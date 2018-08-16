Cats Illustrated's Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland share opinions on some of the questions floating around in the Big Blue Nation's public discourse.

Four exhibition games are in the books and while there's still a lot we don't know, that hasn't stopped Kentucky fans from allowing their minds to race.

Buy or sell: Nick Richards has turned the corner.

Jeff Drummond: Buy. I was scooping up all the Nick Richards stock options as soon as I got a chance to see him during the open practice session earlier this month. He's a different guy. There's no doubt about that. The confidence and aggressiveness he is displaying as a sophomore is remarkable and should make fans clamor for even more guys to return rather than taking the one-and-done route. I think there's still some work to be done on the defensive end of the floor with Richards, but the offensive end looks fantastic. I especially like a big man who can knock down free throws at a high rate. That's going to earn him some "finisher" minutes for John Calipari.

Justin Rowland: Buy. This is a question I'm still asking myself but if forced to choose I will say this is a different Nick Richards. As I've said before, I think the way he's playing quicker and thinking less speaks to a different confidence and mental approach to the game. And the way he was getting buckets with hooks, spot ups and strong putbacks - things he didn't do well last year - is a promising sign as well.

Buy or sell: Tyler Herro will have a better freshman season than Devin Booker.

Jeff Drummond: Buy... with a caveat. Booker would have likely put up much better numbers had he not been part of arguably the most talented college basketball team ever assembled. Herro is going to get more minutes than Booker did, so I expect him to look good in comparison. He has an irreplaceable skill on this squad. I think he'll go down as one of Calipari's most important recruits if the Cats end up hanging another banner.

Justin Rowland: Buy. Now I don't think I would say Herro is a better NBA prospect than Booker, although Herro will be a better NBA prospect a lot of people now realize. But Booker averaged 10 points (47-percent), two rebounds and one assist per game. The reason I'd go with Herro is I think this team will play a much more up tempo style and that will create an opportunity for him to thrive. I also think he'll be a better passer.

