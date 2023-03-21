Devin Burkes' two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday helped rally the Wildcats to a 9-3 win over Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky Proud Park and extended UK's win streak to 15 games.

Kentucky (19-2, 3-0 SEC) kept its momentum rolling after a weekend sweep of Mississippi State to begin league play and earn the Cats a No. 23 national ranking in the latest D1 Baseball poll.

Eastern Kentucky (8-13, 1-2 ASUN) put a scare into UK, taking a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning before Burkes' big blast. His fourth home run of the season was a deep shot to left-centerfield with Jase Felker on base.

Burkes, a sophomore catcher, later added an insurance run with a sac-fly in the eighth inning.

The Cats won despite playing without last week's national hitter of the week, Hunter Gilliam, after the first baseman was ejected from the finale against MIssissippi State for excessive celebration on a home run.

It took Kentucky awhile to get the offense rolling against a good six-inning showing from the EKU pitching staff, but the Cats eventually broke through with Burkes' homer, an RBI double by Chase Stanke, and a two-run single by James McCoy to highlight the night at the plate.

Kentucky's bullpen came through once again in relief of starter Travis Smith, including back to back impressive innings from Jackson Nove (2-0) and Austin Strickland, who struck out the side in the seventh and eighth, respectively, to hold EKU at bay.

Anthony Vargas (1-1) took the loss for the Colonels, giving up the decisive runs in the seventh inning.

The Cats return to action on Friday at Alabama (17-4, 1-2 SEC) in the first of a three-game SEC weekend series. The Crimson Tide lost two out of three to No. 5 Florida to open league play. They are playing UAB tonight in Tuscaloosa before welcoming UK to town.