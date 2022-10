The post-game hot takes shifted in a decidedly more optimistic direction after Kentucky's 27-17 win against No. 16 Mississippi State, but with No. 3 Tennessee looming in two weekends the takes vary. Here are some of the highlights from Kentucky fans' postgame reactions as well as buy or sell takes from CI publisher Justin Rowland.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QOUhWRGRpdFBBIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUDlIVkRkaXRQQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXByZXNz ZWQgS2VudHVja3kgR3V5IChAQ2FtZXJvbkJ1bmR5UGkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FtZXJvbkJ1bmR5UGkvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODE0 ODM3MzM4MDIxMDY4ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAx NiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Buy. 30 carries for C Rod is better than 21 carries the week before. Of course, UK ran more plays this week, but you would have liked to see even more of that against South Carolina. C Rod is just different. I think we're all underestimating how good this guy is. I think it will also give the offensive line a confidence boost for the offense to get that physical identity back.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBoZWFyaW5nIFN0b29wc+KAmSBwb3N0IGdhbWUgY29tbWVu dHPigKYgeW91ciBwbGF5ZXJzIGdhaW4gbW9yZSBjb25maWRlbmNlIGZyb20g YSBjb2FjaCBoYXZpbmcgY29uZmlkZW5jZSBpbiBoaXMgdGVhbeKAmXMgYWJp bGl0eSB0byBleGVjdXRlIGluIGVuZCBvZiBoYWxmIHNpdHVhdGlvbnMgdGhh biB5b3UgZG8gYnkgYmVpbmcgb3Zlcmx5IGNvbnNlcnZhdGl2ZSBqdXN0IHRv IGdldCBtaW5pbWFsIHBvaW50c+KApnlvdSBoYXZlIDlzIG9uIDNyZCBkb3du LCB0YWtlIGEgc2hvdCEhITwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbiBTcGFsZGluZyAoQG1k c3BhbGRpbmcyMDAxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21k c3BhbGRpbmcyMDAxL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgxNTA2NTE2NDM1MTQ4ODAwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Buy. I recognize that it's not easy in real time, especially when you're thinking about a possible turnover that could tip momentum or your kicking issues and possibly having to kick again. But if you have 18 seconds and a timeout, whatever the reason, one six yard QB draw, a field goal on third down, and then declining an opportunity to take a shot for a touchdown didn't seem like the right call to me. But again, it worked out.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VSyBtaWdodCBoYXZlIHRoZSBiZXN0IGRlZmVuc2l2ZSBjb2FjaGlu ZyBzdGFmZiBpbiB0aGUgY291bnRyeS4gV2UgaGF2ZSBnb29kIHRhbGVudCwg YnV0IG5vdCBlbGl0ZSB0YWxlbnQgb24gdGhhdCBzaWRlIChObyBKb3NoIEFs bGVuIHR5cGUpLiBBbmQgYSBsb3Qgb2YgeW91bmdlciBndXlzIHBsYXlpbmcu IEJ1dCB0aGV5IGtlZXAgcHV0dGluZyB1cCBlbGl0ZSByZXN1bHRzLjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEJyYW5kb24gVmlzZSAoQFRydWVfMl90aGViaWdibCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcnVlXzJfdGhlYmlnYmwvc3RhdHVz LzE1ODE2Mjk5NDQ0OTY3OTU2NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I don't have enough expertise on all the other teams out there to know, but they seem to get as much out of what they've got as any staff out there. That's no knock on Kentucky's talent level. The recruiting under Stoops is much better than it was before him. But I do find myself thinking UK's defense probably overachieves a little bit relative to its true athletic ability. I love the linebackers but the defensive line and secondary are pretty good personnel wise, not out of this world. They are coached very well in the scheme and they tackle well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW50dWNreSBoYXMgYSBiZXR0ZXIgc2hvdCBhZ2FpbnN0IEdlb3Jn aWEgdGhhbiB0aGV5IGRvIGFnYWluc3QgVGVubmVzc2VlLiBJIHNheSB0aGlz IGlzIG9ubHkgYmVjYXVzZSBJ4oCZbSBub3Qgc3VyZSB3ZSBjYW4gZ2V0IHRv IHRoZSAzNSBwb2ludCBiZW5jaCBtYXJrIG5lZWRlZCB0byBiZWF0IFRlbm5l c3NlZSB1bmxlc3Mgd2Ugb3BlbiBpdCB1cCB3aXRoIHRlbXBvLiBBIHdpbiBv dmVyIEdlb3JnaWEgd291bGQgYWxzbyBtZWFuIG1vcmUgdG8gdGhlIHByb2dy YW0uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2VsbHkgQmFrZXIgKEBrZWxseWJha2VyVUspIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2VsbHliYWtlclVLL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTgxNzczNDg1NTI4OTI0MTYxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Sell. Just because UGA has been a real problem match-up wise over the last several years and Kentucky lost 45-42 to Tennessee last year. Georgia is giving up 9.1 points per game, which is fewer than the 10.2 per game it allowed last year. UK will be underdogs in both games but I probably give them a better chance against Tennessee because scoring against Georgia will be very difficult for a team that has struggled blocking.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW50dWNreeKAmXMgYmlnZ2VzdCBodXJkbGUgaXMgdGhlbXNlbHZl cy4gIFdoZW4gdGhleSBhcmVu4oCZdCBiZWF0aW5nIHRoZW1zZWx2ZXMgd2l0 aCBkcml2ZSBraWxsaW5nIHBlbmFsdGllcyBvciBTcGVjaWFsIFRlYW1zIHNu YWZ1cywgdGhleeKAmXJlIHByZXR0eSBnb29kLiBUb28gbXVjaCBSaWNoIFMg aGF0ZS4gR28gQ2F0cyE8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaW1vdGh5IFJvYmJpbnMgKEBU aW1Sb2JiaW5zNDQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGlt Um9iYmluczQ0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTgxNDg1MDQ0Nzc4MjcwNzIyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Buy. Absolutely true. I thought Mississippi State was the best team they had faced to that point in the season. Whether or not MSU is as good as Ole Miss, it was a good win and in spite of a ton of mistakes to open the game. Blocking breakdowns and special teams miscues have cost them more than miscues in every other part of the game combined, you would have to imagine. The good news is both the line and the kicking game had improvements so there might be justifiable hope on both fronts.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFkIHdoaXRlIGhhcyBrZXB0IEtlbnR1Y2t5IGluIGl0IHRoaXMg eWVhci4gV2l0aCBhIGRlY2VudCBPTCBhbmQgaGVhbHRoeSBMZXZpcyB3ZeKA mXJlIGVhc3QgY29udGVuZGVyczwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhdHNieTkwX18gKEBj YXRzZmFuNzY5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhdHNm YW43Njkvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODE0ODQyMzQ1MDk3MTc1MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Buy. I think you can make a case that to this point in the season it's the best coaching effort of Brad White's time with Kentucky. He's done a good job in Lexington so that's not a small compliment. I don't know where they would finish with UGA and UT up there, but we would be talking about a 6-1 or 7-0 team with those conditions you set out.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIHJlYWxseSBnb29kIHF1YXJ0ZXJiYWNrIGNhbiBtYWtlIHVwIGZv ciBhIGxvdCBvZiBmbGF3cyBhbiBvZmZlbnNlIChvciBvZmZlbnNpdmUgcGxh eWNhbGxlcikgY2FuIGhhdmUuIExldmlzIGlzIHRoYXQgcXVhcnRlcmJhY2su PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FtIEN1bmRpZmYgKEBDYW1DdW5kaWZmKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbUN1bmRpZmYvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODE0 ODQxNTY5OTQ3MTU2NDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAx NiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Buy, no question. If you're good at the most important position on the field then it can make up for a lot. The other part of that, though, is that UK is getting the best quarterback play it has gotten in a very long time but the results (offensively) haven't been what you would like to see over the whole season. The hope just has to be that combining both Levis and C Rod changes everything for them.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgQmx1ZSBXYWxsIGFjdHVhbGx5IGxvb2tlZCBsaWtlIHRoZSBC aWcgQmx1ZSBXYWxsIHRvbmlnaHQuIE9ubHkgMSBzYWNrIGFsbG93ZWQgYW5k IENSb2Qgd2FzIGRvbWluYW50IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9CQk4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNCQk48L2E+IEFsc28gV2lsbCBMZXZpcyBtYWRlIHNvbWUgZXhjZWxs ZW50IHRocm93cy48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb2hubnkgTG9nYW4gKEBKb2hubnlM b2dhbjc3NykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2hubnlM b2dhbjc3Ny9zdGF0dXMvMTU4MTQ5ODgwMzg2NTM5MTEwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Buy, as a step in the right direction. It wasn't a vintage, blow you off the ball performance but C Rod doesn't rush for right around 200 yards unless the line had taken care of a lot of the issues that plagued them for the previous games. PFF gave Eli Cox a 67.3 score and he was the only player above 60.0, so a lot of it was C Rod's effort, but all things considered (sacks and TFLs allowed, rushing yardage), aside from the penalties it was a positive night.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TY2FuZ2FyZWxsbyB3aWxsIGJlIGEgZ3JlYXQgT0MgZGVzcGl0ZSBv dXIgZmFucyBzZWVtaW5nIHRvIGhhdGUgaGltLiBObyBPQyBpcyBnb2luZyB0 byBiZSBwZXJmZWN0LCBidXQgdGhlc2Ugc3RhdHMgYXJlIHByZXR0eSBkYW1u IGdvb2QuIFdhcyBoYXBweSB0byBzZWUgdXMgcGxheSBmYXN0ZXIgdG9kYXku IElmIHRoYXQgY29udGludWVzLCB0aGUgeWFyZHMgYW5kIHBvaW50cyB3aWxs IGJlIHRoZXJlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWm16MDFoSHg1SyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ptejAxaEh4NUs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9z aCBQb29sZSAoQGpvc2g3MjQ4NCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9qb3NoNzI0ODQvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODE1MTA0NTAwODg2NjkxOTA/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In my view the game stopped the bleeding in terms of the Scangarello talk. That doesn't mean it was called extremely well, but you can't put up those numbers against MSU and feel like the world is ending. A lot of it was Levis and C Rod. Some of the calls are still tough to understand, but it was a badly needed performance for Scangarello's unit.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21laG93IHRoZSBPbGUgTWlzcyBnYW1lIGlzIHRoZSBlbnRpcmUg cmVhc29uIHRoZXJlIGlzIHNvIG11Y2ggbmVnYXRpdml0eSAoaW5jbHVkaW5n IG15c2VsZikuIFRoZSBvZmZlbnNlIGhhcyBzbyByZWFsbHkgd2VpcmQgcXVp cmtzIGJ1dCB1bHRpbWF0ZWx5IGlmIExldmlzIHdhaXRzIDAuNSBzZWNvbmRz IHRoZW4gd2UgYXJlIHdyaXRpbmcgb2ZmIHRoZSBVU0MgZ2FtZTwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1pY2hhZWwgU2NvdHQgRnJvc3QgKEBNaWNoYWVsU2NvdHRGcm8pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGFlbFNjb3R0RnJvL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTgxNDgzMjY1MTA1MzU0NzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Do you think it's the Ole Miss game or the South Carolina game that has been the reason for the negativity? They did let that game get away, but I think losing to Shane Beamer and Spencer Rattler in Lexington was more of a blow for the Big Blue Nation, just with how inept the offense looked because they weren't going to put much on a backup with Levis out. I get what you're saying. If they had finished Ole Miss then they'd still be 6-1 and you could just point to Levis' absence as the only reason for that loss. But people would still be looking at a loss to South Carolina as a huge blown opportunity to be 7-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3Qgc2F5aW5nIHRoZXkgd2lsbCB3aW4gYXQgVGVubmVzc2VlIGJ1 dOKApi5JIGRvIHRoaW5rIEtlbnR1Y2t54oCZcyBzdHlsZSBvZiBwbGF5IHdp bGwgbWFrZSBUZW5uZXNzZWUgdW5jb21mb3J0YWJsZSBpZiB0aGV5IGV4ZWN1 dGUgd2VsbDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHRoZXcgQ2hhbmRsZXIgKEBjb2FjaF9j aGFuZGxlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaF9j aGFuZGxlci9zdGF0dXMvMTU4MTY2NjM4NzcxNzU5NTEzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Buy, at least it's something different. I just don't think Kentucky is going to beat Tennessee in an all out track meet so throw the polar opposite style at them, as a team that's a lot healthier than you've been, and you never know what could happen. Tennessee will rightfully be the favorite going into that game at home, but just because the Vols beat Alabama doesn't mean they're going to roll everybody else on the schedule.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FZGRpZSBHcmFuIHdvdWxkIGhhdmUgdGhpcyB0ZWFtIDctMC48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTZWFuIChAS2VudHVja3lLcm9nZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LZW50dWNreUtyb2dlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgxNDg1OTM1 MzcxMjkyNjczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTYsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Sell, but I get what you're saying. Maybe they were more likely to eek out a culture/program win against South Carolina with Levis out. But aside from the fact that UK wouldn't have Levis at quarterback if that was the situation, I just don't fault Scangarello for losing the Ole Miss game. They might be 6-1.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIGJyZWFrIHRoZSBwb3N0IGJ5ZSB3ZWVrIGhleCBpbiBL bm94dmlsbGUuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2VzIFN0dW1ibyAoQGJsdWVncmFzc2Vw KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JsdWVncmFzc2VwL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTgxNDg1MzUwMjA3MjA1Mzc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==