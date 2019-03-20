By the Numbers: Abilene Christian
Kentucky's last NCAA Tournament game was a battle between Wildcats and that's the mascot match on Thursday in Jacksonville with UK taking on Abilene Christian.But besides the obvious, most people p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news