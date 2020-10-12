CatsIllustrated - Buy or sell: Your takes on Kentucky football

Following Kentucky's 24-2 win against Mississippi State, I asked Twitter users to send me their takes on the program and this year's team. Here I'll lay out many of those takes and follow each up with a "buy or sell" analysis of my own.

Gran takes the heat, but he calls the game Mark Stoops wants him to call. The lack of diversity on offense is more on Stoops, than it is Gran, or because personnel limitations. — Brandon Vise (@True_2_thebigbl) October 11, 2020

Buy. When Mark Stoops parted ways with Shannon Dawson he said something that I won't forget. Paraphrasing, he said he needed to know who/what he was getting. He knew that and he will always know it with Gran. I think he does give Gran a lot of control over the offense but there is probably a good understanding of how Stoops wants his program to win games. The play-calling, the tendencies, the emphasis starts at the top.

S. T. R. E. T. C. H the field!!!! — Jimbo (@bigbluemist) October 11, 2020

Sell. Maybe next year. The receiver play is not good enough right now. You can't have confidence that guys will get separation or go make contested catches. When's the last time we saw that consistently? Gran does a good job of stretching the field east/west but UK isn't built for the vertical passing game right now.

This team would be 5-0 if they had two warm up games. — 🏴‍☠️Antifa Weasel Wrangler Johnny Danger (@K_NoiseWaterMD) October 11, 2020

Torn. Tough call. I think it's a great observation that a couple of warm-ups could have helped. A little early for me to tell. What Ole Miss did against Alabama offensively was super impressive. They probably score a bunch on UK any week that game is played. Auburn at Auburn should have been closer. Auburn seems to have a way of scoring more and allowing less than you would think if you watch how the game goes. Before the year I thought UK was built for the weird preseason and altered schedule, but you seem correct in that they were not the best version of themselves.

It seems bad but it's not because they didn't get cupcake games to make their record look better. — James willis (@Jameswll1988) October 11, 2020

Buy. It's really not that bad. If UK makes a field goal, an extra point, and/or doesn't celebrate prematurely they are probably 2-1 and everyone feels very differently. People just put an awful lot of preseason emotion into what was possible for this team and I understand that.

A lot of young guys are getting reps on defense. Why aren’t Sanders, Branham, Crumes, Cummings, Drennen getting looks on offense. The WR’s appear to get no separation and/or can’t catch. Those guys mentioned are some of the top WR/ATH recruits of the stoops era. — Mitchell Sturgeon (@msturgeon88) October 11, 2020

Rephrasing this into a take, it seems like you're saying those players should be playing over the older guys who have struggled. In that case ... Qualified sell. It took the staff a few games to warm up to Benny Snell. It took a little while for them to incorporate Lynn Bowden, although he had a learning curve at receiver as well. I'm not trying to say those young guys "shouldn't" be playing because you should just trust the coaches. I just have not gotten the sense in talking to people behind the scenes that anyone feels like it's obvious the young guys are being held back. I do think Cummings is going to gradually see more time. A little surprised Akeem Hayes hasn't been targeted a few more times given his success early in the season. Having said that, if we see another game or two of that kind of receiver play you wouldn't have anything to lose going to the young guys.

I think Eddie Gran should monitor Twitter during games and find out what plays he should call from all the BBN coaches. — MicheleGolfsALot (@ForeverBigBlue) October 11, 2020

Buy. 100% in favor of coaches on Twitter during games.

I truly believe that COVID played a major role in our first two weeks secondary. It’s never as bad as it seems or as good as it seems (the rain made them appear better in 2019). Hot take? UK has top 4 defense in SEC and beats 2 of UT, UGA, UF, or Bama. — Matt Powell (@MattPowell606) October 11, 2020

Sell (on your last take). I think Kentucky could win one of those games. I'll be a little surprised if they win two. UGA and Bama are going to be losses. The offense will not score enough against UGA and Alabama is just different offensively. Split UT and UF and you can have a .500 season. As for your point about COVID and the secondary, I don't think it was probably all that influential in the start. I don't know all the details about who was out but based on what I do know I don't think it was something that kept a ton of key guys out for a long time. I think they have so many guys who could play that they haven't really found the right rotation or pieces to fit together. At least until the MSU game. They played two teams who can beat you even when you do some decent things, too.

The loss of Bryce Oliver to this point has definitely hurt the passing game. — Kelly Baker (@kellybakerUK) October 12, 2020

Buy. But I don't want to give the impression I think it makes a whole world of difference. He would help, though.

Not a hot take, but I wouldn’t mind seeing a shuffle in the RB room. Looking like we could have 4 starting RBs fighting for snaps. C-Rod has been the most impressive so far. — Austin Miller (@amill95) October 11, 2020

Buy. By process of elimination it has to be Rodriguez at this point. Smoke hasn't stayed healthy and Rose has struggled with ball security. Not really debatable at this moment.

Still not the old Kentucky football no matter how quickly the negative nellies may think. We still haven’t put it together and we do have a big upset in us. I don’t count Tennessee as a upset either. — Benjamin Boggs Smith (@miamiboggs) October 11, 2020

Buy. I'm buying that it's not the "old" Kentucky football if you're talking about the pre-Stoops version and all the problems associated. Sell. I've said I don't see them beating UGA or Bama. Those would be "big" upsets. They can probably give Florida a game and in the Swamp they will be enough of a dog that it would be considered a big upset. I wouldn't be shocked if they won that game based on how the series have gone. Sell. Tennessee would be a minor upset. 6.5 point underdog? Not that big a deal. Neyland Stadium? The history books aren't kind.

I really thing they can use the tight-ends more and especially Upshaw — Dave Bloomer (@Bloomcat99) October 11, 2020

Ambivalent. By this point I have just accepted that it's probably not going to be a huge part of the passing game. Some of that is they don't pass nearly as much as some other teams. Upshaw did seem to have a solid game on Saturday, though.

Terry Wilson is the best UK quarterback since Andre Woodson — Seth Tamme (@SirSethTamme) October 11, 2020

Sell. Hartline was really good as a senior. That would be my pick. Didn't have it in terms of longevity over a college career though.

Cats will steal another one in the Swamp! — MaggieinCali (@Maggie_inCA) October 11, 2020

Sell. I think they could, but not picking it myself. At least at this point.

JJ Weaver should be playing every snap. — Jonny Pliszka (@jonnypliszka) October 11, 2020

Sell. I'm guessing they make that happen, or something close to it, starting next year. I thought all of the outside linebackers played very well on Saturday. He's got a very bright future for sure. Big-time prospect.

Eddie Gran needs to stick to one primary back and roll with him. And that back need to be Christopher Rodriguez. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) October 11, 2020

Qualified buy. They will obviously have to substitute someone else in to spell him but Rodriguez has to be the guy right now.

Stoops's commitment to upperclassmen is hurting us — Harold Allen (@rocksteady_1906) October 11, 2020

Sell. UK is not really the kind of program that is bringing in a bunch of freshmen who are too good to keep off the field. Any success they have had is generally attributable to developing players for longer and relying on experience. He has played freshmen when he's needed to, as when he had an all-freshman secondary back in 2014. There should be cases when you are willing to play the freshman. We're seeing some young guys play in the secondary and on the defensive line now.

Kentucky defense is far better than people realize. Ole Miss has 613, 459, and 647 yards. If Kentucky hits a FG and/or doesn't fumble, that is 613, 434, and 647 yards for Ole Miss. The other two opponents? Florida and Alabama. — Footbawwwwww (@JayBeyonshire) October 11, 2020

Buy. I'll say it's probably a good defense, not a great defense. Mississippi State was pretty bad on Saturday, too. But yeah, it should be top half of the SEC, which is good.

Stop rotating offensive weapons as much. Especially at WR and TE ( more Akeem Hayes, Keaton Upshaw, Josh Ali). Play zone defense more. Use Gatewood in short yardage situations. — Cory Hodskins (@coryhodskins) October 11, 2020

Ambivalent. I can see the case for rotating less at running back. At receiver I honestly don't know what the solution is.

Only one WR in the starting group needs to be there. Let the freshman go all the others can't separate or catch a ball — Ben Laughlin (@laughlin9170) October 11, 2020

Sell. But understand the frustration and why someone feels that way. Ali is a definite starter. It seems like Hayes deserves time. I suppose Bryce Oliver will get his opportunity to start as he had earned when he's ready.

Offense line needs to step it up, Terry Wilson will do fine when his WR's get open. — Troy McGahan (@tdmcgahan) October 11, 2020

Buy. On your point about the offensive line I agree. They were dominant against Ole Miss. You won't rush for 400 yards often. But on the whole this year I think they could have played a little better. Definitely not a bad line by any stretch of the imagination. On Wilson, the receivers have definitely been a part of the problem. That is one reason it has always been tough for me to judge him. I do think he's limited in some important respects.

I love my team and I want to stay positive here.The offensive play calling has become very predictable. We have to do better or Terry and Josh Ali are going to get hurt.Chris needs more touches and we've proven that throwing to the tight end works if Gran will commit to doing so — Brandon Smither (@BrandonSmithe14) October 12, 2020

Buy. However, I'm not sure there is a solution during the season. When you can't throw downfield or don't have confidence in your ability to do that, you're already very limited. Rodriguez does need more touches.

Terry has never been the answer. — Jared Radford (@jaredradford) October 11, 2020

Qualified sell. He was the best option they had in 2018 and will always deserve recognition for quarterbacking the best Kentucky team in at least 40 years. He's played well in some big moments when they have needed him to stretch and elevate. Is he a quarterback who can take Kentucky's offense to the next level, to a point where they are going out and really giving a defense headaches and consistently challenging top teams because of the offense? Probably not.

For future success we need to see more Joe Gatewood and Chris Rodriguez moving forward and less Terry Wilson and AJ Rose. — NigelTrespac502 (@trespac502) October 11, 2020

Buy. It's a weird year. Kentucky has a bunch of turnover next year. Almost a totally new line. Some new skill guys. Lose some defensive parts. Quarterback change. Gatewood has excellent talent. They need to explore that and get him some experience. Absolutely.

Joker Phillips was a better OC than Eddie Gran — Grant Peters (@GP_Tre_Ball) October 11, 2020

Ambivalent. Joker did some good things as UK's offensive coordinator. I think in general UK's offensive coordinators have been better professionals than UK fans have ever given them credit for at the time. What I'll say about Gran is the bigger scale complaints about the offense being limited, the passing game struggling, being one-dimensional, probably have some validity. In terms of game planning and play calling what Kentucky's actual strengths are within games and seasons, I think he's good.

Better than record! — Ed Downs (@WildcatEd1979) October 11, 2020

Undecided. Only one Kentucky team in 40 years has been above .500 in the SEC. It's a tall order. 1-2 doesn't look all that bad. It puts them right in the mix with a bunch of other competitive teams in the league and beyond. Nobody thinks UK is a joke or a doormat. They're achieved respect and won't relinquish it easily.

Max Duffy is the greatest punter in the history of the SEC — Brad (@bpeav1982) October 11, 2020