CatsIllustrated - Buy or sell: Your hot takes on UK football

Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland again invited the Twitterverse to share hot takes on Kentucky football following the team's 14-3 loss to Georgia. Here's a selection of those responses followed by a buy or sell commentary.



We may be the only school in the country that doesn’t open the passing with an effective run game. — Vince Powell (@VincePowell406) October 31, 2020

Buy. It's very self-defeating to run the ball well and not get something play-action or over the top as a result. UGA did not have its safeties playing all the way up in the box the entire game so that might be a part of it. I understand why a team like Kentucky would struggle to pass against Georgia, but to have 107 passing yards as the month-long high, even while presenting a formidable rushing attack? Tough to fathom.

go to next QB, UK still can't throw the ball and they can't win in a 1950's style offense — THE COACH (@kytravlinman) October 31, 2020

Sell. I understand the thinking and the frustration but I would argue we just saw that going to the next QB didn't solve anything. Joey Gatewood faced the same issues as Terry Wilson. It's hard for me to believe Beau Allen would face the same circumstances as those to and just rise above them. You don't see Kentucky players running in open space like you do players for other teams.

Kentucky’s needs a staff shakeup and I don’t mean Eddie Gran. They make two moves in the offseason, one at QB coach and the other at WR coach. — Kelly Baker (@kellybakerUK) October 31, 2020

When it comes to coaching changes I'm always going to pass, because while I can critique and comment on the results on the field, I never have enough expertise on the day to day happenings in each position room. I know some would argue the product is evidence enough, but I'll grant that courtesy to both the assistants and Mark Stoops, who ultimately makes those decisions. The passing game is obviously going to come under heavy scrutiny and rightfully so.

This year is a transition year until we can get new blood in the WR room. Also an off-season QB competition. — KingNic (@TerminalPubbie) October 31, 2020

Buy. This year might be a wash at this point. There's always something to play for, but right now it's mostly about building for the future, like you said. It's just hard for me to imagine the offense magically getting much better during the season. I'd like to say there's a meaningful and helpful transition happening right now but while I grant your point, I have to say that I think the real transformation -- whatever it entails -- has to happen in the offseason.

Our offensive identity is that we have no identity. Seems like we are just “trying things” during games. — MortgageCat1 (@MortgageCat1) October 31, 2020

Buy. I do think in that second quarter we saw the closest thing to an identity that we've seen from Kentucky in a while. Hand off to Chris Rodriguez over, and over, and over again. At least that's what they did best. But that didn't even get them a touchdown. I think you're right that they're just trying to feel everything out and see what works without leaning on an identity. Today, though, they knew they would be more limited than usual and didn't try to press far beyond that.

Offensive line is poor in pass protection — David Thompson (@Dlt1228) October 31, 2020

Sell. But they are not as good in pass sets as they are at blocking for the run, which I've said for a long time. Agree on that. Four sacks by UGA today and some other plays forcing Gatewood out of the pocket and out of his comfort zone. The Dawgs' line really got after them in passing situations today.

When was the last pass completion that was thrown 10 yards? Better yet, when was the last pass play called that had a route that was run over 10 yards? Didn’t Stoops say in preseason we’d see a forward pass? The offense is the drizzling shits — Jimbo (@bigbluemist) October 31, 2020

You've got to go all the way back to the touchdown pass from Wilson to Josh Ali last week against Missouri. But that was the only one last week, too. They ran some routes that were longer today, but they sure didn't look pretty. Either the ball sailed out of bounds into double coverage or the ball didn't go that way.

In the past 3 years, UK has only had 3 WR recruits in the top half of their recruiting class. One of those transferred already (BJ Alexander). Probably #13 or #14 at WR in the SEC.



Next year's class currently has 4 WRs in its top 5. Opportunity for a serious offensive re-make. — Teddy Ray (@teddyrayKY) October 31, 2020

Buy. This is what I've felt, so glad we're on the same page. Kentucky has to make a change from what they're doing to something else in the offseason. I'm not paid close to a million dollars to know exactly what that entails, but the staff has got to go back to the drawing board. Agree that the receivers are the best part of the next recruiting class.

It's like Kentucky is playing golf with half of its clubs. They have a putter, 2-3 wedges, a 9 and maybe 7 iron...nothing longer. — Rick Mason (@bubbleup01) October 31, 2020

Buy. I know what you're saying. Earlier in the game I said the offense just only has one or two ways it can beat you. If you have a bad run defense and not even stacking the box helps, they can beat you. But otherwise, they're probably not going to do a lot.

Not a hot take, but is it better to play Gatewood and see if he can improve or give Allen the keys as the long-term future... let him learn and take his lumps so the next couple years look a little brighter? Or lack of WRs doesn’t matter either way? — Ryan Suckow (@RyanCSuckow) October 31, 2020

I'm not ready to write Gatewood off. I tend to attribute a lot of what we're seeing to really bad receiver play, a lack of defensive respect for UK's personnel, and maybe the system. In other words, under better circumstances maybe Gatewood would be better. But I'm not against trying Allen, because it can't get any worse than it was today (which is what the coaches thought last week, too).

Stoops seems to be okay with moral victories — Gabe (@kyboss360) October 31, 2020

Sell but I see how a fan feels that way after Saturday. It's easy to look at how they were trying to play and think they never had a shot and it was all about keeping it close. I would tweak that to say it was indeed about keeping it close, but the calculation was waiting for UGA to shoot itself in the foot was a better bet than changing their identity (and really, it's a bad identity right now).

I think the right qb is in there and crod is the right call. But the mix of play calling is just so confusing. — sportsdangus (@sportsdangus) October 31, 2020

I don't really have an opinion on who should be playing quarterback but I agree on Rodriguez being the right guy - that's definitely true. Always hesitant to criticize the play calling. I'll criticize the staff for not having a decent passing game, but they know they don't have one and that limits what they can call.

Idk but Rodriguez driving us down the field to the red zone and not getting a carry in the red zone raises some red flags — Peter Norman (@BLasoop) November 1, 2020

Buy. That was curious to me, too. I'll have to go back and watch to see if he looked gassed. It's true the shorter field would pack the defense in and make running it tougher but they have not always stuck with the running game and the right back when it was obviously the right option.

We are too predictable offensively — jon (@jonsmack220) October 31, 2020

Buy. For sure. Because they're totally one-dimensional and unlike last year the run game can also pretty much be taken away. Really limits you.

UK will go winless this season when the defense doesn’t outscore the other team — Tyler Adkins (@RealTylerAdkins) October 31, 2020

Sell. But that's a really hot take. Vanderbilt's awful so I'll say they run over the Commodores. But that may be the only game it happens.

If we’re not going to throw the ball downfield, why don’t we get as many playmakers on the field as possible? I.e. Juhtawn McClain — Josh 🗣💯📋 (@joshhszn) October 31, 2020

Buy. I'm all for them doing whatever it takes to mix things up. If that means getting another back on the field with Rodriguez, do whatever it takes.

UK had a better passing game in year 1 of stoops with a less talented O-line and QB. — Wes Cooper (@wgcoop) October 31, 2020

Buy. Definitely true. Right now the passing game doesn't look much better than when Lynn Bowden was quarterbacking last season.

If Kentucky wants to take the next step(competing for the East) it's gonna have to be Allen at Qb. Gatewood is more of the same qb that we've had. He's ok UK can maintain with him. Have to be able to throw and Allen is the best chance at that in the future. — UKBriañ (@ukbrian270) October 31, 2020

I can't bring myself to have a strong opinion on this because maybe we haven't seen what Gatewood is really capable of, as I said before. Allen is TBD. I'm eager to see him play as well. We don't know much yet.

2020 is bad but 2021 is looking really awful. Like 1-7 in the SEC awful. New O-line, unknown QB, Stoops's Les Miles like approach will waste a defense that promises to be better than 2018. It's enough to make you sick thinking about it. — Harold Allen (@rocksteady_1906) October 31, 2020

I totally get your concern and it may proven well-founded. The offense has a big transition year. The defense will be good enough to keep them in some games, like you said.

New Hot Take: Kentucky has the best defense in the SEC and it's being wasted by Stoops and Gran! — Harold Allen (@rocksteady_1906) October 31, 2020

Sell. Kentucky faced the best defense in the SEC today.

Honestly. Play Beau Allen. And open offense some. What do you have to lose? Yes he’s not the threat to run the ball but if he can pass a little, at leaf defense can’t sell out on run — Brent Edwards (@uknutbe) October 31, 2020

I'll admit the "what do you have to lose?" is the best argument at this point.

For a team that has the box stacked against them play in and play out, how can the WRs not get open downfield? — Dustin Oney (@DustinOney22) October 31, 2020

UGA was able to slow down the run game for the most part without stacking the box too terribly much but you are correct. It would seem they would be able to get open more.

Kentucky has the worst offense in FBS. Maybe even FCS — Dalton Terry (@Dalton_Terry) October 31, 2020

I've watched a lot of college football this year. Kentucky definitely has "one of" the worst offenses I've seen.

Everyone comparing Joey in this game to Terry against Missouri needs to stop. Joey put up better numbers against the best defense in the country while Missouri defense is mediocre at best — Dustin Wade Cordell (@DCordell_BFTBG) October 31, 2020

I'll agree it's not wise to compare what someone does against Missouri versus what someone does against Missouri, but I can't say I thought Gatewood did a lot on Saturday. It was pretty similar to a lot of the games we've seen from Wilson. I think the jury is still out on which quarterback is better, but I do think Gatewood seems to throw a little better ball. He's not as athletic as Wilson.

If Gran/Gatewood return next season, why should fans believe the offense will be significantly better? — JRS (@JerryStephens3) October 31, 2020

A bit early to put that on Gatewood. Also, he's only started one game, so the staff hasn't shown they have some unswerving loyalty to him. As for Gran, he's definitely lost a lot of the fan base and they're probably not going to come back until things have changed a lot.

you can’t miss on instate athletes like Rondale Moore — voodoo luke (@luke_emberton) October 31, 2020

Buy. Wandale Robinson would start for them and maybe make them a little better. Rondale Moore would really help. Agreed. You have to get those guys if you're Kentucky. Given the vicious cycle they're in it's going to be tough to recruit great offensive players. The in-state angle is one way to break that cycle.

It’s not all on Gran. We do not have SEC WRs and if they can’t get open and our QB is trying to force the ball downfield; you’ll get Ints. We should run same run heavy RPO offense as last year with Terri but with a little more passing than we did with Bowden. — Jason (@KYHeartDad) October 31, 2020

Buy. The receivers are a big part of it.

Not really a hot take but I’m not gonna base my whole opinion of Gatewood facing Georgia’s defense in his first career start. — Kentucky Wildcats Fan (@kentuckyfan023) October 31, 2020

A wise decision. Georgia's defense can make a lot of offenses look bad.

Eddie Gran isn’t as bad of a play caller as the fans think. He’s just keenly aware that we lack SEC quality receivers and can’t get separation from SEC DB’s so he’s incredibly handcuffed in play calling. — Jonny Pliszka (@jonnypliszka) October 31, 2020

Buy. Again, goes back to him knowing what UK is and isn't capable of executing. But at the same time I get fans saying, A) He owns what they're not able to do, B) Signing off on the personnel in recruiting, and C) Not trying to do more when it was totally obvious they couldn't do anything at all today.

Cats most talented team (on paper) in a long time only wins 3 games against a mediocre SEC schedule. — Ryan Farley (@rfar22) October 31, 2020

I don't think this roster has as much talent as 2018. I would also agree this is a pretty mediocre year by the SEC's standards, but UK's SEC schedule will turn out to be pretty difficult. That said, that doesn't explain them losing to Missouri.

The better team won. But it does feel like we are playing “not to lose” when against a team we knew that strategy wouldn’t work agains. — Jeff Harley (@TeamJeffHarley) October 31, 2020

I get it. UGA's a terrible match up for Kentucky. They know Kentucky can't put pressure on their defense, and they just put the 'Cats in a stranglehold for four quarters. There was never any hope of an upset today.

Fans got exactly what they asked for - Gatewood at QB and lots of Rodriguez carries. The problems go deeper than the obvious. — Steve Dominick (@stevedominick) November 1, 2020

Buy. There's always a reason "this" isn't working. Change the quarterback. Change the running back. Today UGA was tough. The problems are deep rooted on offense.

In the military, they tell us never to get complacent. I think with COVID and the past 2 years of success we've had, some onnthe coaching staff have gotten complacent. I think Stoops is the right man for the job but he has to make a change on offense. This is a busines decision. — Myles D. Taylor (@myles31703) October 31, 2020

Buy. I'll probably surprise some by "buying" here but I think it's fair to say UK has not been on the cutting edge of adopting the latest passing principles that are so successful across the country right now. They do what they do and have been slow to adjust.

If we had a vertical passing game we could be winning the SEC East this season — Big Blue Nation💙 (@BigBlue91011253) October 31, 2020

Sell. I'd still pick UGA and maybe UF ahead of UK but that would definitely make them much better.

Vandy beats us by 10 — Zach Means (@whatitmeans10) October 31, 2020

Sell. They're much worse off than Kentucky right now.

C-Rod with 30 touches a game and our defense would beat every team in the nation except the top 10 — Casemahn (@DustinCase12) October 31, 2020

Sell. I agree with getting him more carries but they would still be one dimensional. You have to be able to pass a lot better than they do to get to that point.

Play calling and time management are still issues 6 years in — brian bayes (@bkb29JD) October 31, 2020

I didn't really have a problem with the clock management at the end of the first half. Watching when they did try to throw the ball against UGA, it was so ugly. I understand the coaches taking 7-3 into the locker room, or trying to (UGA nearly got a field goal). It was probably more likely that UGA's defense would score in that situation. What I do agree with is they probably waited too late into the fourth quarter to try and start throwing more.

Not a fresh or hot take. But I liked our offense Pre-Gran. The fact that Lincoln Riley was a prospective play caller for us is crazy to think about. Feels like we are wasting a stellar defense and run game cause we are scared to throw it. — The Car_MD (@RyanHillenbrand) October 31, 2020

It's a really solid Kentucky defense. Not as good as 2018, but solid. It does feel like they're wasting it.

Not enough talent on the edge — Brad Gillespie (@tbradg) October 31, 2020

If you mean receiver, yes. If edge defenders, no, but they didn't play particularly well recently.

Stoops is the problem. This is the same style of football we’ve seen since he started here and it’s not going to change. Learn to like it...or lose interest like I and many others have — Josh (@502CatFan) October 31, 2020