Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on UK football

Cats Illustrated's "Buy or Sell" feature is typically reserved for after games during football season, but we're opening it up during a busy part of the summer. Camps are in the books and practices aren't far away. Here are some of your hot takes along with buy/sell reaction from CI publisher Justin Rowland.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdpbGwgYmUgTWFyayBTdG9vcHMgbW9zdCBpbXBvcnRhbnQg eWVhciB0byBkYXRlLiBUaGUgaHlwZSBRQiBjYXVzaW5nIHByZXNlYXNvbiBi dXp6IGFyb3VuZCB0aGUgcHJvZ3JhbSBzZWVtcyBsaWtlIDkgd2lucyBpcyBh IG11c3QgdG8gYmUga2VlcCB0aGUgdHJhaW4gcm9sbGluZyBpbiBhIHBvc2l0 aXZlIGRpcmVjdGlvbi4gQW55dGhpbmcgbGVzcyBhbmQgaXQgZmVlbHMgbGlr ZSByZWNydWl0aW5nIG1heSB0YWtlIGEgaGl0IGdpdmVuIGFsbCB0aGUgdHVy bm92ZXIgcmVjZW50bHkuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2VsbHkgQmFrZXIgKEBrZWxs eWJha2VyVUspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2VsbHli YWtlclVLL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM3NDk1OTUxNjkwMTUzOTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

I think 2016 will be looked at as his most important year no matter what happens the rest of the way. He didn't make a bowl in his first three seasons, Drew Barker got hurt, and the Cats started slow. Had they not turned it around, we wouldn't have gotten to see Stoops bring the program to now. But I see what you're saying in terms of it being a crossroads. That might seem unfair for a coach who has won 10 games in two of the last four years, but he's replaced an awful lot of assistants recently. Its the third offensive coordinator and the third offensive line coach in three seasons. In that respect it's a very important season for Stoops. Not because he's on any hot seat. His seat is about as cool as any coach's seat in the country. Just because UK has really benefited from tremendous continuity over the past decade and this is testing that a bit, at the same time Cincinnati, Tennessee, and Michigan State are recruiting better and NIL is a variable that's hard to account for.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBob3QgdGFrZSBpcyB0aGF0IGV2ZW4gaWYgd2Ugb25seSB3aW4g Ny04IGdhbWVzIGZhbnMgYmV0dGVyIGNvb2wgaXQgd2l0aCBoYXRpbmcgbWFy ayBzdG9vcHMgYW5kIGNvbXBhbnkuIE91ciBmYW4gYmFzZSAobGlrZSBtYW55 KSBsb29zZSB0aGVpciBtaW5kcyBvdmVyIGEgbG9zcy4gVGhhdCBiZWluZyBz YWlkLCBJ4oCZbSB2ZXJ5IG9wdGltaXN0aWMgYWJvdXQgTGV2aXMhPC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQnJhbmRvbiBNb29yZSAoQEJyYW5kb25Nb29yZTA3KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYW5kb25Nb29yZTA3L3N0YXR1cy8x NTM3NTYxNDkwNTc5OTIyOTQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUg MTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I think Stoops has a good situation when you factor everything. Sure, there are some toxic fans, and there probably always will be. There's also room for people to feel differently based on how a given season plays out. But I'm with you in that Kentucky winning seven or eight games is never going to be a bad thing. There may be some frustrations related to not being fully appreciated given what he has accomplished or NIL but I haven't heard that anybody is close to running him out of town.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW50dWNreSB3aWxsIHdpbiB0aGUgU0VDIEVhc3QgdGhpcyBzZWFz b24gYW5kIHdpbGwgYmVhdCBVR0EgVUYgYW5kIFRlbm5lc3NlZTwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEphbWVzIFdpbGxpcyAoQEphbWVzV2kxMTA0Nzk3MykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYW1lc1dpMTEwNDc5NzMvc3RhdHVzLzE1 Mzc1MDU4NjU0MzUwNjIyNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAx NiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Let's go one by one. It shouldn't surprise anybody if Kentucky beats Tennessee and/or Florida. They could very well be better than both teams. I still think 1-1 in those games is probably the most likely scenario. Beating Georgia would be a surprise even though the game is in Lexington and UK seems to have an offense that is better prepared to really compete in that game, largely due to Levis. But I still think there are enough questions and enough of a talent deficit against UGA that it would be quite an upset. I'll pick 2-1 or 1-2 in those games.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgMS0yIHB1bmNoIG9mIFJvZHJpZ3VleiBhbmQgU21va2UgYmVj b21lcyB0aGUgMS8yIHB1bmNoIG9mIE1jQ2xhaW4gYW5kIFdyaWdodCAmYW1w OyB0aGV54oCZcmUgYmV0dGVyIGZvciBpdC4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9wb3c/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNwb3c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFydmlzIChAVUtz cG9ydHNCaWdNYXJ2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VL c3BvcnRzQmlnTWFydi9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNzU0NjUyNTQ4MzYxODMwND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I would probably take Rodriguez and Smoke just because they're older and C Rod is established as a guy who can rush for 1,300 yards or so in the SEC. The fumbles are tough to quantify because they were so glaring. That said, McClain and Wright are both very promising based on what we've seen, and I'm of the mind that the offensive line is the much bigger area of interest than the backfield even given the uncertainty there.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgd2VlayAyIG1hdGNodXAgd2l0aCBodWdlIGltcGxpY2F0aW9u cyBvbiBob3cgdGhlIHNlYXNvbiBjb3VsZCB0dXJuIG91dC48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBDb3JleSAoQHNob2VtYWtlcjI5OTcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vc2hvZW1ha2VyMjk5Ny9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNzUwMzAzNzQyNTU5 MDI3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

One thing I'd caution is that one game never defines a season the way that we think it will. When they lost to USM in week 1 several years ago and rebounded that would be the classic example. But some games are definitely tone setters, like last season's win against the Gators. UK-UF has become a must-see game annually and quietly one of the better games in the SEC. If Kentucky beats Florida in Week 2 then they would likely be 4-0 going into Oxford against an Ole Miss team that they could beat. Lose to Florida and though they'd be 0-1 in the SEC, they could still start 3-1.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2Nv

I'm confident Levis can be a high draft pick. I am less confident on what the numbers are going to look like this year compared to last year. Total yards, touchdowns ... I think those numbers go up. Whether he can avoid interceptions and be as efficient as he was at his very best last year, we will see, and I think that has to do with uncertainty about some of the other positions on the offense. What I buy 100% is that having a potentially great quarterback is key to winning the biggest games for a program like Kentucky. That's what has to be very exciting for fans. If Levis is the quarterback most of us think he can be, it does change what is possible when you put Kentucky on the field with the best teams it will face.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QgcmVhbGx5IGEgaG90IHRha2UgYnV0IHRoZSBwYXNzIGNvdmVy YWdlIHdpbGwgYmUgYSBsb3QgYmV0dGVyIHRoaXMgeWVhcjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IERldmluIFNhd3llciAoQGRfc29pNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9kX3NvaTQvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzc1Nzg0NDE2NzkxNzU2ODI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kentucky finished 79th in the country in passing defense last season, and they had been a lot better than that some other years recently. I think with Keidron Smith you have realistic hope that the starting corner situation is solid. There's a good amount of experience with some of the guys they're playing, but only a few. I think they will be improved because I don't think they'll be as bad as they were against UGA, MSU, and UT, but I definitely have some questions about the secondary and how it shakes out on the back half of the defense will determine a lot about this season. Defensive back and offensive line are my two biggest questions.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pqdGltZWVlP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqanRpbWVlZTwvYT4gZmluaXNoZXMgYXMg YSBmaXJzdCB0ZWFtIGFsbCBzZWMgcGxheWVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xhdmVsbDM0MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGxhdmVsbDM0MjE8L2E+IGhhcyBhIGJyZWFrb3V0IHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlIGFz IHRoZSBuZXh0IHBvd2VyIHJ1bm5pbmcgYmFjayBhdCBLZW50dWNreS48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUb20gU2F5bG9yIChAVG9tU2F5bG9yKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvbVNheWxvci9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNzY2MzU4NzEw NzM1NjY3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

First team All-SEC is a very high bar. Every year, I wonder about players who can get there, and we just always underestimate the number of really fantastic players across the Southeastern Conference. But I think Weaver can be on one of the All-SEC teams for sure. He showed flashes at the beginning of last year and seems to be building his body up the right way. That seems to be the hope for Wright. Based on the very little we've seen he's a promising player, I'm just slower to draw conclusions when we're talking about mop up time and a small sample size. But, I absolutely love his combination of traits as a guy who can run between the tackles and move the pile but also has some juice to run away from guys in the open field. I like his footwork, his ability to catch, and he showed some tremendous heart for North Hardin.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW50dWNreXMgb25seSBTRUMgbG9zcyB3aWxsIGJlIHRvIEdlb3Jn aWEuIFBsYXkgaW4gYSBTdWdhci9GaWVzdGEgQm93bDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ5 YW4gSG9nYW4gKEBIb2dhblJ5YW5LeSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2dhblJ5YW5LeS9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNzU2MzM1OTA2MjY3NTQ1 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

That's just a bit more aggressive than I can go right now. I'm probably in the 8-9 win range for a prediction total. About where they were last year, which accounts for Levis' development and breakout potential on the one hand, and some of the losses that could be tougher to sustain.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgb2ZmZW5zZSB3aWxsIGJlIG5vdGljZWFibHkgd29yc2UgdGhh biBsYXN0IHllYXIuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmFjaGFyeSAoQHphY2hhcnlfYmJu KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3phY2hhcnlfYmJuL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTM3NDk4MDkyMjY1Nzc1MTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bmUgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That's a bit more pessimistic than I would say. At least I couldn't predict it will be significantly worse. There is a scenario in which I could see some struggles breaking in a new C, two new OTs, and without Wan'Dale. C Rod's status is another big factor. All of that together is not small. But I think when you factor they should still be physical up front on the interior, they have an extremely gifted QB, there are a few capable receivers and an intriguing assortment of tight ends, they should be able to move the ball well enough against most teams. I still see potential for the offense to be improved but I don't know which way it's going to go.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW50dWNreSB3aW5zIFNFQyBFYXN0PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmFjaGFy eSBGYXJxdWhhciAoQHphY2hlcnMyNikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS96YWNoZXJzMjYvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzc2MDQ4NzM5MTA0Njg2MTM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I touched on this earlier, but I won't be predicting it. Georgia is probably going to be my pick until Kentucky is able to knock them off. But I do think Kentucky is in a position where if Georgia loses a couple of conference games and is at 6-2 it's not wild to think Kentucky could be right there in the mix for Atlanta.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHJlYWxseSByZWFsbHkgcmVhbGx5IHdhbnQgdG8gZ2V0IG9uIHRo ZSBMZXZpcyBoeXBlIHRyYWluIGJ1dCBJIGZlYXIgYWNjdXJhY3kgaXMgZ29p bmcgdG8gYmUgaGlzIEFjaGlsbGVzIGhlZWwuLi4gTGl0ZXJhbGx5IG5vdGhp bmcgd291bGQgbWFrZSBtZSBoYXBwaWVyIHRoYW4gdG8gYmUgZGVhZCBhc3Mg d3JvbmcgdGhpcyBmYWxsLi4uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgZ2FyeSB3YWxsZXIgKEBn ZWxsbzUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ2VsbG81L3N0 YXR1cy8xNTM3NjAxNzA0OTkyMTE2NzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bmUgMTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Accuracy isn't really a concern for me but folks can see things differently. I thought against Georgia when he was 32/42 he showed great ball placement and decision making against an elite opponent, and he's also the guy who can run well and hit you deep. I don't see really any concerns for Levis. Again, it's about those around him in my view.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJrIFN0b29wc+KAmSBuYW1lIGlzIGdvaW5nIHRvIGNvbWUgdXAg b24gdGhlIE5GTOKAmXMgcmFkYXIgZm9yIG9wZW4gaGVhZCBjb2FjaGluZyBn aWdzLiBCZXR3ZWVuIHRoZSBzdWNjZXNzIHRoYXQgaGUgaGFzIGhhZCBhdCBV SyBhbmQgdGhlIGNvbnRhY3RzIGhlIGlzIGZvcm1pbmcgYnkgZ3JhYmJpbmcg TkZMIGd1eXMgYXMgYXNzaXN0YW50IGNvYWNoZXMsIGhpcyBuYW1lIGlzIG9u ZSB0aGF0IHdpbGwgaW50cmlndWUgYXQgbGVhc3Qgb25lIGZyYW5jaGlzZSBu ZXh0IHNlYXNvbi48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGFrYSBDdW1taW5ncyAoQENoYWth Q3VtbWluZ3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hha2FD dW1taW5ncy9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNzUzNjE2OTE1MTUzNzE1ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

There has been plenty of buzz about college jobs for Stoops but the NFL route is an interesting concept. He's probably not the most energetic recruiter among college head coaches and might be the kind of guy who would thrive just having to worry about the guys he's got. Whether that makes him attractive, time will tell. I haven't heard anything about him putting his name out there for something like that, though. Admittedly, my feeling has always been that it would take a Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, or Iowa to really give Kentucky a run based on the contract he's got. I've always said Florida State is foolish for not giving him a great offer. It's a slower build but it comes with a foundation.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYXZlbGwgV3JpZ2h0IG1ha2VzIGhpcyBwdXNoL2Nhc2UgZm9yIFJC MSBhcyBDUk9EIHNpdHMgb3V0IGhpcyBwcmVzdW1lZCBzdXNwZW5zaW9uLjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJlbmppZSBSaG9kdXMgKEBqYXhjYXQwNzExKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pheGNhdDA3MTEvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzc1 MTk5NjMyNTgyMjg3MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNiwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I think JuTahn McClain is probably the guy who would be RB1 if C Rod is out. But Wright would be right there in the mix for carries with McClain, Smoke, and Drennen.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIGEgbmV3IG9mZmVuc2Ugb3BlbmluZyB1cCwgRGFuZSBLZXkg aGFzIGFuIG91dHN0YW5kaW5nIHllYXIgYW5kIHdpbnMgU0VDIEZyZXNobWFu IG9mIHRoZSBZZWFyPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2lsbCBTY2huZWlkZXIgKEBzY2hu aWQ1MikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zY2huaWQ1Mi9z dGF0dXMvMTUzNzU2NTYzNjkwMTA3Njk5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdW5lIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

This is one hot take that is probably unlikely if you're just playing the odds, but I love it so am on board with it. If they plan on airing it out more with a senior quarterback and all of those Wan'Dale targets are going to be spread around, considering it's still not a proven deep room, buy in on a guy who you think is talented and ready. Key does not look like a freshman to me. He showed up knowing what work is required and looks ready to go.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VSyBkb2VzbiYjMzk7dCBoYXZlIGEgMTAwMCB5YXJkIHJ1c2hlciwg YnV0IGhhcyBhdCBsZWFzdCAyIHdpdGggNzUwIGFuZCAxIHdpdGggNTAwLjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IERhdmlkIEpvaG5zb24gKEBkam9obnMxOTg5KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Rqb2huczE5ODkvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzc1 MTg1ODgyNzc0MzIzMjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNiwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I could see no 1,000 yard rusher. In fact, if there's no C Rod (TBD, I don't know) then I would definitely predict this. It would be more by committee, and there would be more passing. In terms of the top three backs, I'd probably go less than 750, 750, 500, but not far off. Maybe 750, 500, 300.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZXR0ZXIgZ2V0IE5JTCBzaXR1YXRpb24gaW4gY2hlY2sgb3Igd2Xi gJlyZSBpbiB0cm91YmxlIGdvaW5nIGZvcndhcmQ8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEeWxh biAoQGh5bGFuc2RhbmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aHlsYW5zZGFuay9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNzUyNzkwNjcyNDg3MjE5Mj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

We know that Mark Stoops and John Calipari have both expressed their desire for a more proactive embrace of NIL. Kentucky is cooperating with its process and guys are getting paid but there seems to be a frustration about the collective side. It's definitely helping some programs more than Kentucky and it's possible we get to the end of this class and wonder if it could have been much better, coming off 10 wins, if UK was one of the many programs associated with big payouts.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xhdmVsbDM0MjE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGxhdmVsbDM0MjE8L2E+IGhhcyBhIGJy ZWFrb3V0IHNlYXNvbjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pa2UgQ291bHRlciAoQE1pa2VD b3VsdGVyNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWtlQ291 bHRlcjQvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzc1OTc2NTM5MDY4NjIwODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaWxsIExldmlzIGdldHMgMSBvZiB0aGUgMyBIZWlzbWFuIGludml0 ZXM8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKLXJvZCAoQEpCeUdvZFJvZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KQnlHb2RSb2Qvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzc1NjA5Mzcz MjYxNjE5MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

There's four and it's possible. It's not my prediction. I think Levis is going to be a high draft pick but in terms of numbers and accolades this year, I'm less sure of that. Kentucky would probably need to win 10 regular season games for this to happen and that is certainly possible.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIHRoZSBtb3N0IHRhbGVudGVkLCBleHBlcmllbmNlZCwg Y29uZmlkZW50LCBhbmQgbW9zdCBjYXBhYmxlIHRlYW0gdGhhdCBVSyBoYXMg aGFkIGluIG15IGxpZmV0aW1lIChib3JuIGluIDE5ODguKSBpdCBpcyBub3Qg YSBjcmF6eSB0aGluZyB0byBzYXkgdGhhdCB3ZSBjcmFjayB0aGUgdG9wIHRl biB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbi4gSXTigJlzIGFsc28gbm90IGNyYXp5IHRvIHNheSB3 ZSBoYXZlIGEgc2hvdCBhdCB3aW5uaW5nIHRoZSBTRUMgYW5kIGJlaW5nIENG UCBlbGlnaWJsZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0JCTj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JC TjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFYXN5IE11bGHwn5K4IChARWFzaWVyTW9uZXky NzApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWFzaWVyTW9uZXky NzAvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzc1MDAxMzA2MjYxMjk5MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK