CatsIllustrated - Buy or sell: Your hot takes on Kentucky football

After each Kentucky football game Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland opens the Twittersphere for hot takes on the Wildcats. This week's edition follows Saturday's 34-10 loss to the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

Terry Wilson has regressed...a lot. Even completions on crossing routes today were on hips or behind open receivers. Run success is mostly on scrambles...QB run game is minimal. — Rick Mason (@bubbleup01) November 28, 2020

I'm not sure whether I'd say he's regressed or hasn't improved but the latter is at least undeniable and the former may well be true. If you think back to how Wilson played against Florida in 2018, that was the peak of his collegiate performance. That he showed he was capable of that yet hasn't duplicated it or built on it has to be considered very frustrating for fans of the program.

I’d much rather lose with young personnel in a new scheme and call it growing pains than continue to lose with older personnel and present scheme. Further, recruits can’t envision the future as well if you don’t give them a glimpse of it. The future should start next week. — Vince Powell (@VincePowell406) November 28, 2020

I understand the coaches not wanting to throw young guys to the wolves against Alabama or Florida, to a lesser extent, but no question, one of the tough things about this season is the coaches have not spent a lot of time developing younger players on the roster. In a season with a conventional schedule that would be different. As for the South Carolina game, I'm on board with what you're saying at least on offense. It's not working with the older guys now. They should play a fair amount because it's their last regular season game and they have done a lot for the program but they should get more experience for the future.

How has Stoops NEVER developed a QB? Johnson was our best QB and he was never expected to start. All the guys we have brought in have thus far mostly failed. Wilson 1st year elite D and running game carried him. — Brandon Vise (@True_2_thebigbl) November 28, 2020

It's hard to believe. It's also hard to believe he's won as many games as he has given that. We can say that Stoops' staff has "salvaged" seasons with weird quarterback circumstances, but we can't really say that quarterbacks have improved a lot over their time at Kentucky.

Penalties, poor decision & foolish mistakes. — Marc Kenyon (@Marc_Kenyon) November 28, 2020

They really hurt themselves on those points. Kentucky would have needed to play a pretty much flawless game and hope for some UF mistakes to have a chance at an upset but after 28 solid minutes things started to unravel. There were a whole lot of self-inflicted issues out there.

All of the momentum built over the last 5 yrs will quickly disappear without a complete offensive philosophical and staff retooling in the off-season. — Troll of Tears (@bigcliner69er) November 28, 2020

Buy. For a couple of years there Kentucky was regarded as a different program than it had been in the past, much more competitive. You don't want that identity to shift to one of being bad at offense. They definitely can't afford another year of this and keeping the momentum moving forward.

Need a special teams coach. Move on from Rose and Wilson. — The Ft Thomas Hammer (@RobPeterman) November 28, 2020

Buy. I know they'll tell you that Louie Matsakis has basically been the coordinator before this season, even without the title, but from the outside looking in, if the special teams unit is struggling this much and you have the rather novel idea that you can go without a special teams coordinator, that will obviously be something that people question. I think against South Carolina you will see those guys play but at quarterback you'll also see more of Gatewood and Allen, kind of like a couple of recent games. I'm not sure how much you really help next year's team by letting them play a lot against South Carolina.

We’re going to lose to an uncoached USC team — Revolutionary (@RDSUK) November 28, 2020

It's going to be a toss-up, or at least it should be that on paper. Kentucky's defense at its best is probably the best unit in that game but when your offense and special teams units are struggling this much no game is safe. Vanderbilt made it a three-point game.

Multiple coordinators gone after this season — The J. Mike Taylor🔰 (@jmiketaylor) November 28, 2020

Sell. If there is any change at coordinator I can't imagine there would be more than one. And I'm not sure there will be any change at all right now. I think Stoops will want to make changes but I don't think he's going to scrap everything he has done before entirely.

Not only are Stoops and Gran wasting this season by not making personnel changes on offense, but they are severely hurting us for the next couple years by not going full steam with the youth movement on offense — Carl Roberts (@TarlRoberts) November 28, 2020

I will agree that they have not done a lot to develop some of the younger players on the roster. As far as not making personnel changes to win now, the only thing I would say is that it seems obvious that Chris Rodriguez should have gotten a lot more of the workload at running back.

Start Terry Wilson and keep him as long as we are not down by 7+. He is great when up or close but absolutely cannot play from behind. — Vernon Scribner (@VernonScribner) November 28, 2020

It is interesting that Wilson's numbers tend to be pretty good at the start of the game but as the game goes on the numbers get worse and worse. I'm not exactly sure why that is, but I've definitely noticed that myself.

Eddie Gran deserves the opportunity to run his Cincinnati offense before a full evaluation can be done. You have two 4* QB’s to work with in the off-season, let him use them fully. — Kelly Baker (@kellybakerUK) November 28, 2020

I'm not sure how things are going to be changed in the offseason but I do agree with your point. I'd like to see what his ideal vision of the offense would be. Heck, I'd just like to know how much of it is his preference versus Stoops'.

Beau Allen, start him the last game and the bowl game. We need yards in the air to open the run game! — Shawn Dockery (@csd1106) November 28, 2020

All of these takes about the quarterback are things I just don't feel strongly about one way or the other. I wish I had an opinion on who Kentucky's best chance to win is with right now. Wilson doesn't build for the future but the coaches keep putting him out there and that probably means something. We've seen that putting in a backup doesn't fix the issues at least that week. But if you're saying they need to in order to build for the future that seems like a fair take.

It’s basketball season in the bluegrass — leo silva (@jacksonhigg6655) November 28, 2020

I know Kentucky football people bristle at that and it really makes some of them mad, so I try to always avoid those jokes myself. Unfortunately, there is more than a nugget of truth in the suggestion and that's why it angers those people so much. It's a collective mindset that includes a large number of the fans, but not all. It will probably always be that way.

Special teams is just as important as offense/defense. Each time we fail to have a dedicated coach for this, we suffer as a whole team. Game was over after that PR. — Jason Of Florida (@jasonofflorida) November 28, 2020

Coaches will tell you special teams is one-third of the game but I'm not sure how many really invest that much time in it compared to the others. I can't pretend to know exactly what's happening behind the scenes but you can judge the product and there has been a definite regression here. The place-kicking game is a mess, there are no big plays in the return game, and the coverage has been bad.

UK will have less than 100 passing yards against SC and finish with less passing yards per game this year than they did last year with a WR at QB — Tyler Adkins (@RealTylerAdkins) November 28, 2020

I think you have to say that's in the realm of possibility. Last year they did get a lot of their yards before Bowden took over but if you told me it would not get better this season, at all, I wouldn't have believed you.

Playing Sawyer Smith this year would have been best for UK’s program if he is healthy. Smith vs Florida last year was about as good as a QB has looked under Stoops minus a few mistakes. I feel like this decision has really set the program back. — JDlone42 (@JDlone42) November 28, 2020

It's odd that he has been totally out of the mix in terms of the depth chart after the coaches said his arm was looking good again in the spring. I'll admit to being interested in what he could have done. But he had Ahmad Wagner, Lynn Bowden, etc., around him which was a little better than what they have this year. That was a pretty small sample, too, so I have never known how much to put in it. He definitely was not the same quarterback when he was injured so I don't judge him harshly for that reason.

Barnhart needs to make him hire an air raid style offensive coach! — Shawn Martin (@ShawnMartin75) November 28, 2020

I don't think it necessarily needs to be an Air Raid style coach who passes 70% of the time or more. Whether they bring in an assistant to oversee the passing game or if there's a change, I have no clue. But I do think it's fair if someone thinks they need a more modern system.

Nothing hot about it. Undisciplined second half coming out of the locker room by the defense. Unimaginative play calling on offense (again forgot the tight end in the 2nd half) oh, and why don’t we have a special teams coach?!!!!! — Marvis (@UKsportsBigMarv) November 28, 2020

They came out of the locker room with a lot less focus than they had for most of the first half. That's undeniable. Just a sequence of little mistakes that showed they weren't all there. The punt return really impacted their psyche, I think. As for the play calling, whatever they did was not working. I did think they were pretty vanilla especially in some third and shorts.

Replace all WRs with Tight ends. Bunch of 6 foot 6+ guys to catch passes — UK #21 Appreciation Account (@JamesCBundy) November 28, 2020

The tight ends have been a bright spot this season. Keaton Upshaw is the biggest reason to be hopeful for the offense in the near and longer term.

You know, I usually look forward to these. But I’m just so defeated. It’s so sad because I love a lot of these players. Terry and aj were all big parts of some of the biggest Kentucky fb moments of my life. But they’re not very good, and this team isn’t either. That’s everything — Ethan (@ES74468242) November 28, 2020

I get it. Earlier in the season the hot takes were just a little hotter. But by now in the season we know what the problems are. There's not much mystery to it. And you know how the season is pretty much going to go at that point. But after you get handled by Alabama and Florida it just feels worse and worse. The issues are the same now that they were weeks ago and there was probably nothing they could have done, so it's a really agonizing thing to watch it knowing how it will end.

Revisionist history but Lynn Bowden as part of this year’s offense would have fixed many of the woes — Andrew Daniel (@AndrewCDaniel) November 28, 2020

Without question this is true. Buy. I've wondered all along whether the Wildcat with Bowden would be better than any other quarterback Kentucky has and I think it's clear it would have been. You can make the case he was Kentucky's best quarterback since at least Mike Hartline's senior season.

Justin, the fact UK continues to play with depleted roster, does this smack of trying to get the season over with not having to postpone a game? — garry rust (@UK1972) November 29, 2020

I don't think they're playing to get the season over with. I sensed some real defiance on the question of whether they would postpone. Don't think they thought too highly of Florida State cancelling on Clemson at the last minute. That's the clear sense I got. SEC rules stipulate that you have to have at least 53 scholarship players, including seven offensive linemen (one of which is a center), a quarterback, and four defensive linemen. Kentucky has come close to not meeting some of those numbers, but they haven't quite been at the cancellation point.

If Lynn comes back, Stoops is forced to start him at QB and we’re in the CFP hunt right how. Terry opts out and focuses on being a father, or is worked in at receiver or in the backfield. Highly successful season. Zero heat on Stoops or Gran. Michigan job is his is he wants it. — J. Moxon #4 (@JDHmac2418) November 29, 2020

I don't think they'd be in the playoff hunt but I think they could have won six SEC games in a 10-game conference schedule, which would have been a heck of a year.

I’m not letting Kentucky Football get in the way of me enjoying my day.



At least we fielded a team in these Covid days, unlike UT who had more than enough players to field a team even if they were afraid of losing to Vanderbilt. — Ollie (@bigblueollie) November 28, 2020

As frustrating as this year has been for fans, it's worse at Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska, and Penn State.

If this team could take deep shot, things would be very different. Think the staff is concerned about turnovers, though. An accurate, deep passer and speed wideout is key. — DM Chad (@bigbluepaw) November 29, 2020

There are several issues conspiring together to make that difficult. It would make a huge difference, you are definitely right. It's been a long time since you've seen a Kentucky receiver go up and make a great play over a defensive back on a contested catch opportunity. Wilson's deep balls have left a lot to be desired. The protection hasn't allowed for a lot of long ball chances. Defenses are keying in on the run game for sure. Also agree that accuracy and decision making are the key attributes for a college quarterback. And speed is indeed the No. 1 thing they need at receiver.

Is Beau Allen not the future QB? If he is, then Gatewood needs to stay on the bench. I don’t see Gatewood giving us 20+ points a game as a starter which is needed in the SEC. Thoughts? — Andy Wade (@AndyWade77) November 28, 2020

It seems like there are some strong opinions on the Gatewood-Allen debate point. I just don't have a strong feeling either way because we haven't seen a lot of either of them. Something does tell me that Allen is the better passing prospect, but the light could go on for Gatewood at some point like it did for Woodson going into his junior year. Let them battle it out in the offseason. Nik Scalzo is going to be in the competition as well. The coaches have been careful with him but he's inching back.

I'm beginning to believe this has all the markings of a throw away season. The emotional roller coaster of COVID & dealing with Coach Schlarmans disease & death has been hard on the whole program. The only true thing we have found out is that the offense has to change some. — jason woodcock (@mailman_woody) November 29, 2020

It's definitely a different year, that's for sure. We should have always been prepared to judge this season a little differently, although the challenges programs are facing are similar in many respects. For Kentucky, there's been a lot of heartache on and off the field.

We have the all around talent, and a good enough defense to be 7-3, and qbs who have shown that they can play without a leash on them, and it’s clear we need a big change to fix our offense in games — Ben Dickison (@ben_dickison) November 28, 2020

I think they have the talent to be 6-4. Say they beat Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri, and Ole Miss. That's pretty much what I expected before the season, give or take a game.

We made Florida's defense looked like the Steeler's. — Abdallah Shaaban (@Beirutwbass) November 28, 2020

That's the really disappointing thing. Kentucky had six straight possessions without a first down but Florida had the No. 65 defense in the nation according to total yards per game.

Replace all coaches — Rob (@RobEaton9) November 28, 2020

That's just not going to happen. They won 18 games over the last two years and have been in four straight bowls. They'll finish 3-7 or 4-6 in the SEC which is not out of line with other conference performances from most Stoops teams. I know it hasn't been pretty. It's been underwhelming. But the staff is not even going to be on the hot seat next year.

I don’t feel like anything meaningful can be culled from games this year, too many variables w pandemic — Pat Butler®️™️ (@Pb65Jr) November 29, 2020

I'll push back a little on that. Don't you think we've learned enough to know the offense either needs to change or execute better? I don't think we can lay all that on the pandemic. It's a lot of the same issues the offense has had before.

We have small, tremendously undersized players on both sides of the ball compared to top SEC teams. That needs fixed in both recruiting and the weight room. Where have all the Allens and Duprees gone? — Kory Henry (@KoryHenry) November 28, 2020

I'll have to sell. They are very big up front on both sides of the ball even compared to several SEC teams. There are a couple of spots on the field where they are a little smaller than average but on the whole they look like an SEC team getting off the bus. I think the bigger thing is they need more speed at receiver.

The SEC has completely passed us up with strong offensive minds and production. Three yards and a cloud of dust won’t work. Adapt or die — WillTheChamp77 (@WilltheChamp77) November 28, 2020

Buy, at least on that point about the offense. The SEC was one of the last conferences to come around to 21st century offense, and within the SEC the 'Cats are at the tail end of the movement in holding out.

The program is in better shape than ever. Florida is an excellent team. Nobody should be fired. — John Bon Jovial (@johnbonjovial2) November 28, 2020

In macro-terms I can somewhat agree. The recruiting is still better than it ever was before Stoops at least in my lifetime. The defense isn't spectacular but it's competitive against most teams. They are fighting for postseason berths year in and year out. There's a definite case to be made for some continuity.

How many true frosh or RS frosh who were highly ranked are going to leave bc they are not given a chance and we keep getting our brains beat out? — Jordan Warren (@JWarr3) November 28, 2020