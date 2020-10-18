CatsIllustrated - Buy or sell: Your hot takes on Kentucky football

For the second consecutive week I requested your hot takes on Kentucky football on Twitter. Here are many of them, along with how I'm feeling about those takes.

Rodriguez and McClain should be RB 1 and 2 until smoke comes back — Timothy Robbins (@TimRobbins44) October 17, 2020

Buy. Based on the little I've seen from McClain it's tough to get too enthusiastic or have too much confidence on this point, but I can go with it. Rodriguez is definitely number one and I like McClain's combination of shake and bake with more tackle breaking ability than you'd expect. He's nifty between the tackles.

Today and last weeks defense with the week before lasts offense is easily second in the east — 🏴‍☠️Antifa Weasel Wrangler Johnny Danger (@K_NoiseWaterMD) October 17, 2020

Buy. The question is whether they can put it all together for enough of the season to make up for an 0-2 start. Maybe they won't, but that doesn't discount what you're saying. Kentucky's offense has not been worse than Florida's defense for much of this season. The last two weeks Kentucky's defense has been as good as Florida's offense for much of the year. That's going to be a tough game in Gainesville on the heels of a brutal stretch, though.

If Def continues to take the ball away we will compete with ALL teams on our schedule — Kevin Wisdom (@Dubs2233) October 17, 2020

Buy, buuuut... It's been a really weird year for UK and turnovers. Not forcing any in the first two games? Outlier. Forcing ten in six quarters? Flat out weird. At least we know they're capable of forcing mistakes and capitalizing so that bodes well, but turnovers are pretty flukey and unpredictable in my experience. They will need to be +3 to have a chance against UGA or Bama and that's a big ask.

We will upset one of Florida , Bama, or Georgia. I say Georgia — Cody fuson (@fuson_cody) October 17, 2020

Torn. If they win one, it's going to be Florida. I just do not see them beating Georgia or Alabama. That will rub some the wrong way, but I'm typing this answer as I watch Georgia and Alabama play one another and those teams have guys who are just different. UF's defense is questionable enough that UK's style of play -- keeping the UF offense off the field as much as possible -- could be a really interesting variable, and they usually match up with the Gators pretty well. I'm leaning sell because you listed three games and I think they only have more than a small chance in one of the three, but they could definitely be competitive in Gainesville.

5-2 going to Bama — sportsdangus (@sportsdangus) October 17, 2020

Sell. Hate to keep beating a dead horse when it's just an opinion, but not sure they score more than 10 against Georgia.

Is @UKCoachStoops one of the best all time hires in college sports? — Frazer (@IM4UKWildcats2) October 17, 2020

Sell. But a very good hire. He's done a tremendous job. What's so impressive is college football analysts and opposing coaches don't even say things like, 'Can you believe he's doing that at Kentucky?" Because it's not smoke and mirrors. He's done it the right way, and before he got to Kentucky they said it was one of the hardest places to win. I'll grant it's one of the SEC's best hires over the past 20-25 years. To say best of all-time in college sports is a little aggressive until he at least wins the East. I would say Gary Pinkel at Missouri is a recent comparison that I'd say has achieved more.

Vito outplayed his revised rating.

JJ Weaver is a stud.

Flax got a big lick in.

Big Nick 87 TE had a couple big blocks.

Valentine had two solid defends. — Bluegrass Recruiting (@BluegrassRec) October 17, 2020

Buy. Nothing too extreme in there. Agree on Vito showing, so far, that he should have been a four-star through the finish. He's going to be good.

UK defense will outscore the other team for the 3rd week in a row next week — Tyler Adkins (@RealTylerAdkins) October 17, 2020

Sell. I'm being lame and playing the odds here, but that's a really spicy take. I like it. My guess is they do a good job of shutting Missouri down, though.

Gatewood will be #1 NFL draft pick. — John Lopez (@UKPez) October 17, 2020

Sell. But I admire your boldness and if it happens I'll remember where I saw it first.

JuTahn McClain needs to line up in the slot if he’s not in the back field. I’m not sure if he’s practiced there, but he needs to be on the field. — Travis Graf (@TravisGraf_) October 17, 2020

Buy. Get him on the field. They need big plays and he looks like he can give them. Looks like he's have an adaptable skill set. Has taken to the college level quickly and can probably take on a lot.

8-2 — Clayton Abernathy (@ClayKY1) October 17, 2020

Sell. But beating Georgia, Alabama, and Florida to end the season would go down as the wildest thing I've ever seen.

Beau Allen is a more productive QB right now if he were to play than Terry Wilson — mike (@LomutiMike) October 17, 2020

Sell. I think Beau's going to be a good player for Kentucky but he's the No. 3 QB right now and you have to believe the coaches think he's in a good spot biding his time and developing. Productive is a tough word. They're not asking Wilson to put up big numbers.

Brad White will NOT be at UK for long... — Matt Upchurch (@Upchurch2013) October 17, 2020

Buy. Maybe he will be, but up-and-coming assistants and coordinators generally move pretty quickly. Not a lot of Bud Fosters out there. Not sure what his ambitions are or how settled he and his family want to be in Lexington. But playing the odds, I'd say he'll have some hard choices to make before long.

Coach Stoops is overly loyal to upperclassmen and it costs us production. See CRod specifically. Rose has no business on that RB1 line. — Vince Powell (@VincePowell406) October 17, 2020

Buy. I'm not saying it as a really big critique because I don't think there are too many glaring examples of it, but I think he's had a tendency to err with the older players. That's a healthy process in some respects but he could turn some of the young guys loose a little sooner.

Missed field goal and turnovers keep UK from being 4-0. — D Jones (@dougyfive) October 17, 2020

Buy, buuuut... By the same token, who knows how the Mississippi State game would have played out without the turnovers? The turnovers by Tennessee set the tone for this one. Turnovers are very telling for Kentucky this year, most years, and for every team.

Best line in the nation — John Casey Thomas (@kcT_14) October 17, 2020

Sell but hate to do it. It's one of the better lines in the country but would not quite put it there with Alabama. They had a great second half. Really exceptional the way they took over against Tennessee.

Terry Wilson is underrated. — David Borum (@daveborum) October 17, 2020

Depends on who you're saying that to. I'm not saying he's one of the SEC's best quarterbacks. The playbook is not nearly as daunting as what some other quarterbacks are running in terms of the pass game. If he goes 10/15 for 150 yards and a touchdown that's a great game for what Kentucky needs from him. So, yeah, the standard is different. But my point is how many games has he actually lost for Kentucky? He didn't do much against A&M or Tennessee in '18, the same year he did a ton to win at Florida. He's also won at Tennessee and has a Citrus Bowl. He's 15-5 overall, 7-5 in SEC play, and does some positive things. I'm tapping out of the "he's great," or "he's no good" sides. He'll leave a positive legacy at Kentucky.

Kentucky’s improved D + Florida’s struggling rush D = upset in the Swamp — Wes Cooper (@wgcoop) October 17, 2020

Have touched on this in other responses. I think the matchup could again be solid for Kentucky. They're going to be tough to stop but the Gators do appear to have some flaws UK can exploit. There's also the fact that UK really gets up for this game. Playing Bama the week before is a complicating factor.

JJ Weaver should be playing every snap. — Jonny Pliszka (@jonnypliszka) October 17, 2020

Sell but he's going to be really good. And I'm only selling because Jordan Wright won SEC Defensive Player of the Week last week and Boogie Watson is doing some big-time things as well. They've got a great group of players there.

If this team had the non conference tweak and warm up games of a regular season they’d be in Atlanta — King of Knowhere (@brewsandblues) October 17, 2020

Sell. But they would obviously have a much better record.

UK will win the East before Allen and Gatewood are out of here..... promising fresh and r(fr) all over this team. — C Lynch (@itsCLYNCHed) October 17, 2020

Buy. Okay, getting bold with this one. I like the amount of returning defensive talent UK is lining up for the years ahead and it feels like UK has gotten to a point where they're competitive every year. I'll say one of these years Stoops gets it done.

We would beat auburn today. — Kevin Sandford (@KevTucky1971) October 17, 2020

Buy. Auburn isn't very good. But they played well against Kentucky and the 'Cats were very sloppy. One thing I would caution is that just because Kentucky has played really well the last two weeks doesn't mean they won't have down games in the future. I think the SEC is more even than ever at least through teams ranked 3rd and 13th in the league's power rankings as I'd have them. Lots of teams could beat most others on a given day.

Kentucky is a top 15 team if Matt Ruffolo makes an extra point.... but it is what it is... STILL PROUD OF THE CATS — Jacob Johnson (@jakej3022) October 17, 2020

Buy. Has to be painful for you to type that but they probably would be.

Mark Stoops is the best coach in UK history — Jacob Throneberry (@Tberry57) October 17, 2020