Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on Kentucky football

Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland responds to your hot takes on Kentucky football from after the team's 30-13 loss at UGA and heading into a bye week...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Pretty much agree with this take although I'm not sure if I would predict 11-1 or 10-2 right now. Between all the remaining games there are probably at least two that should be close. But I do think all things considered UK is better than Tennessee or Mississippi State and so if the games play out like they would most of the time then that's a realistic outcome.
Georgia is a great team for sure. They should win the title, but if they have to go through Alabama and then two games in the playoff they will have earned it.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Truthfully, if they finish 10-2 then I don't think that would be a disappointment. I think it's natural to think about what's possible but losing to Tennessee or Mississippi State wouldn't be one of the worst things that has happened to this program. It could cost them a NY6 game but I feel like big picture, this is a team and a program that are going to be in a lot of national headlines this year and they're already changing perceptions. I think 9-3 at this point would be a disappointment but still a good season overall.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I think he'll return because there are things he can improve on, like getting it out quicker and going through progressions. But going back to Week 1 you might remember I did think that it was possible he could come out. Physically he's fantastic. He's poised. He's smart too. But he can still improve.
This won't be the best quarterback draft class and that's a consideration. Another is if you're replacing both starting tackles, both starting receivers, who knows what else, it might be interesting to see if anything happens with the portal that could showcase him better.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The drop that really hurt the most was the Wan'Dale drop in the end zone. If he catches that then it's 24-14 and the game could get interesting late. It's hard to fault someone who did so much for Kentucky and without him they would be much worse off. But the drops did hurt.
I think you have to say a 10-3 game against Clemson was a bit tougher UGA only had 256 yards of total offense and averaged 4.2 yards per play, less than half of what Kentucky allowed, but this was the next toughest game and I do think for the whole year UK has been the better team than Clemson.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He's trending in the right direction for sure. He followed up some big throws and moments against LSU with a very smart game against UGA. You just shouldn't have to target a guy 17 times. That really illustrated what they think of the receiving corps. Fortunately, Georgia is one of the only teams in the country that can really shut UK down because of that. The big thing was how they took away the run game. 260 yards per game in SEC play, totally shut down against Georgia. That's what UK's best passing comes from.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Buy your thinking. I've watched most of Georgia's games this year and Kentucky played them better than most. I thought the best comment I've seen was from a Georgia fan. Unlike other opponents UGA has faced, UK was not intimated. They were not intimidated and they played a clean game.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5HZW9yZ2lhIGlzIHdpbm5pbmcgdGhlIE5hdGlvbmFsIENoYW1waW9u
c2hpcC4gV2UgaG9uZXN0bHkgbWlnaHQgYmUgYSB0b3AgNSB0ZWFtLjwvcD4m
bWRhc2g7IEpvbm55IFBsaXN6a2EgKEBqb25ueXBsaXN6a2EpIDxhIGhyZWY9
Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vam9ubnlwbGlzemthL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ5
NTE1ODU0OTU0MjA5Mjg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg
MTYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i
aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy
c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
If they are 11-1 at the end of the regular season then they won't be far off from that. Regardless, that we can even have this conversation with straight faces is impressive. I think you've got to put UGA and Alabama up there at the top. Cincinnati, maybe Ohio State, we'll see about Oklahoma once they get going with this new quarterback. But yes, other than maybe a couple of teams, I think Kentucky can play with anyone this year. First time I've ever been able to say that, although I think they could have been competitive with almost everyone in 2018 as well.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The game probably would have been a bit different if you pick that fumble up. I don't think they would have won but that was the kind of thing that had to go right for you early in the game. We knew going in that every possible break had to go Kentucky's way. Realistically, that just doesn't happen very often.
It seems like a lot of people assume Coen is gone after this year. I understand the thinking with him being a young guy from the NFL coming in and installing something from the league that looks a lot better. It's going to depend on opportunity and pay. I think UK would be willing to give him a raise if the season-long product justifies it at the end of the year but we'll see. I don't think it's a given he's gone like some seem to.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At the end of the day I think almost everyone could improve their stock by returning but there's a lot to consider and I've just always had the sense that this was a one-and-done year. He's not going to get any bigger and I think when you balance longevity, career earnings, and wear and tear with everything else he'll make a calculation that going is the right call. But I'm not 100% sure of that. I think for him to come back UK would have to have some other WRs lined up so he knows the quality of his touches will improve.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Receiver is definitely a trouble spot. They're playing so many tight ends, throwing to the backs, and targeting Wan'Dale 17 times in one game because, especially with Ali out, they just don't feel good enough about the unit.
Not every week will be like that. It was just clear that Wan'Dale was the only player they trusted to go win a one-on-one matchup against UGA's defense.
Going to be difficult for anybody to block UGA's offensive line. The pass protection has been okay for such a big transition I've thought. But they do have some guys who are better at blocking the run.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Adding six all-conference players to watch they already have seems like a tall order. I don't think you're off base entirely. I think to really make Kentucky like this year's Georgia team that's the scale of what you're talking about. It's a bit humbling, but shows that there is nothing to be ashamed of in how they played to minimize that talent gap.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Next year is a long way off but if Levis comes back then they should be at least pretty good. We know Stoops is going to have a solid defense and there are some young playmakers on that side. They lose a lot on both sides after this year. If they can keep most of the staff intact, return Levis, and hit the portal hard it can be another very interesting season. No clue about the rankings though. Way too much uncertainty about rosters everywhere at this point.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He has done enough that they can afford to put more on his plate. I think you have to trust him a lot more now. When he was throwing picks and not playing really clean or confident football a few weeks ago I think it made sense to scale it back and reestablish the same kind of run game they've had in recent years. But now I think you have to let him take the next step forward and become one of the SEC's better quarterbacks.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I'd really have to rack my brain about that. Stephen Johnson had a great game against Louisville when the 'Cats won as four touchdown favorites. Terry Wilson played really well when Kentucky beat Louisville down on the road in Petrino's last year. Levis looked great in the opener against a bad team.
But all things considered it's tough to remember feeling as positive about the QB position coming out of a game as this one. You went in honestly not knowing how Levis would respond to that defense. Coen called a great game that made it a bit easier for him in spots, but nothing is easy against UGA and Levis was really on point. Big day for him. All the Georgia fans I read seemed to be impressed with him as well.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Some said this before the UK-UGA game and I knew where they were coming from. At the time I was not prepared to say that, because even as great as UGA is, I felt like at 6-0 (4-0) that UK had "earned" the hype of that game. If they had won it would have been the program's biggest win maybe ever. But I understand the thinking because it probably wasn't realistic to expect them to win. I don't like the "this team has nothing to lose" language, but you really did get the sense that it was more about UGA than Kentucky because they were clearly the leading national title contender.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Buy, they are better than No. 14, which they dropped to in both polls. As I've said elsewhere, I think the pollsters did a very fair job this week. When you look at all the data for all the teams ranked ahead of and behind Kentucky, they did a pretty good job. When you consider that winning the next five would take care of everything, No. 14 is pretty fair. But I do think they're better than No. 14. It's a complete team with a defensive identity, a physical component, a good quarterback and some star power. There's a lot to like. The only thing is they don't have quite the overall skill position play at WR and CB of some other top teams.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We'll see how impactful it is but I had no problem with it and would have done pretty much the same thing. I'm not crazy about running the play clock down at times if you're trying to score, but once you've run 22 plays over 11 minutes then you really owe it to your players to give them a chance to finish a drive against a transcendent defense. That's the kind of drive he'll be able to cite or build on. It's a compliment to UGA's defense that it was important to punch that in.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This is said pretty well. They have to replace a lot after this season and TBD on how that'll shake out at tackle, center, etc., but that's a fair assessment. They need more Wan'Dale type players on offense and they could use a boost at corner. I don't think the corners have been bad at all but if they had a lockdown guy and more depth it would be helpful.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5JIGFncmVlIHdpdGggeW91IDEwMCUgSnVzdGluLiBPdXIgQ2F0cyBh
cmUgcHJldHR5IGJhbmdlZCB1cCBhbmQgaW4gbmVlZCBvZiBzb21lIFImYW1w
O1IuIFlvdSBnb3QgdG8gZ2l2ZSBVR0EgdGhlaXIgcHJvcGVyIHJlc3BlY3Qu
IFRoZWlyIGRlZmVuc2UgaXMgbGVnaXQgYW5kIHRoZWlyIG9mZmVuc2UgYWlu
JiMzOTt0IHRvIHNoYWJieSBlaXRoZXIuPGJyPlVLLCBpdCYjMzk7cyB0aW1l
IGEgd2VlayBvZmYgZnJvbSB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy
LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NFQ0dSSU5EP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3
c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU0VDR1JJTkQ8L2E+IGFuZCByZXN0IGFuZCBoZWFsLiBQ
dXQgVUdBIGJlaGluZCB1cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t
L2hhc2h0YWcvR09DQVRTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF
dGZ3Ij4jR09DQVRTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hcnR5bWFuIChARjNfTWFy
dHkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRjNfTWFydHkvc3Rh
dHVzLzE0NDk1NTY3OTYwNzEzNjY2NTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+
T2N0b2JlciAxNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5
bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu
anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Agree with everything said here. The bye comes at a good time. UK is really banged up and it's impressive to me that they followed the UF and LSU games, as a banged up team, with that kind of effort. Took a lot of mental focus and digging deep to get whatever they had in the tank. Georgia's a great team. I'd put them in the same category as LSU 19 or Bama 20 but they have to do it the rest of the year.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One thing I like about the offense is they can really emphasize pretty much anything in a given week. If they want to rush 50 times for 300 yards against an average defense, they can and will do that. If they're facing a team that can take away the run, they can shift and throw 42 times. The personnel on the outside is the only limitation but Coen is gradually rolling more out.
The bye is a great time for coaching staffs to look closely at tendencies and make sure they're not letting the defense off easy with tells. I'd expect to see some twists for Mississippi State when the 'Cats go back in action.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Understand someone feeling that way. The kicking game was dicey in the 2018 season when they were 10-3, if I remember, and all season long I was wondering if special teams were going to cost them. (Turns out it helped them against Mizzou with Lynn Bowden's punt return and then against Penn State). If you keep living on the edge with special teams or any unit it usually bites you.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I'm going to dig into this topic sometime this week. It's definitely possible and we're probably not talking about it enough. I know I'm guilty of projecting likely outcomes and have arrived at the conclusion that the NY6 is a more realistic goal. But the playoff is always the goal so we should probably be more focused on that.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Georgia at the top, Alabama second. Then I'd have Kentucky in a third tier with Ole Miss and Texas A&M. We'll see if Auburn can get there into that tier.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Statistically Arkansas is No. 21 in total offense (yards per game) and Kentucky is about 75th but I don't think that tells the whole story. Florida is No. 9 in the country in total offense. I think you can make a case that Kentucky is right there but it's close. I just couldn't quite say that when you look at all the numbers. In terms of offensive potential and the potential for balance, plus how things are trending, then it evens things out a bit for UK.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5Ub28gbWFueSBibHVlaGVhZHMgb3IgeW91bmcgZmFucyBuZWVkIHRv
IGdldCB0aGVpciBoZWFkcyBvdXQgb2YgdGhlIHNhbmQuIEdlb3JnaWEgaXMg
dGhlIEJFU1QgdGVhbSBpbiB0aGUgY291bnRyeSBhbmQgS2VudHVja3kgcGxh
eWVkIHRoZW0gYmV0dGVyIHRoYW4gYW55b25lIHRoaXMgeWVhci4gV2Ugd2ls
bCBiZSBmaW5lLCBhbmQgd2UgZm91Z2h0IHRvIHRoZSBlbmQuIDExLTEgaXMg
cmlnaHQgdGhlcmUuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FtIEN1bmRpZmYgKEBDYW1DdW5k
aWZmKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbUN1bmRpZmYv
c3RhdHVzLzE0NDk1MTU1MjA3OTc5ODY4MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm
dyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg
YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl
dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2
PgoK
Buy, there was absolutely no shame in losing to Georgia 30-13, nor would there have been any shame in losing 30-7. The great thing about playing Georgia (and the only great thing) is they've already beaten down some name opponents so badly that almost no outcome would have prompted more than a passing glance from people around the country.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It's going to be a tough game but I don't know why you would pick them to lose. The bye week comes at a good time.
While Mississippi State doesn't have a bye this week they "only" have Vanderbilt.
If you look at the whole of its schedule Mississippi State was impressive in wins against NC State and Texas A&M. If they play like that, it's going to be a really tough game. But on the other hand they barely beat La Tech, lost to Memphis, lost at home to an LSU team that Kentucky handled at home, and has just been totally up and down.
I'm sure MSU and Leach are going to have this one circled after scoring no offensive points last season.
I'll say it has to be considered a close game that could be a loss but I wouldn't put UK's odds any worse than 50/50.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Sell, I think the run game is fine. Georgia was the problem.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Buy, definitely saw some over pursuit. I don't think it was guys being so hyped up they were undisciplined. But I do think they were compensating for competition and knew they had to sell out to pull an upset. It cost them early when UGA built that 14-0 lead.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He's got to be one of the best players Kentucky is going to face this season. There are a lot of guys on that defense who can wreck your game plan but he really blows it all up right in the middle. He has this way of elevating in short yardage situations that makes it almost impossible to run the ball there.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Sell, not because I don't believe in the run game but for a couple of other reasons. I think they gained a lot of trust in Levis against UGA and they're going to work the pass game in more where they can. MSU is only allowing 3.66 yards per rush but on the other hand opponents have a 144.3 passer rating against the Bulldogs. I think they'll have to put it in the air more.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That is definitely possible. The other three distinct possibilities that would keep Kentucky out: 1) UGA and Bama both get in, 2) Cincinnati gets in, 3) The Big Ten gets two teams in.
The second and third scenarios would not rule Kentucky out but would hurt their chances.
There's a path but UK no longer controls its own playoff destiny.