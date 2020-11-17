CatsIllustrated - Buy or sell: Your hot takes on Kentucky football

After every Kentucky football game Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland invites the Big Blue Nation on Twitter to share hot takes on the program. These are often heavily slanted based on how the last game played out, and this week was no different. Here are those takes with some buy or sell responses and thoughts.

We think our starting QB had a great game and he accounted for less than 200 yards of offense. Crazy how low our expectations are for that position right now. — Chris (@chwinburn) November 14, 2020

Sell but you have a point. I think based on what Kentucky's coaches asked him to do and what the offense allows him to do Wilson played very well. He hit on almost everything in the first half. He didn't just make the simple plays. He made some really tough and important plays with his arm and legs. But no question, there wasn't a whole lot after halftime. I had something of the same reaction when I looked at the stat sheet and saw he passed for 110 yards. That's where we are right now.

I would rather keep this offense than for it to revert back to what it was while the defense plays at they can do, just keep practicing the offense like this, because great offense is much more fun than great defense — Cameron. Go Cats (@JamesCBundy) November 14, 2020

I think Kentucky was a little more aggressive in some of the play-calling on passes, giving the quarterback more opportunities to look down the field. But I think for the most part it was pretty similar and the big difference was some combination of improved execution and facing Vanderbilt.

Defense played like hot💩 — Bryguy (@Bryguy68) November 14, 2020

Buy. The good news is they didn't give up a lot of very big plays. But as in the Missouri game simple offensive execution bested them. They couldn't get off the field and that's almost worse because it was consistent.

Keaton Upshaw is our best tight end since jacob Tamme and we under appreciate that. — yoyocoopdawg (@Yoyocoopdawg) November 14, 2020

Sell but could change. I can't put him ahead of four-year starter CJ Conrad. I wish Conrad had gotten more opportunities so we could have seen his pass-catching skills more often, but he was such an important, reliable player. Upshaw is really coming on strong right now and has great potential. If he has a rapport with whoever the quarterback is next year he could really take off. I've said I think he's their best receiving threat regardless of position.

We probably lead the nation in 4 yard passes on 3rd and 5. — Vince Powell (@VincePowell406) November 14, 2020

I didn't understand the screen on 3rd and five and I agree this is a problem. The receivers have to know where the sticks are and the play calls have to put them beyond the sticks. The good thing is if they get in a fourth and short Chris Rodriguez is tough to stop.

Third down continues to be the Cats’ pain point. Have to get off the field or 3 wins is a wrap in 2020. — sportsdangus (@sportsdangus) November 14, 2020

It's a major problem. Kentucky is 87th in the nation allowing 43.3% conversions on third down. The way they like to play, not getting off the field is an even bigger problem. It reverses Kentucky's desire to possess the ball and keep the other offense off the field. Part of the problem is the lack of a pass rush in some of those situations. In recent years in games against Missouri and Vanderbilt those were perfect opportunities for UK to win by playing ball control and keep away. The script was different this season.

Stoops borrowed from Cal’s marketing playbook with a series for Beau Allen meant only for those WR commits & future recruits. Brilliant. — MaggieinCali (@Maggie_inCA) November 14, 2020

Buy. Great observation and I think this is absolutely correct. I was a bit surprised we hadn't seen Allen before Saturday and it appears they are just being careful to set him up for some success. It was no secret they aired it out with him. That's something they will indeed show those receivers.

Just beat South Carolina somehow and move on to 2021. Have to figure out a way to play a full schedule. — Shawn Humphries (@sahump1) November 14, 2020

Well, based on the 2-4 start, when most were probably hoping they'd be 4-2 or at least 3-3, beating South Carolina and finishing 4-6 with a solid bowl game -- and maybe a win -- would be salvaging something for sure.

Not sure if it’s hot, but this season just shouldn’t really count in terms of how Stoops has done.

Best coach we have had in half century...this entire season is whacked with all that is happening outside of sports. — MortgageCat1 (@MortgageCat1) November 14, 2020

I would just reframe what you're saying but I think we're on the same page. I do think the season should count in terms of perception. But I don't think anything has happened this year that should dramatically downgrade how anyone feels about the Stoops era. Granted, if they had finished 6-4 against this schedule, that would feel like a major accomplishment. But I think all of us are guilty of not fully appreciating how difficult a 10-game conference schedule is.

Wilson is UK’s best QB — Timothy Robbins (@TimRobbins44) November 14, 2020

Without more information to go on I'll have to agree that he's the best option to win right now. That's the calculation the coaches have made and they have seen their current quarterbacks more than anybody else. But it's hard to say definitively when we haven't seen much of Allen.

Kentucky won't snap the ball with more than 2 seconds on the play clock the next 2 weeks. — UKBriañ (@ukbrian270) November 14, 2020

They're definitely going to have to shorten the game. A lot of fans are probably going to accuse them of not playing to win. I'll understand the frustration but it will be the right call.

The pattern of uneven snap count favoring opponents has just as much to do with the defense as the offense, if not more so — Wes Cooper (@wgcoop) November 14, 2020

Buy. When your defensive goal is to prevent big plays and force the opponent to drive the field and you give up a lot of third down conversions, that's a big part of it.

The only thing I didn’t like about the game was lack of a pass rush and Vandy O line dominated. The other thing the officiating crew worked the Tennessee state high school playoffs last night. Garbage crew. — MSM (@smcgohon21) November 15, 2020

That is concerning about the pass rush. The bigger concern for me would be I'm not sure who the answer is going to be next season. That's a long way off. They don't need Josh Allen but someone has to step up and start winning more of those battles on the edge. I'll have to watch the tape closely to see if they dominated. There weren't a lot of huge holes you could drive a truck through. I think the linebackers have to be more physical at the line of scrimmage. The officiating crew was not on their game, that's for sure.

Terry Wilson has above average athletic ability. When he plays average or below average defenders, he’s able to use raw skill to beat them. When he plays above average defenders, he has to rely on skill to get an edge. And he doesn’t have nearly enough — leo silva (@jacksonhigg6655) November 14, 2020

I think that's pretty fair. If he were a better passer he would be able to keep defenses more honest. He doesn't get a lot of help from the receivers but we've seen enough of him to know that he does better against defenses he can break a couple of big runs against.

Beau Allen completion to Upshaw will be heard like crazy next season — Jeremy Brogli (@BrogliJeremy) November 14, 2020

That's the ideal, best case scenario for the offense taking a step forward in my mind. Advancing the passing game is the goal but we've got to be realistic. It's not unrealistic to think that an accurate Beau Allen who is ready to start can find a good target in Upshaw.

Why can’t we stop the run? Is it our defensive scheme for our d line to take up space or can they simply not get off blocks? — justheretotrack (@justheretotrack) November 14, 2020

This does have to be one of the bigger disappointments for this team. Coming into the season the stats and what we knew should have led us to believe the passing defense was the better part of what Kentucky does. They were a solid rushing defense and a very good passing defense last year. In that sense I'm not totally surprised that rushing defense is not their strength. But they have really taken a step back recently. I don't think the defensive line or the linebackers are playing all that poorly, but I don't know how high a level they are playing at either.

This team sucks. Is that a hot take? I don’t think that’s a hot take...... — Tom Wimsatt II (@TomWimsatt2) November 14, 2020

I wouldn't go that far. They're 3-4 in the SEC. It's not an overly impressive 3-4 but it still puts them right in that middle tier of teams in the nation's premier conference. It's not what fans hoped it would be. They lost to Ole Miss by a point in overtime. I'll agree it's been a disappointment and it hasn't been really all that good a year but I don't think they stink.

I am tired of being a bend but don't bren but don't break defense. When ya got Josh Allen and multiple if NFL DBs to make plays it works. But with current personnel we got to take more chance. — Brandon Vise (@True_2_thebigbl) November 14, 2020

Buy. But that's kinda of what Mark Stoops seems to want. Keeping everything in front of them worked to perfection down the stretch last year but I think they've played better quarterbacks this year. Or they've faced quarterbacks who had better days this year. The strategy just hasn't worked as well this season. I'd like to see them get more pressure, play more press man, and be more aggressive.

If Beau Allen wasn’t from Kentucky, our fan base wouldn’t be clamoring for a true freshman quarterback the way we are. — Jonny Pliszka (@jonnypliszka) November 14, 2020

Buy. I'll buy but that doesn't mean I think Allen won't succeed. I think he has the making of a really good college quarterback. But I do know that Kentucky fans love Kentucky quarterbacks. Fans in general seem to love backup quarterbacks.

Worried a bit about the interior guys on defense. It felt like vandy controlled the line of scrimmage. Also, lack of qb pressures continues to bite the cats. But, I loved the run attack & good to see multiple WRs catch the ball with their hands. String game for TW. — Marvis (@UKsportsBigMarv) November 15, 2020

Yes, I was surprised that they were able to run the ball so well. With Quinton Bohanna and Phil Hoskins you had to feel like they had an advantage there. PFF says Bohanna graded out well. Not sure what happened exactly. In the long term I think those young interior defensive linemen from the '20 class are going to be good. Also agree on the receivers. They had a nice game. It was a step forward for them.

Take #1: If we’d been playing any other power 5 team, we would have lost



Take #2: Bama might score 100



Take #3: At least, maybe, Terry got some confidence — Pierce B. (@jpb1118) November 15, 2020

There are some bad Power Five teams out there. Kansas, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Rutgers, etc. So I'm not really willing to say that. Remember this was a three possession game pretty late. I felt like they were in control. Alabama is going to score a lot against Kentucky. They score a lot against everybody. Terry played with a lot of confidence so you hope that carries over and he can lead a couple of scoring drives this week.

UK couldn’t be counted on to win a three game series against Vandy this year. And Vandy has a better QB and better receivers. — Brian LeFevre (@Bhoward82) November 14, 2020

Sell. I think they'd beat Vanderbilt eight or nine times out of ten.

Kentucky beats Bama and next year wins the SEC and makes the CFP — Philip Pendleton (@philmoneymanagr) November 14, 2020

I'm not going to say anything to mess with your optimism. I admire the attitude.

So they are making up missed SEC fball games the same day as the SEC title game? Stay with me. Our next two games are Bama and Fla. likely will play in SEC championship game. So if we just sit out 2 weeks cuz “covid” we could dodge two Ls... and play USCjr to end szn — J-rod (@JByGodRod) November 15, 2020

Had to laugh when I read this. Can't tell if it's in jest or serious. If you know football players, you know games like these are why many of them picked Kentucky. The average person will give them no chance in these games, and maybe they're right. But the players want these games and they mean a lot to them.

Good to see Allen get some snaps but his series is the reason we only won by 3. Threw off entire rhythm of game throwing versus running with a big lead. Plus when the starters go out, everyone takes their foot off the gas. — Bryce Bailey (@BaileyDontTweet) November 15, 2020

Buy. That's not his fault, either. Mark Stoops himself said he regretted it afterward because instead of going into the "four-minute offense" he put the defense out there a couple more times. He blamed the defense for it. But that change in offensive approach was a part of it.

Kentucky will put it all together, both sides of the ball for one game. Either Alabama or Florida. — Trevor Williams (@williamstrev5) November 14, 2020

That's going to be a tall order. The defense could play very well against Alabama or Florida and still give up 40 points to either team. Those offenses are just juggernauts. I probably have more confidence in the defense than the offense, too.

Considering the opponent. That was the worst defensive performance of the Stoops era — Jarvis DANdry (@ClevelandCat) November 14, 2020

Maybe one of the more disappointing defensive performances. I can get on board with that.

Cats were looking ahead and defense keeps them within a touchdown at halftime vs Bama — Aaron Osborne (@aaronosborne_20) November 14, 2020

Tough to say if they were looking ahead. I didn't necessarily get that sense. They were coming off a bye. A lot was going on with Schlarman's passing and all the emotions with that. I just think they had an off game and maybe some rust.

There hasn't been a single game this year where both sides of the ball has played at a high level. When the offense is on, the defense plays poorly. When the Defense is stout, the offense can't move the ball. Why is that? — OTHeroics - Kentucky Wildcats #BBN (@OTHwildcats) November 14, 2020

The closest thing they've had to a complete performance was against Tennessee. The offense wasn't exactly good but it was fairly efficient. I think the biggest reason for what you're saying -- and there's some truth there -- is the offense just has been really bad this year. It's hard to have a good game for the offense and defense when the offense has only looked good against Ole Miss.

I will not overreact to one series from Beau Allen, but....I did like what I saw. — Adam (@adamhayden22) November 14, 2020