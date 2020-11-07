CatsIllustrated - Buy or sell: Goals and tweaks to end the year

Should Kentucky focus entirely on winning as many games as possible to end this season, or start to look ahead to the future?

Are there younger players on the roster who should get more playing time? We asked for your ideas for tweaks, areas of emphasis, and goals for Kentucky's last month of the season. Here they are in our recent "buy or sell" format.

I don't even care about the winning. Unless they play UofL in a bowl. Mission should be to develop underclassmen and get the seniors (and the couple that may declare early) enough reps to secure or improve thier draft stock. — Brandon Vise (@True_2_thebigbl) November 6, 2020

I'm not sure it matters much whether they finish 3-7 or 4-6 but I'd feel a lot better about the latter than the former. If they only beat Vanderbilt down the stretch then at the end of the year my jaw is on the floor by how badly the bottom has fallen out from the Missouri game onward. If they beat South Carolina and Vandy it at least means they kept things together and remained a competent SEC team. I understand someone feeling like the 3-7 or 4-6 distinction doesn't matter all that much but program momentum is a think. Winning is a culture. I can't make someone care about Ws and Ls. It's definitely a unique year. But I still think there's a lot to play for. But it would definitely be awesome to see a UK-UofL bowl game.

Playing young kids to make sure they don't transfer — Nick Tankersley (@NickTank5044) November 6, 2020

Coaches always have to have a good read on how kids are feeling. That really falls on position coaches and everyone in support roles. Hopefully players and their families are communicating with coaches about concerns when it comes to playing time. Kentucky has had a pretty healthy history under Stoops with that. It's interesting you bring that up. I do wonder how guys feel about the playing time situation this year. Had they played four out of conference games that would have been a lot more playing time for people who otherwise haven't played much this year. That's balanced out by them having a free year -- but how many of them are actually going to use it as a free year?

Getting Gatewood & Allen ready for next year (while still giving you just as much of a chance to win now). More playing time for freshman WR’s. Rodriguez & Smoke in the backfield and mix in McClain. Note: none of this will happen. — Sam Donohew (@SamDonohew) November 6, 2020

There's a lot to consider here. If Terry Wilson is in good standing and ready to play then the coaches may still feel like they owe it to him to give him a shot to finish his career on a high note. This is obviously a polarizing subject, but I can't fault someone for feeling like the young quarterbacks should be playing to prepare for the future. Gatewood, at least, is going to be getting plenty of time. Agree on the younger receivers, especially Drennen and Cummings, who seem to have made an impression.

1)I would like to see more routes for the RB’s in the flats or just for check downs.

2)See more quick drops for Gatewood so he makes quick decisions. He’s shown his arm is strong enough to make those passes.

3)Let Gran run more of his Cincinnati playbook to see how it goes. — Kelly Baker (@kellybakerUK) November 6, 2020

On the first point, I'm interested to find out if Rodriguez can have any kind of role as a receiver. That's a big part of most passing games nowadays and they don't seem inclined to throw to him. On Gatewood, the only thing about that is opponents have been able to play press man coverage. But he has had the arm and has seemed to make some decent reads, so I can get on board with that.

Tweak offense for balance. Help manufacture passing yards. Put your most athletic receivers on the field. CRod is your bell cow, Rose is your 3rd down and change of pace. Get your QBs to play faster and more free. Accept some mistakes. Find your dogs and let them lead. — Tucky Fan (@Tucky_Fan) November 6, 2020

I like that distinction between Rodriguez and Rose, the bell cow and your third down back. That sums them up well and would maybe be a better use than alternative drives. Accepting mistakes is also a very good point. It seems like one of the reasons Kentucky's passing game hasn't taken off is they are afraid to make mistakes. They never throw many touchdowns, but they never throw many interceptions, either. There may be a systemic lack of aggressiveness there.

Get the young WRs on the field! Game reps, live reps, down the field & middle of the field plays. — Marvis (@UKsportsBigMarv) November 6, 2020

I'll agree with that. That doesn't mean some of the older guys who have been playing shouldn't be playing at all but the only way to fix the receiver play in the long-term is to cycle in some new blood and there's no substitute for game reps.

I do like the idea of getting JuTahn McClain on the field and more touches to see what he can do to maybe give the offense more of a dynamic, big play threat.

Player evaluation and offensive balance — Brock Smith (@b_rock28) November 6, 2020

Agreed, it will be a good opportunity for the coaches to try some new things and some new players out to see who does what well. They didn't get a lot of time in the spring for that, which is when you learn about some of your guys.

Create a passing game that utilizes bootlegs, rb routes, and quick throws to get our guys open in space. Use formations and motions to scheme our way to some separation — Will Donaldson (@will_donaldson) November 6, 2020

It sounds like they're working on looking hard at the passing game this week to find out what might be working. Stoops indicated they're talking about maybe scaling things back by finding a few passing plays that they're really comfortable with and some of that might work. Getting guys open is the key and I like the idea of using motion to do it.

Maybe do more Wildcat with C-Rod like we did with Snell — Berkley’s Pops™️ (@BrandoAKing) November 6, 2020

Worth trying to see if that's a viable package for them, at the very least consistently in short yardage, though it seems like they're already okay there.

Development of younger wide receivers and offensive linemen. — hove (@hovekamp) November 6, 2020

One of the unfortunate things about this year's schedule is they haven't been able to get reps for those younger linemen like I'm sure they would want to. They did get a lot of younger guys on the field against Vanderbilt last year so that might be their best opportunity. But they have to build up a first half lead. I don't think they're going to deprive the older players on the line a chance to finish what they started a long time ago.

The offense needs an identity. — Brandon Smither (@BrandonSmithe14) November 6, 2020

Bingo. I think there's some tension here. It seems like they have tried to rediscover the power run identity (against UGA) and that might be the best thing for this particular team the rest of the way. But they need more than that. The question is whether you start working on something new in the bye for next year or if you push that to the offseason. I would not expect too terribly much in the season.

Bubble screens, run a little option (think 90’s Nebraska ). Five wide QB running — Win 😷 (@Don10bigd) November 6, 2020