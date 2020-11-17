 CatsIllustrated - Buy or sell: Your hot takes on Kentucky football
Buy or sell: Your hot takes on Kentucky football

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

After every Kentucky football game Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland invites the Big Blue Nation on Twitter to share hot takes on the program.

These are often heavily slanted based on how the last game played out, and this week was no different.

Here are those takes with some buy or sell responses and thoughts.

Sell but you have a point. I think based on what Kentucky's coaches asked him to do and what the offense allows him to do Wilson played very well. He hit on almost everything in the first half. He didn't just make the simple plays. He made some really tough and important plays with his arm and legs. But no question, there wasn't a whole lot after halftime. I had something of the same reaction when I looked at the stat sheet and saw he passed for 110 yards. That's where we are right now.

I think Kentucky was a little more aggressive in some of the play-calling on passes, giving the quarterback more opportunities to look down the field. But I think for the most part it was pretty similar and the big difference was some combination of improved execution and facing Vanderbilt.

Buy. The good news is they didn't give up a lot of very big plays. But as in the Missouri game simple offensive execution bested them. They couldn't get off the field and that's almost worse because it was consistent.

Sell but could change. I can't put him ahead of four-year starter CJ Conrad. I wish Conrad had gotten more opportunities so we could have seen his pass-catching skills more often, but he was such an important, reliable player. Upshaw is really coming on strong right now and has great potential. If he has a rapport with whoever the quarterback is next year he could really take off. I've said I think he's their best receiving threat regardless of position.

I didn't understand the screen on 3rd and five and I agree this is a problem. The receivers have to know where the sticks are and the play calls have to put them beyond the sticks. The good thing is if they get in a fourth and short Chris Rodriguez is tough to stop.

It's a major problem. Kentucky is 87th in the nation allowing 43.3% conversions on third down. The way they like to play, not getting off the field is an even bigger problem. It reverses Kentucky's desire to possess the ball and keep the other offense off the field. Part of the problem is the lack of a pass rush in some of those situations. In recent years in games against Missouri and Vanderbilt those were perfect opportunities for UK to win by playing ball control and keep away. The script was different this season.

Buy. Great observation and I think this is absolutely correct. I was a bit surprised we hadn't seen Allen before Saturday and it appears they are just being careful to set him up for some success. It was no secret they aired it out with him. That's something they will indeed show those receivers.

Well, based on the 2-4 start, when most were probably hoping they'd be 4-2 or at least 3-3, beating South Carolina and finishing 4-6 with a solid bowl game -- and maybe a win -- would be salvaging something for sure.

I would just reframe what you're saying but I think we're on the same page. I do think the season should count in terms of perception. But I don't think anything has happened this year that should dramatically downgrade how anyone feels about the Stoops era. Granted, if they had finished 6-4 against this schedule, that would feel like a major accomplishment. But I think all of us are guilty of not fully appreciating how difficult a 10-game conference schedule is.

Without more information to go on I'll have to agree that he's the best option to win right now. That's the calculation the coaches have made and they have seen their current quarterbacks more than anybody else. But it's hard to say definitively when we haven't seen much of Allen.

They're definitely going to have to shorten the game. A lot of fans are probably going to accuse them of not playing to win. I'll understand the frustration but it will be the right call.

Buy. When your defensive goal is to prevent big plays and force the opponent to drive the field and you give up a lot of third down conversions, that's a big part of it.

That is concerning about the pass rush. The bigger concern for me would be I'm not sure who the answer is going to be next season. That's a long way off. They don't need Josh Allen but someone has to step up and start winning more of those battles on the edge. I'll have to watch the tape closely to see if they dominated. There weren't a lot of huge holes you could drive a truck through. I think the linebackers have to be more physical at the line of scrimmage. The officiating crew was not on their game, that's for sure.

I think that's pretty fair. If he were a better passer he would be able to keep defenses more honest. He doesn't get a lot of help from the receivers but we've seen enough of him to know that he does better against defenses he can break a couple of big runs against.

That's the ideal, best case scenario for the offense taking a step forward in my mind. Advancing the passing game is the goal but we've got to be realistic. It's not unrealistic to think that an accurate Beau Allen who is ready to start can find a good target in Upshaw.

This does have to be one of the bigger disappointments for this team. Coming into the season the stats and what we knew should have led us to believe the passing defense was the better part of what Kentucky does. They were a solid rushing defense and a very good passing defense last year. In that sense I'm not totally surprised that rushing defense is not their strength. But they have really taken a step back recently. I don't think the defensive line or the linebackers are playing all that poorly, but I don't know how high a level they are playing at either.

I wouldn't go that far. They're 3-4 in the SEC. It's not an overly impressive 3-4 but it still puts them right in that middle tier of teams in the nation's premier conference. It's not what fans hoped it would be. They lost to Ole Miss by a point in overtime. I'll agree it's been a disappointment and it hasn't been really all that good a year but I don't think they stink.

Buy. But that's kinda of what Mark Stoops seems to want. Keeping everything in front of them worked to perfection down the stretch last year but I think they've played better quarterbacks this year. Or they've faced quarterbacks who had better days this year. The strategy just hasn't worked as well this season. I'd like to see them get more pressure, play more press man, and be more aggressive.

Buy. I'll buy but that doesn't mean I think Allen won't succeed. I think he has the making of a really good college quarterback. But I do know that Kentucky fans love Kentucky quarterbacks. Fans in general seem to love backup quarterbacks.

Yes, I was surprised that they were able to run the ball so well. With Quinton Bohanna and Phil Hoskins you had to feel like they had an advantage there. PFF says Bohanna graded out well. Not sure what happened exactly. In the long term I think those young interior defensive linemen from the '20 class are going to be good. Also agree on the receivers. They had a nice game. It was a step forward for them.

There are some bad Power Five teams out there. Kansas, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Rutgers, etc. So I'm not really willing to say that. Remember this was a three possession game pretty late. I felt like they were in control. Alabama is going to score a lot against Kentucky. They score a lot against everybody. Terry played with a lot of confidence so you hope that carries over and he can lead a couple of scoring drives this week.

Sell. I think they'd beat Vanderbilt eight or nine times out of ten.

I'm not going to say anything to mess with your optimism. I admire the attitude.

Had to laugh when I read this. Can't tell if it's in jest or serious. If you know football players, you know games like these are why many of them picked Kentucky. The average person will give them no chance in these games, and maybe they're right. But the players want these games and they mean a lot to them.

Buy. That's not his fault, either. Mark Stoops himself said he regretted it afterward because instead of going into the "four-minute offense" he put the defense out there a couple more times. He blamed the defense for it. But that change in offensive approach was a part of it.

That's going to be a tall order. The defense could play very well against Alabama or Florida and still give up 40 points to either team. Those offenses are just juggernauts. I probably have more confidence in the defense than the offense, too.

Maybe one of the more disappointing defensive performances. I can get on board with that.

Tough to say if they were looking ahead. I didn't necessarily get that sense. They were coming off a bye. A lot was going on with Schlarman's passing and all the emotions with that. I just think they had an off game and maybe some rust.

The closest thing they've had to a complete performance was against Tennessee. The offense wasn't exactly good but it was fairly efficient. I think the biggest reason for what you're saying -- and there's some truth there -- is the offense just has been really bad this year. It's hard to have a good game for the offense and defense when the offense has only looked good against Ole Miss.

He did seem to have some confidence when he entered the game, didn't he? Hits a crossing pattern right when he gets the ball. I won't read much into the incompletion that could have been a big play. He probably had some nerves. There seemed to be a lot of adrenaline. I like his arm. What folks close to the program have told me is he does some things that recent UK quarterbacks have not, like look off defenders. Little intangible things that they hope can take the passing game to the next level.

