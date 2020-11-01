 CatsIllustrated - Buy or sell: Your hot takes on UK football
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 08:16:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Buy or sell: Your hot takes on UK football

UK Athletics
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland again invited the Twitterverse to share hot takes on Kentucky football following the team's 14-3 loss to Georgia.

Here's a selection of those responses followed by a buy or sell commentary.


Buy. It's very self-defeating to run the ball well and not get something play-action or over the top as a result. UGA did not have its safeties playing all the way up in the box the entire game so that might be a part of it. I understand why a team like Kentucky would struggle to pass against Georgia, but to have 107 passing yards as the month-long high, even while presenting a formidable rushing attack? Tough to fathom.

Sell. I understand the thinking and the frustration but I would argue we just saw that going to the next QB didn't solve anything. Joey Gatewood faced the same issues as Terry Wilson. It's hard for me to believe Beau Allen would face the same circumstances as those to and just rise above them. You don't see Kentucky players running in open space like you do players for other teams.

When it comes to coaching changes I'm always going to pass, because while I can critique and comment on the results on the field, I never have enough expertise on the day to day happenings in each position room. I know some would argue the product is evidence enough, but I'll grant that courtesy to both the assistants and Mark Stoops, who ultimately makes those decisions. The passing game is obviously going to come under heavy scrutiny and rightfully so.

Buy. This year might be a wash at this point. There's always something to play for, but right now it's mostly about building for the future, like you said. It's just hard for me to imagine the offense magically getting much better during the season. I'd like to say there's a meaningful and helpful transition happening right now but while I grant your point, I have to say that I think the real transformation -- whatever it entails -- has to happen in the offseason.

Buy. I do think in that second quarter we saw the closest thing to an identity that we've seen from Kentucky in a while. Hand off to Chris Rodriguez over, and over, and over again. At least that's what they did best. But that didn't even get them a touchdown. I think you're right that they're just trying to feel everything out and see what works without leaning on an identity. Today, though, they knew they would be more limited than usual and didn't try to press far beyond that.

Sell. But they are not as good in pass sets as they are at blocking for the run, which I've said for a long time. Agree on that. Four sacks by UGA today and some other plays forcing Gatewood out of the pocket and out of his comfort zone. The Dawgs' line really got after them in passing situations today.

You've got to go all the way back to the touchdown pass from Wilson to Josh Ali last week against Missouri. But that was the only one last week, too. They ran some routes that were longer today, but they sure didn't look pretty. Either the ball sailed out of bounds into double coverage or the ball didn't go that way.

Buy. This is what I've felt, so glad we're on the same page. Kentucky has to make a change from what they're doing to something else in the offseason. I'm not paid close to a million dollars to know exactly what that entails, but the staff has got to go back to the drawing board. Agree that the receivers are the best part of the next recruiting class.

Buy. I know what you're saying. Earlier in the game I said the offense just only has one or two ways it can beat you. If you have a bad run defense and not even stacking the box helps, they can beat you. But otherwise, they're probably not going to do a lot.

I'm not ready to write Gatewood off. I tend to attribute a lot of what we're seeing to really bad receiver play, a lack of defensive respect for UK's personnel, and maybe the system. In other words, under better circumstances maybe Gatewood would be better. But I'm not against trying Allen, because it can't get any worse than it was today (which is what the coaches thought last week, too).

Sell but I see how a fan feels that way after Saturday. It's easy to look at how they were trying to play and think they never had a shot and it was all about keeping it close. I would tweak that to say it was indeed about keeping it close, but the calculation was waiting for UGA to shoot itself in the foot was a better bet than changing their identity (and really, it's a bad identity right now).

I don't really have an opinion on who should be playing quarterback but I agree on Rodriguez being the right guy - that's definitely true. Always hesitant to criticize the play calling. I'll criticize the staff for not having a decent passing game, but they know they don't have one and that limits what they can call.

Buy. That was curious to me, too. I'll have to go back and watch to see if he looked gassed. It's true the shorter field would pack the defense in and make running it tougher but they have not always stuck with the running game and the right back when it was obviously the right option.

Buy. For sure. Because they're totally one-dimensional and unlike last year the run game can also pretty much be taken away. Really limits you.

Sell. But that's a really hot take. Vanderbilt's awful so I'll say they run over the Commodores. But that may be the only game it happens.

Buy. I'm all for them doing whatever it takes to mix things up. If that means getting another back on the field with Rodriguez, do whatever it takes.

Buy. Definitely true. Right now the passing game doesn't look much better than when Lynn Bowden was quarterbacking last season.

I can't bring myself to have a strong opinion on this because maybe we haven't seen what Gatewood is really capable of, as I said before. Allen is TBD. I'm eager to see him play as well. We don't know much yet.

I totally get your concern and it may proven well-founded. The offense has a big transition year. The defense will be good enough to keep them in some games, like you said.

Sell. Kentucky faced the best defense in the SEC today.

I'll admit the "what do you have to lose?" is the best argument at this point.

UGA was able to slow down the run game for the most part without stacking the box too terribly much but you are correct. It would seem they would be able to get open more.

I've watched a lot of college football this year. Kentucky definitely has "one of" the worst offenses I've seen.

I'll agree it's not wise to compare what someone does against Missouri versus what someone does against Missouri, but I can't say I thought Gatewood did a lot on Saturday. It was pretty similar to a lot of the games we've seen from Wilson. I think the jury is still out on which quarterback is better, but I do think Gatewood seems to throw a little better ball. He's not as athletic as Wilson.

A bit early to put that on Gatewood. Also, he's only started one game, so the staff hasn't shown they have some unswerving loyalty to him. As for Gran, he's definitely lost a lot of the fan base and they're probably not going to come back until things have changed a lot.

Buy. Wandale Robinson would start for them and maybe make them a little better. Rondale Moore would really help. Agreed. You have to get those guys if you're Kentucky. Given the vicious cycle they're in it's going to be tough to recruit great offensive players. The in-state angle is one way to break that cycle.

Buy. The receivers are a big part of it.

A wise decision. Georgia's defense can make a lot of offenses look bad.

Buy. Again, goes back to him knowing what UK is and isn't capable of executing. But at the same time I get fans saying, A) He owns what they're not able to do, B) Signing off on the personnel in recruiting, and C) Not trying to do more when it was totally obvious they couldn't do anything at all today.

I don't think this roster has as much talent as 2018. I would also agree this is a pretty mediocre year by the SEC's standards, but UK's SEC schedule will turn out to be pretty difficult. That said, that doesn't explain them losing to Missouri.

I get it. UGA's a terrible match up for Kentucky. They know Kentucky can't put pressure on their defense, and they just put the 'Cats in a stranglehold for four quarters. There was never any hope of an upset today.

Buy. There's always a reason "this" isn't working. Change the quarterback. Change the running back. Today UGA was tough. The problems are deep rooted on offense.

Buy. I'll probably surprise some by "buying" here but I think it's fair to say UK has not been on the cutting edge of adopting the latest passing principles that are so successful across the country right now. They do what they do and have been slow to adjust.

Sell. I'd still pick UGA and maybe UF ahead of UK but that would definitely make them much better.

Sell. They're much worse off than Kentucky right now.

Sell. I agree with getting him more carries but they would still be one dimensional. You have to be able to pass a lot better than they do to get to that point.

I didn't really have a problem with the clock management at the end of the first half. Watching when they did try to throw the ball against UGA, it was so ugly. I understand the coaches taking 7-3 into the locker room, or trying to (UGA nearly got a field goal). It was probably more likely that UGA's defense would score in that situation.

What I do agree with is they probably waited too late into the fourth quarter to try and start throwing more.

It's a really solid Kentucky defense. Not as good as 2018, but solid. It does feel like they're wasting it.

If you mean receiver, yes. If edge defenders, no, but they didn't play particularly well recently.

He may bear some responsibility for the offensive style and emphasis that has made it difficult to move the ball, but he also gets credit for 18 wins in two years and four straight bowls. So, that seems harsh. Some fans want a more exciting offense and I understand that.

