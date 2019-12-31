1st - Team, Virginia Tech, to score 30 points against the Kentucky defense since Georgia during the 2018 season. The Cats had kept every other opponent this season under 30 for the first time since 1979.



2 - Consecutive bowl victories for Kentucky, who beat Penn State last season in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats last won back to back bowl games under Rich Brooks in 2006 and 2007 against Clemson and Florida State. They would add a third in 2008 against East Carolina.

3rd - Time in school history that UK has won a bowl game after trailing by at least 10 points (Wisconsin 1984 Hall of Fame Bowl; East Carolina 2009 Liberty Bowl).

4 - Punts between the two teams, two apiece.

5th - Time in school history that Kentucky won its final four games of the season (1953, 1954, 1976, 1977, 2019).

6.0 - Average yards per rushing attempt for UK. The Hokies entered the game allowing only 3.8 yards per carry.

8 - Team-high tackles for UK senior linebacker Kash Daniel in his final game as a Wildcat.

9 for 16 - Kentucky's success rate on third and fourth down, including 3-for-3 on the latter.

10-9 - Kentucky moved on the winning side of the ledger all-time in bowl games.

+11:32 - The Cats' advantage in time of possession. UK held the ball for 11:09 in the fourth quarter.

12-6-2 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series against Virginia Tech. The teams last met in 1987, a 14-7 win by the Wildcats.

13-6 - UK's record in games decided by seven or fewer points dating back to 2016.

44-44 - Mark Stoops' record as head coach at Kentucky.

233 - Rushing yards by Lynn Bowden Jr., the third time this season he has eclipsed the 200 mark and a record for a quarterback in a bowl game. The previous record was held by Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, who had 229 yards against Oklahoma on Jan. 4, 2013.

331 - Rushing yards by Kentucky, the fifth straight game they were over the 300 mark to close out the season. The Cats topped 300 yards on seven occasions this year and had another game with 297.

1,468 - Rushing yards for UK quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. this season after playing the first five games at wide receiver.

44,1138 - Attendance at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.