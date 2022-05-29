Buzelis says he would fit in perfectly at Kentucky
Matas Buzelis could be defined as an all-around complete basketball player. The nation's sixth-ranked player had a major impact in a pair of Saturday wins on the opening day of the EYBL session in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news