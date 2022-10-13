News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-13 13:57:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on Kentucky football

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

More often than not this season the takes have been fairly positive after Kentucky football games.

That hasn't been the case the last two weeks. With Kentucky now riding a two-game losing streak with more tough tests lined up, including this weekend, the takes were pessimistic.

Here are some of those takes highlighted along with buy/sell responses.

Twitter attracts people who wants to read and react in real time, immediately, so as the game is happening I should really lower my expectations as far as finding perspective in commentary. I'm certainly guilty of some overreactions myself.

The talk about firing is silly at this point in the season with the team 4-2. I'm not sure I would say Scangarello is a better play caller than Coen. To this point in each respective season I'd probably go with Coen. But I will say Scangarello is dealing with a tough situation with the offensive line so bad. Also, Levis and C Rod not playing together much this year so far.

I'd agree, if they go 2-1 against those teams that would still amount to a very respectable 8-4, but I can't call for that to happen.

I don't think those comments had any impact on the game but when he mentioned sunglasses in that moment it's the first thing I thought of for sure.

What I will say is that before the season I sensed a lot of confidence from Stoops, and that level of confidence did impact my own opinion of how good the team would be. I don't think he could have known how poorly the offensive line would be, otherwise I can't believe that confidence would have come through.

I'd sell just because I don't think 10-2 is on the table and 9-3 is going to be very difficult. Beating Georgia or Tennessee in Knoxville will be extremely tall orders this year, and admittedly, I'm factoring that I've spent my whole lifetime watching Kentucky not play its very best game against the Vols.

Agree on the Beamer stuff. It's not my style of coaching, but he seems fairly authentic so I'll just leave room for him to do things his way.

Buy. We should have known the offensive line would have some issues this year and I think there was some wishful thinking in overlooking the obvious realities for this group. Lack of proven depth, didn't add a tackle in the portal, three OL coaches in three years, moving to wide zone, guys playing out of position, etc.

I did think the line would improve and it still can improve, but some damage has already been done.

It's bad enough that I keep mentioning that you have to assume they're giving up five sacks this week. Maybe they won't, but I'll believe it when I see it.

Stoops clearly likes the slow and methodical approach. It's hard to argue with his record in one score games, although in fairness, there are more wins there because the conservative approach leads to some games being one score wins when they otherwise would be bigger wins.

When he talked about being who they are this year, i.e. more passing compared to past years because of personnel, I thought the same logic would apply to tempo.

Coaches evolve and grow over time. It took Kirby Smart a while to get the offense going better like it has been. I don't mind the pro-style approach in theory but they should be more flexible with the tempo, especially when your strength is your skill and explosiveness, not your line play.

I don't blame Sheron for the loss at all, His overall numbers were fine. Behind that line play, he did about like I expected someone would. I do understand the conservative approach. As far as the play calling, I understood dialing it back for him. I didn't get the two straight passing plays on first down in the second half. Keep feeding C Rod with Levis out.

I see why someone is saying that if they believe this weekend is a long shot. Because the spread is what it is, I have to believe this weekend's game is still a possible win for Kentucky. We'll see how Mississippi State plays on the road. The last time they were on the road they lost to LSU 31-16 and Kentucky probably gets Levis and C Rod together for only the second time this year. If they lose on Saturday, 7-5 would probably be my ceiling as well.

I'll sell that just because I'm more reluctant to put ceilings on them now than I was in the past. If they were 9-3 in 2018 and 9-3 in 2021, I don't think it's crazy to think they could bump that up to 10-2 under slightly better circumstances either of those years. It's a lot harder for Kentucky to get there than for Georgia or Florida, but when you're at 9-3, I have a hard time saying they can't keep improving.

I think they've got some dog types on defense but they aren't pass rushers. The linebackers have shown that edge at times but when you're not getting after the quarterback or pressuring him at all then there's a ceiling on how good you can be defensively.

Agree with everything else you said. Not bad for a Cincinnati fan!

Buy, buy, and buy some more. That was the biggest thing on Saturday. We know the coaches wanted to call the game conservatively (although, starting the game like that was not conservative, and calling the game like that down only 7 in the second half was not conservative). They needed to take some shots, but they kind of forced those moments instead of letting them come naturally in the course of the game.

I see what you're saying but he is obviously coaching to win. He would reframe that and I would, too. He thinks that he's got a good method which involves forcing teams to play Kentucky's game. That formula has worked pretty well for Kentucky over the last five years so I'm not going to say it has hurt them a lot ... until this year. I don't understand running the clock down week after week to the point where they're the slowest team in the country.

Again, I see what you're saying, but there were some other factors at play. Kentucky was a favorite even after it was widely understood that Levis might not be playing. At least in Vegas. They've owned South Carolina and the Gamecocks aren't very good. Having said that, the game definitely makes me a little more reluctant to give the benefit of the doubt until they get back on track.

It's a very inconsistent team. Mediocre is a little different than I would explain it. They're a very dangerous team at certain positions. Not many teams in college football have four linebackers like that, or a backfield like that, or speed at receiver like that. But there are a couple of things that make it extremely difficult to be really good. If you can't pressure the opposing quarterback and you can't block, a lot of other things are going to break down or look worse. The defense has basically been a top 30ish unit so far whether we're talking yardage or yards per play or other numbers. I'd throw them in with Levis and the receivers to date.

This is a polarizing take because some probably can't fathom that kind of talk after six games but I included it because a lot of people are really unhappy with the offensive performance. Scangarello needs a good second half of the season to have something to show quarterbacks in the portal and so fans can get excited about the future. The first six games of the Scangarello era have not been nearly as good as anybody hoped for.

They've moved guys to different positions. I think what they're saying, in not playing more guys, is that they aren't confident in the depth behind the starters. Considering how the first line has played, that's more than a little worrisome big picture. I have to imagine a ton of the coaches' time this year has been spent on trying to fix the offensive line and to date it just hasn't been good enough.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}