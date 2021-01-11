CatsIllustrated - BY THE NUMBERS: A Turnaround In SEC Play

-2.4% - Opponent field goal percentage since SEC play began. The Cats have held the last three opponents to just 38.7% from the field.

+4.3% - Kentucky's field goal percentage improvement over the last three games. The Cats are now at 45.7% as a team.

6 - Players in double-figure scoring. Olivier Sarr, Dontaie Allen, Keion Brooks Jr., Devin Askew, Davion Mintz, and BJ Boston are all averaging better than 10.0 ppg since league play began. Only three Cats were there in non-conference play -- Boston, Mintz, and Terrence Clarke.

8.6 - Blocked shots and steals per game. It was 5.0 and 5.7 in those categories prior to league play. Freshman forward Isaiah Jackson has 10 blocked shots in the last three games. Boston has seven steals in league play.

+10 - Kentucky's assist-to-turnover ratio in SEC play. In non-conference play, the Cats were a minus-36. Askew and Mintz have dished out 23 assists and committed only 13 turnovers the last three games.

+13.1 - The Cats' scoring improvement since Dontaie Allen became a regular in the rotation. UK was averaging 64.9 points per game after seven games. In the last three, the Cats are averaging 77.0.

16.0 - Olivier Sarr's scoring average, tops on the team, and more in line with what he had shown as an All-ACC selection at Wake Forest. Sarr was averaging 11.2 points per game in non-conference play, including three total points and no field goals against North Carolina and Louisville prior to UK's winning streak.

46.8% - The Cats' 3-point shooting percentage over the last three games. They have made 22 of their last 47 attempts. On Dec. 26, they were one of the worst shooting teams in Division I basketball at 25% (30 of 120).

77.4% - Team free-throw percentage in league play. It was 66.2% in the previous seven games.