knows that nothing is guaranteed.

1:3 ... Allen's assist to turnover ratio. He had 17 turnovers and six assists on the season. He wasn't in the game to pass. John Calipari made that abundantly clear.