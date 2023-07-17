After Kentucky basketball and football games it's customary for CI publisher Justin Rowland to ask for hot takes from the fan base.

These are purposefully provocative, but the best do ring true on some level.

Here's what fans were saying after Kentucky's 4-0 gold-winning performance in Canada, along with buy or sell responses as usual.

Editor's note: We're having some difficulties with the tweet embed feature, so take-givers will be cited the old-fashioned way.

@KeenelandJim: Unselfish; skilled;very good passers. Thank God Antonio came back and we picked up Tre. Edwards is a stud and Rob and DJ are first rounders. And Reed is a player. Gonna be a fun year.

Buy for the most part. "When" will Dillingham be a first-rounder? I'm not sure. I could see it down the road for sure. He's an elite talent who just has to learn how to translate that to the college game he's going to be playing for at least this year. Edwards is definitely a stud and Wagner is a first rounder as well. The team definitely appeared to be unselfish and played with a pretty high basketball IQ to be so young. That stood out to me as well.

@KYpol47: Guard play is stellar and it’s going to take us far in March. I said it.

Buy. I don't know if that means the Final Four, but I could see them being in that conversation. What we saw the past couple of years is that backcourt play is more important than frontcourt play in college basketball. If you're going to be great up front or in the backcourt, take the latter almost every time. It's why it would have been interesting to see that 2020 team in the tournament.

@catsfan769: Perfect guards to run the DD offense. Will be interesting if cal still wants to go big when ugo and Bradshaw are healthy. Let's hope not

Buy and that's a great point. These guys can get to the rim in a way that Kentucky guards haven't been able to in a while.

@micahpe1: Reeves is more assertive. Sheppard is better than I thought. Burks can help. Dillingham struggled. Edwards is going to have to shoot from way out in the NBA for a 3 with that left leg coming forward. Mitchell is good.

Buy. Reeves' assertiveness was one of the things that stood out and that was right from the start of play in Game 1. There was no hesitation. He already showed some of that last year, when it stood in stark contrast to the more reserved and less predictable role that Kellan Grady occupied on the roster two years ago. But Sheppard is definitely better than I expected. He ran into some issues the last game but he really does impact the game a lot of different ways by doing the little things. Not just a shooter.

I'm not sure about Burks. We'll see. I thought at times it looked like he was struggling. He's the kind of guy who I expect will see a good amount of time in some of the non-conference games but I'm not sure how many minutes will be there when the season heats up.

@UKFREAK00: Rob Dillingham was the most impressive player to me in this tournament. Came into this with a reputation of a guy who would take all the shots, good or bad -- He's not that guy. Rob is a mature basketball player -- His ability to get buckets is an asset, not a problem.

I'm buying your optimism on some points, but he wasn't the most impressive player to me. I do think it's a really good sign that he seemed to have such a good attitude and didn't force more when there's a question as to how all of the backcourt guys are going to play and mesh together. We don't really know what the extent of his role is going to be this year, though it's probably safe to say he's going to have meaningful minutes. There were some times when it looked like he was still in AAU mode with some of the dribbling and trying to break his man down, but he did hit some jump shots and played with poise. He can rack up assist totals quickly when he's in the game.

@CamCundiff: Reed and Dilly are the two most important players this year. Wagner, Reeves, Edwards, and Mitchell will get theirs. Those two have to be the settling forces, get a couple of buckets, and not turn the ball over when they’re runnin point.

I would definitely put Bradshaw and probably Onyenso in that conversation just because at least one of them needs to be good for this team to go as far as fans are starting to hope they might be able to go. Of the guys who played in Canada, those are definitely the two I would single out. The backcourt is going to be good. For it to be a truly great backcourt, those guys have to be net positives and we saw some promising things.

@K_NoiseWaterMD: Reed way ahead of schedule. Can team keep playing at this pace/space when big guys return?

That's a big question. Also, when college officiating and thus style of play kicks in. Calipari said after the game that he won't change how the team plays at all when those bigs become playable, but it's going to impact things in some ways. The bigger issue for me is that college basketball games just get a lot more choppy and ugly because of all the fouls. They shot 26.5 threes per game in the Bahamas and then ranked 315th nationally in threes attempted per game when the real season started last year. It's an open question but I do think this team has the dynamic guard play and the wings to give Calipari the option to play differently.

@mkh33r: We have not had a real point guard for the past 3 years. And we can actually shoot the basketball

It's been a while since they've had truly good, consistent point guard play. You think about Devin Askew and Sahvir Wheeler over the past three seasons and it has been ugly at times. The point guard situation this year is interesting, but also definitely better. There are a lot of guys who can handle the basketball so they probably won't find themselves in a situation like they were in going into Arkansas last year even in a worst case scenario. The point guard play is much more like what Calipari has enjoyed for so much of his career, which is to say very good.

Agree that it should be a good and dangerous shooting team because of the number of players who can knock down shots. Sheppard, Edwards, Mitchell, and Reeves make for a dangerous quartet and Wagner can knock them down, too. Defenses will have to respect the perimeter shooting for sure.

@DCLovell92: We played well and it was fun, but none of those teams were very good, so it’s hard to make any bold predictions.

I buy that. We heard for a long time that these were mature teams that would really push Kentucky and they were better than some of the exhibition competition we've seen in the past, but not a whole lot better. Take the Canada finale for instance. That team had a lot of guys who were probably the best player on their mid or low level college basketball team. Some of them might have been interesting portal targets for more prestigious programs, but they didn't have the athleticism to really disrupt whatever Kentucky wanted to do.

@AlexScutchfield: We often had more athleticism often and occasionally more skill, but this looks like a lot of guys who are just flat out good at playing basketball.

That's the big thing that stood out, again, when Calipari has talked about this team. The skill level is very high, much higher than we've seen recently from top to bottom, I think. Reeves and Mitchell get a lot of credit for that because they're the veterans and they looked like it.

@despairam: Knowing when to share the ball! I love to see it!

Buy and agree totally. I always say that the teams that move the ball best tend to fare well. There were a lot of times when guys made the extra pass even if they had a solid look themselves. At times Calipari has seemed to struggle to bring that out of some recent teams, but it comes naturally with this crew.

@exiledfan: Great responses to moments of adversity.

@bigdawggtjj: will be interesting to see what rob does the rest of way. i think reed being better than expected will cut into his minutes and opportunities and rob is a big confidence player so it’ll be important to make sure he feels involved and allowing him to be himself

I buy with the caveat that I'd be optimistic for a couple of reasons. Number one, Kentucky should have a really good backcourt even if Dillingham has a learning curve this year. He's developing in the midst of a good situation around him. I think that will set him up for success. Other guys are moving without the ball and running good offense so it should help a young point guard. Sheppard being poised for more minutes than many probably expected is indeed quite a variable but Kentucky will need Dillingham's ball handling and playmaking ability this year.

@CalipariTracker: Nice to have more than 1-2 nba level players again.

Definitely. They had Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston this past season, but there's more NBA talent on this team.

@agiorgio20: Unselfish, high basketball IQ, quick, needs continued work on defense.

Buy. The defense left something to be desired even though they ran the table. Justin Edwards' on ball defense was not one of the highlights of the trip. I thought Mitchell defended pretty well considering he was guarding players much bigger than him at times, but his on ball defense has to improve as well.