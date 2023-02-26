LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Devin Burkes' career day at the plate and Zack Lee's strong performance on the mound highlighted the Wildcats' 15-0 win over Wright State on Sunday to clinch the three-game series at Kentucky Proud Park.

Burkes went 3-for-6 with two doubles and a home run to lead Kentucky (5-2). He had a two-run home run first inning, a two-run double in the second, and a three-run double in the eighth in route to a career-high seven RBI for the sophomore catcher. It marked the most by a Wildcat since Luke Becker drove in eight in a game during the 2017 season.

During the three-game series, won two games to one by the Cats, Burkes was 8-of-13 with seven doubles, a home run, five runs, 10 RBI, two stolen bases, and had 18 total bases.

The UK lineup also featured a three-hit game by designated hitter Jase Felker, including a triple, one of six extra-base hits by the Cats. Right fielder James McCoy doubled, reached base five times, and drove in three runs, while first baseman Hunter Gilliam added his first home run of the season.

Kentucky collected 16 hits on the day.

The run support proved to be overkill for the Cats' pitching staff, which got another strong starting peformance from Zack Lee (2-0). The senior right-hander went six innings, allowing no runs on three hits and a walk. He has now worked 11 innings on the season without surrendering a run and striking out 13.

Ryan Hagenow and Magdiel Cotto worked the final three innings out of the UK bullpen, allowing only one hit and one walk.

Wright State (2-5) allowed runs to score in six of the eight innings that UK came to the plate. Left-hander Alex Theis (0-2) started and took the loss for the Raiders, allowing six earned runs through 1.1 innings on the mound.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at home against Morehead State. First pitch at KPP is slated for 4 p.m. ET with broadcast on SEC Network+.