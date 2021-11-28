BY THE NUMBERS: A Glance at UK's Final Regular-Season Stats

2 - Games in which Kentucky did not throw a touchdown pass (South Carolina and Louisville) were both won by the Cats.

3.8 - Yards per rushing attempt by UK opponents. Kentucky ranked No. 17 nationally against the run this season, allowing only 117.8 yards per game.

No. 4 - National ranking for Cats in yards per carry, 5.51. Only Coastal Carolina, Utah, and Ohio State posted a higher figure.

5 - Games with more than 500 yards of total offense for UK.

7 - Games with more than 200 yards rushing for the Cats, the season-high of 362 coming in the Governor's Cup finale against Louisville.

7 of 12 - Games in which UK opened with a touchdown drive.

8 - 100-yard rushing games by Chris Rodriguez, tying Artose Pinner's school record set in 2002.

9 - Rushing touchdowns by Will Levis led the Cats, narrowly edging Chris Rodriguez with eight. His nine TDs were the most by a UK quarterback who also had at least 160 passing attempts in a season.

15.5 - Tackles for loss by UK defensive end Joshua Paschal accounting for 64 yards in losses for opponents.

18 - Sacks allowed by the Big Blue Wall (1.5 pg) which ranks 26th nationally.

23 - Touchdown passes by UK. The Cats had only seven during the entire 2020 season.

29 - Sacks by the Cats, more than doubling their 2020 output of 14 in 11 games. Linebacker JJ Weaver led the way with six.

33.3 - Points per game by Kentucky, which ranks 32nd nationally.

44 - Penalty yards per game assessed to UK. The Cats were one of the least penalized teams in the nation, ranking 25th.

51.5% - Kentucky's offensive third-down conversion rate, which ranks No. 5 nationally.

52 - Extra points by Matt Ruffolo, breaking the school record of 51 set by Lones Seiber in 2007

58 - Wins for UK head coach Mark Stoops during his time with the Cats, just two shy of Paul "Bear" Bryant's school record of 60.

+59 - Passing yards for Kentucky over opponents. Last season, opponents passed for 1,135 yards more than the Cats. It's the first time UK has thrown for more yards than opponents since the 2014 season.

74% - Red-zone touchdown rate for UK, scoring TDs on 37 of 50 drives.

86 - Tackles by linebacker Jacquez Jones to lead the Cats.

94 - Receptions for UK wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, breaking James Whalen's single-season school record of 90 set in 1999. Kentucky's top four pass-catchers last season had a combined 98 receptions.

+113 - Offensive yards per game for the Cats over last year's average. UK went from 318 total yards in 2020 to 431 yards in the first season under offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

127 of 130 - Kentucky ranks near the bottom of the national turnover margin column at minus-13.

+1,069 - Rushing yards for UK over opponents.

1,272 - Rushing yards for Chris Rodriguez, the seventh-best single-season figure in UK history.



