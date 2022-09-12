News More News
BUY OR SELL: Your hot takes on UK Football

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
Buy or Sell has become a regular Cats Illustrated feature and the format is simple.

After a Kentucky game, publisher Justin Rowland asks fans to share their hot takes.

The fan base was abuzz after UK's win against Florida, so we got a lot of takes. Here are some of them along with Buy/Sell commentary.

Could be. He, Deone Walker, Barion Brown, Dane Key, or Keaten Wade could all be eventual contenders for that.

Sell. Look, if Alabama were to play Kentucky in Lexington and played like they played against Texas, then Kentucky could have been in a position to win that game, too. But Alabama is the rightful favorite in the West. I'd put Kentucky in the same tier as Arkansas, Tennessee, and maybe Mississippi State in the SEC, which is right behind Georgia and Alabama. But they are continuing to inch in the right direction. When you talk about the nation's strongest conference, UK isn't hanging onto coattails. They're a big part of that.

Buy. UK gets credit for its coaching and Stoops shows up on all the lists of best coaches. Brad White is a coveted guy in the coaching profession. They outcoached the Florida staff on Saturday. Napier going for it twice like that with game left to play was strange to see. UK had the right game plan, stuck to it, and then played a familiar brand of keep away football when it could in the second half. They've got a method and it works very well.

Was it his best game? I'm not sure, that's a tough call. He played really well against LSU. I thought he played well against Georgia last year even though they only scored 13 points. It was definitely up there because he mostly protected the football even while hurried and sacked but managed to come through with big throws.

Buy. That's the exciting thing. When you think about all the easy points Kentucky left on the board with special teams and how things just briefly spiraled for them in the first half, they really looked like the better team and one with more room for improvement.

Wow. Former UK defensive back Moe Douglass coming in strong. The cool thing is Kentucky has become one of the biggest games of the year for the best program in the country.

Buy. I can go with that. Heck, they've already banked 2/12 games as strong performances. UK gave up 13 points to a good Miami-OH QB in Brett Gabbert and Florida was fortunate to get to 16 in the Swamp. Based on early returns you can't assume this group will finish any lower than second in the Stoops era. Time will tell, but after two games that's a justified prediction.

Buy, Buy, Buy. Tough to disagree with any of that. The line gave up three sacks early in the game and patched it up to finish strong. They earned that meal with Will Levis. Special teams were disappointing after the way they played in Week 1. Much to clean up there, and it could hurt in a close game.

The coverage of Richardson was a bit over the top. He earned some positive press against Utah but the comparisons to Cam Newton or Vince Young were ridiculous. Even just mentioning those games and putting that on a young guy is unfair to him.

Sell. It's just not the take or approach I would have. Smoke rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries. Levis should have had more rushing yards but for a couple of things that went wrong. When you factor C Rod is out and the way the line turned it around as the game went on I think optimism is warranted. I'd just call it an unqualified positive that they have been able to get to 2-0 and the run game is now more promising than it was last week.

Buy. I mentioned on social media that he wrote his own narrative. The durability question has followed him and that was tied for the most carries Smoke has had in a game. It reminded me of some of the timely tough running UK got from Derrick Locke or Jojo Kemp in some bigger games. He left some yards out there earlier in the game but got stronger as Florida's defense got weaker. The offensive line and Smoke both get credit for that. UK needed him to come through with the strained RB depth chart and he certainly did.

Unsure. He definitely has to improve his accuracy and ability to shake off mistakes. What happened to him mentally in that game was a bad sign. I don't know if he's read press clippings or was just ripe for being exposed by a defensive game plan like that. I doubt he plays that badly again this season. Everybody's going to talk about 14/35 with two picks, it's inevitable, but Kentucky deserves a lot of credit.

Buy. It looked like a top-10 defense. We didn't know what exactly to expect from the defensive line against a quarterback so mobile but they passed that test with flying colors. Andru Phillips seems like a toughness upgrade at cornerback. Jordan Lovett stepped in and was a very active tackler as he was in the spring game. The freshmen have given this unit a jolt and the linebackers are all over the field. Was it UK punching Florida in the face and dominating or things spiraling for a young QB? Both.

Sell. Not at this moment. If the running game were really going, they'd be crushing teams with play action. The fact that they have passed this well while the run game gets on track has been pretty impressive. Levis throwing to Key, Barion, Tayvion, those tight ends, etc., gets the nod over the ground game at the moment but when C Rod returns I could see it going either way long term.

I can't get into his head and don't know what's going to happen but it's obvious he's going to have options for the foreseeable future. He could have been LSU's defensive coordinator last year. There aren't many lifers at the assistant coaching level, so assuming White isn't Kentucky's Bud Foster - which would be pretty incredible for UK - one has to imagine there will be enticing offers on the table. I'd imagine he would be very attractive as either a head coaching candidate at the college level or a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Buy. That's my big takeaway. It's the most complete team Kentucky has ever had if the offensive line plays like it did for the second half of the game. With that game being in Lexington it could be one of the games of the year in the SEC.

He made a great throw early in the game but there weren't many of them. Saying something like this is usually being too cute by half to make a point, but you aren't far off. It was a brutal night for the young quarterback.

Having a freshman at every level who is making plays is a great luxury. Deone Walker, Keaten Wade, and Alex Afari might make up the most impactful true freshman trio of defensive players that we've seen. Walker blowing up that third and five play in the backfield was impressive to see. He does look like the kind of defensive lineman we've seen at Georgia recently.

They coached well in the second half. Whether that was adjustments or the momentum shifting after Jordan Wright's interception and the score before the half, I'm not sure, but once Kentucky got the lead it became almost like one of those common games against South Carolina where they sat on the lead and ran the clock because Stoops knew the other team wasn't going to do anything. It was a very familiar script in that respect. Richardson's confidence was totally shot. He was not prepared to throw against that defense and it snowballed. All credit to Kentucky for executing the right game plan. Teams will try to duplicate it all year against the Gators.

His comments certainly were. Talk about mailing it in. Calling Kentucky soft is unfair. It also doesn't pass for smart commentary. Of all the things to say, that one definitely got under Stoops' skin. Branding matters and toughness is something Stoops always comes back to. It seems like the thing he's most proud of.

That's the kind of heat I'm talking about. I'll put it like this: Aside from Georgia and Alabama on good days, is there one team in college football that you feel like they couldn't play with? I don't. If you put them on a neutral field with Clemson or Michigan State, I have no reason to believe it wouldn't be a great game in the fourth quarter. So sure, at this point they belong in that kind of conversation.

I don't want to get too far ahead of myself after only two games but the way the defense played, this team is certainly in the conversation to do what it did in '18 and '20. I like the way you framed it about the most complete team, though. That doesn't even necessarily mean the best, but if the running game gets going, I'm finding it difficult to argue with the most complete take. I'm not sure about by far though.

Buy. It reminded me of Kentucky shutting down Missouri's offense and holding Drew Lock without a first down that year in Columbia back in 2018. The way they locked Florida down was impressive. There came a point when it was apparent UF wasn't going to do anything. They probably could have had several more possessions on that night and it wouldn't have made a difference.

I didn't see Sportscenter's coverage but did notice that the Cover 3 podcast was pretty dismissive of the win. They called it a horrible game to watch and made it seem like more ugly than anything impressive by Kentucky. Not surprising, most of the national podcast guys seem to avoid giving Kentucky respect after wins like this. They will pick against UK in the Ole Miss game.

