More often than not this season the takes have been fairly positive after Kentucky football games. That hasn't been the case the last two weeks. With Kentucky now riding a two-game losing streak with more tough tests lined up, including this weekend, the takes were pessimistic. Here are some of those takes highlighted along with buy/sell responses.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgVHdpdHRlciBmYW4gYmFzZSBpcyBzdXBlciBhbm5veWluZyBh bmQgbG92ZXMgdG8gZmlyZSBvciBjdXQgcGVvcGxlLiAgU2NhbmdhcmVsbG8g aXMgYSBiZXR0ZXIgcGxheWNhbGxlciB0aGFuIExpYW0gYW5kIHdlIGFyZSBz dGlsbCBpbiB5ZWFyIDIgb2YgYnVpbGRpbmcgYSBuZXcgb2ZmZW5zZSBhZnRl ciBoYXZpbmcgb25lIDIwKyB5YXJkIHBsYXkgaW4gMjAyMC4gMi0xIGFnYWlu c3QgTVNVL1VUL1VHQSBpdOKAmXMgYSBnb29kIHllYXIsIDMtMCBpcyBDQyAo aWYgVVQgYmVhdHMgVUdBKTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbWVyb24gTG9wZXogKEBD YW1fTG9wZXo4KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbV9M b3Blejgvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzg5NTgwMTkzOTE0NTkzMjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Twitter attracts people who wants to read and react in real time, immediately, so as the game is happening I should really lower my expectations as far as finding perspective in commentary. I'm certainly guilty of some overreactions myself. The talk about firing is silly at this point in the season with the team 4-2. I'm not sure I would say Scangarello is a better play caller than Coen. To this point in each respective season I'd probably go with Coen. But I will say Scangarello is dealing with a tough situation with the offensive line so bad. Also, Levis and C Rod not playing together much this year so far. I'd agree, if they go 2-1 against those teams that would still amount to a very respectable 8-4, but I can't call for that to happen.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbHNvIHRvbyBtdWNoIHN1YnRsZSBzaG90cyBhdCBvdGhlciBwcm9n cmFtcyBpbiB0aGUgb2ZmLXNlYXNvbi4gS2VlcCB5b3VyIG1vdXRoIGNsb3Nl ZCBhbmQgd2luIGdhbWVzPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnQmx1ZU1vb2sgKEBUaGVN b25leU1vb2spIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlTW9u ZXlNb29rL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4OTU1OTExNjQ5MjAyMTc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

I don't think those comments had any impact on the game but when he mentioned sunglasses in that moment it's the first thing I thought of for sure. What I will say is that before the season I sensed a lot of confidence from Stoops, and that level of confidence did impact my own opinion of how good the team would be. I don't think he could have known how poorly the offensive line would be, otherwise I can't believe that confidence would have come through.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xKSBBbnkgd2luIHRvdGFsIGlzIG9uIHRoZSB0YWJsZS48YnI+PGJy PjIpIFRvbyBtYW55IG1lZGlhIG1lbWJlcnMgZ2l2aW5nIFNoYW5lIEJlYW1l ciDigJxBdHRhLWJveXPigJ0gZm9yIGhpcyBsb2NrZXIgcm9vbSBjZWxlYnJh dGlvbi4gSXTigJlzIGVtYmFycmFzc2luZy48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcmF2aXMg R293aW5zIChAVHJhdnZpZUcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVHJhdnZpZUcvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzg5NTQ1OTI1MjM4MTI4NjU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I'd sell just because I don't think 10-2 is on the table and 9-3 is going to be very difficult. Beating Georgia or Tennessee in Knoxville will be extremely tall orders this year, and admittedly, I'm factoring that I've spent my whole lifetime watching Kentucky not play its very best game against the Vols. Agree on the Beamer stuff. It's not my style of coaching, but he seems fairly authentic so I'll just leave room for him to do things his way.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdhcyBjb3JyZWN0IDMwIG1pbnV0ZXMgaW50byB0aGUgc2Vhc29u IHRoYXQgdGhlIG9mZmVuc2l2ZSBsaW5lIHdhcyBnb2luZyB0byBrZWVwIHRo ZW0gZnJvbSBoYXZpbmcgdGhhdCBzcGVjaWFsIHNlYXNvbjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEt5bGUgRWRlbiAoQGRyYWdvbmxvcmQ3NDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHJhZ29ubG9yZDc0MS9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODk1Nzc2MTE3 MzY3NjAzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Buy. We should have known the offensive line would have some issues this year and I think there was some wishful thinking in overlooking the obvious realities for this group. Lack of proven depth, didn't add a tackle in the portal, three OL coaches in three years, moving to wide zone, guys playing out of position, etc. I did think the line would improve and it still can improve, but some damage has already been done. It's bad enough that I keep mentioning that you have to assume they're giving up five sacks this week. Maybe they won't, but I'll believe it when I see it.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIE9DIGFuZCB0aGUgc2FtZSBxdWVzdGlvbnMga2VlcCBj b21pbmcgdXAgZWFjaCB0aW1lLCB3aHkgYXJlIHdlIHBsYXlpbmcgc28gc2xv dz8gT25lIGNvbW1vbiBkZW5vbWluYXRvciBpcyB0aGVyZSBzdGlsbCwgYW5k IHdlIGFsbCBsb3ZlIGhpbSwgYnV0IGl04oCZcyBDb2FjaCBTdG9vcHMuIFdl IGNhbuKAmXQgZnVsbHkgZXZvbHZlIHVubGVzcyB3ZSBsZXQgaXQgbG9vc2Ug c29tZXdoYXQuIFRoaXMgaXNu4oCZdCBzb2xlbHkgb2ZmIHRvbmlnaHTigJlz IHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlIGVpdGhlci48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLZWxseSBCYWtlciAo QGtlbGx5YmFrZXJVSykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9r ZWxseWJha2VyVUsvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzg5NTUxNTMyNDM1MjkyMTc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Stoops clearly likes the slow and methodical approach. It's hard to argue with his record in one score games, although in fairness, there are more wins there because the conservative approach leads to some games being one score wins when they otherwise would be bigger wins. When he talked about being who they are this year, i.e. more passing compared to past years because of personnel, I thought the same logic would apply to tempo. Coaches evolve and grow over time. It took Kirby Smart a while to get the offense going better like it has been. I don't mind the pro-style approach in theory but they should be more flexible with the tempo, especially when your strength is your skill and explosiveness, not your line play.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2V

I don't blame Sheron for the loss at all, His overall numbers were fine. Behind that line play, he did about like I expected someone would. I do understand the conservative approach. As far as the play calling, I understood dialing it back for him. I didn't get the two straight passing plays on first down in the second half. Keep feeding C Rod with Levis out.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj43LTUgaXMgdGhlIGNlaWxpbmc8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb3VuZCBEYWRk eSAoQEpTdHJlYmxlODIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SlN0cmVibGU4Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODk1NDI3ODk5OTU4NDc2OD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I see why someone is saying that if they believe this weekend is a long shot. Because the spread is what it is, I have to believe this weekend's game is still a possible win for Kentucky. We'll see how Mississippi State plays on the road. The last time they were on the road they lost to LSU 31-16 and Kentucky probably gets Levis and C Rod together for only the second time this year. If they lose on Saturday, 7-5 would probably be my ceiling as well.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj45IHJlZ3VsYXIgc2Vhc29uIHdpbnMgYW5kIGNpdHJ1cyBib3dsIHNl YXNvbiBpcyB0aGUgY2VpbGluZyBmb3IgdGhlIHByb2dyYW08L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBCRUVaWSDwn46DIPCfkbsgKEBCdXJrZV9GcmFua2xpbl8pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnVya2VfRnJhbmtsaW5fL3N0YXR1cy8x NTc4OTU0NTc2Njk4NzA3OTY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I'll sell that just because I'm more reluctant to put ceilings on them now than I was in the past. If they were 9-3 in 2018 and 9-3 in 2021, I don't think it's crazy to think they could bump that up to 10-2 under slightly better circumstances either of those years. It's a lot harder for Kentucky to get there than for Georgia or Florida, but when you're at 9-3, I have a hard time saying they can't keep improving.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PYnZpb3VzbHksIHRoaXMgaXMgYSB0b3RhbCBvdXRzaWRlIHZpZXcu IE9MIGlzIGFzIGJhZCBhcyBJ4oCZdmUgc2VlbiB0aGVtIGhhdmUgaW4geWVh cnMuIFRoZSBEIGFzIGEgdW5pdCBpcyBtaXNzaW5nIHRoYXQgZGF3Zy4gVGhl eSBwbGF5IHZlcnkgcmVhY3RpdmUuIE9DIGRpZG7igJl0IGRvIG11Y2ggdG8g aGVscCBoaXMgYmFja3VwIFFCLiBZb3UgaGF2ZSBhIGJ1cyBhdCBSQiBhbmQg ZGlkbuKAmXQgcmlkZSBoaW0gYXQgYWxsIHRoZSAybmQgaGFsZiAobWluZCBi b2dnbGluZykuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSml6emxlU3pu8J+UtOKaq++4j/CfkL7w n5C+IChAUmVhbERlYWwwMzIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JlYWxEZWFsMDMyMS9zdGF0dXMvMTU3OTA4Nzc3NTc2ODY2NjExMj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I think they've got some dog types on defense but they aren't pass rushers. The linebackers have shown that edge at times but when you're not getting after the quarterback or pressuring him at all then there's a ceiling on how good you can be defensively. Agree with everything else you said. Not bad for a Cincinnati fan!

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SdW4gdGhlIGJhbGwuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9uIE1pbGxlci4gKEBy b243NzdtaWxsZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcm9u Nzc3bWlsbGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4OTgzMTA2MDM5NjY4NzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Buy, buy, and buy some more. That was the biggest thing on Saturday. We know the coaches wanted to call the game conservatively (although, starting the game like that was not conservative, and calling the game like that down only 7 in the second half was not conservative). They needed to take some shots, but they kind of forced those moments instead of letting them come naturally in the course of the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdG9vcHMgZG9lc27igJl0IGNvYWNoIHRvIHdpbi4gIEhlIGNvYWNo ZXMgdG8gbm90IGxvc2UuICBXZW50IHRvIGxvY2tlciByb29tIGF0IGhhbGYg d2l0aCAzIHRpbWVvdXRzLiAgUnVucyB0aGUgcGxheSBjbG9jayB0byB6ZXJv IGV2ZXJ5IHBsYXkgd2hpbGUgZG93biAxMCBpbiB0aGUgc2Vjb25kIGhhbGYu ICBCdXQgdGhhdOKAmXMgb2sgYXQgS2VudHVja3kgSSBndWVzcy48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBKb3NodWEgSSBkdW5uby4gKEBBTG9uZ2RpYykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BTG9uZ2RpYy9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODk1NzgwMTA3 NDA5ODE3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I see what you're saying but he is obviously coaching to win. He would reframe that and I would, too. He thinks that he's got a good method which involves forcing teams to play Kentucky's game. That formula has worked pretty well for Kentucky over the last five years so I'm not going to say it has hurt them a lot ... until this year. I don't understand running the clock down week after week to the point where they're the slowest team in the country.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EaWQgbm90IHVuZGVyc3RhbmQgdGhlIGZhbiBhbmQgbWVkaWEgb3B0 aW1pc20gYWxsIHdlZWsuIFRoZSB0ZWFtIGhhcyBubyBvZmZlbnNpdmUgbGlu ZSBhbmQgdGhlbiBsb3N0IGl0cyBzdGFydGluZyBxdWFydGVyYmFjay4gSXQg YWx3YXlzIGVxdWFsZWQgYSBsb3NzIHRvIG1lLiAgQW55dGhpbmcgZWxzZSB3 YXMgZGVsdXNpb24uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmljaCBNYWRreSAoQFJpY2hNYWRr eSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaWNoTWFka3kvc3Rh dHVzLzE1Nzg5NTQ1NDczOTI2NzU4NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Again, I see what you're saying, but there were some other factors at play. Kentucky was a favorite even after it was widely understood that Levis might not be playing. At least in Vegas. They've owned South Carolina and the Gamecocks aren't very good. Having said that, the game definitely makes me a little more reluctant to give the benefit of the doubt until they get back on track.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXZpcyBhbmQgdGhlIHJlY2VpdmVycyBoYXZlIGNvdmVyZWQgdXAg YW4gb3RoZXJ3aXNlIG1lZGlvY3JlIGZvb3RiYWxsIHRlYW08L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBbGxzdGFyZSBHcnVud2FsZCAoQEFsbHN0YXJlR3J1bndsZCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGxzdGFyZUdydW53bGQvc3RhdHVz LzE1Nzg5NjAzMDAyNjI2ODY3MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

It's a very inconsistent team. Mediocre is a little different than I would explain it. They're a very dangerous team at certain positions. Not many teams in college football have four linebackers like that, or a backfield like that, or speed at receiver like that. But there are a couple of things that make it extremely difficult to be really good. If you can't pressure the opposing quarterback and you can't block, a lot of other things are going to break down or look worse. The defense has basically been a top 30ish unit so far whether we're talking yardage or yards per play or other numbers. I'd throw them in with Levis and the receivers to date.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW50dWNreSBuZWVkcyBhIGNoYW5nZSBhdCBPQy48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBGaWZ0aCBRdWFydGVyIEtlbnR1Y2t5IChARlFLZW50dWNreSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GUUtlbnR1Y2t5L3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4 OTU0MzA1NzY3MjM1NTg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg OSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

This is a polarizing take because some probably can't fathom that kind of talk after six games but I included it because a lot of people are really unhappy with the offensive performance. Scangarello needs a good second half of the season to have something to show quarterbacks in the portal and so fans can get excited about the future. The first six games of the Scangarello era have not been nearly as good as anybody hoped for.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGNvYWNoaW5nIHN0YWZmIGhhc27igJl0IG1hZGUgMSBhZGp1 c3RtZW50IHRvIHRoZSB3ZWFrIGxpbmUgcGxheSBhbGwgc2Vhc29uLiBTY2Fu Z2FyZWxsbyBpcyBubyBDb2VuLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyaWFuIFJlaW5oYXJ0 IChAY2NocnlubykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jY2hy eW5vL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4OTU4MjEzMjI3Mzg0ODMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK