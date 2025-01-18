By the Numbers: Alabama 102, Kentucky 97

Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland takes a deep dive into the stats from Alabama's 102-97 win against Kentucky.

Here are some of the most significant or interesting stats from the game.

102 ... It's just not normal for a team to put up 102 points against Kentucky in Rupp Arena. This team has struggled to play defense recently. They weren't able to put many lineups on the court that could hold their own when Alabama had the ball.

34 ... Free throw attempts by Alabama. They were the aggressive team. Kentucky was whistled for 25 fouls over the course of the game. Alabama hit 29 of 34 free throws (85.3%).

28 ... The total number of offensive rebounds in the game: 15 for Alabama, 13 for Kentucky. UK actually had more second chance points on fewer opportunities but 28 is surprising because both teams shot OK, Alabama at 45% and Kentucky at 48%.

+21 ... The +/- for Alabama's Mouha Dioubate, which was by far the best number in the game. He only played 15 minutes but had eight points, eight rebounds, and three assists. The game turned decidedly in Alabama's direction when he was on the court.

20 ... Both teams had 20 assists in the game. That rarely happens. In fact, no team in the country averages 20 assists per game, so for both teams to be above that mark shows the level of ball movement and scoring that was taking place.

13 ... Three-pointers made by Alabama. That was tied for the second-most threes the Tide has hit in a game this year. They hit 19 threes in a 105-82 win against South Dakota State late last month and also hit 13 threes against Texas A&M just two games before the contest in Lexington.

12 ... The number of players who scored in double figures for the game. Kentucky had seven players break double digits. Koby Brea, Brandon Garrison, and Ansley Almonor all reached double digits in scoring. You don't lose too many games when three of your bench players score 10 or more points.

1.308 ... Points per possession for the Crimson Tide. That's simply not going to get it done defensively if you're Kentucky. The Wildcats' defense is now rated 86th on KenPom, far lower than you want to see. Kentucky was at 1.276 points per possession, also elite.

-15 ... Amari Williams' +/- for the game, which was easily the worst number on the team. Williams had 13 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes but he also fouled out, turned it over four times, and was one of the Wildcats who struggled against Grant Nelson. It was actually Brandon Garrison who had the best +/- number on the team at +6.