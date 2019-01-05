Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-05 20:48:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

By the Numbers: Alabama 77, UK 75

Bza5mpzj4ok7zk02drrq
USA TODAY Sports
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

After every game Cats Illustrated takes a comprehensive look at the official stat sheet and singles out the most important numbers from the action.Here's what stood out in Kentucky's 77-75 loss to ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}