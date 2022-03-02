Bullpen shines in Cats' 5-4 win over Evansville

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Five Kentucky pitchers combined to toss 6.1 innings of scoreless relief Wednesday in the Wildcats' 5-4 win over Evansville at Kentucky Proud Park.

After the Purple Aces chased UK starter Wyatt Hudepohl with four runs through the top of the third inning, the Cats turned to bullpen. Mason Hazelwood, Mason Moore, Jackson Nove, Tyler Guilfoil, and Darren Williams took it the rest of the way, holding Evansville to only four hits and one walk.

Moore (1-0) earned the win with 2.1 innings of one-hit relief. Williams recorded UK's first save of the season by working the final two frames. Four of the six outs he recorded were via strikeout.

Kentucky improved to 8-1 with the win, bouncing back from Tuesday's loss to Western Kentucky and taking some momentum into this weekend's three-game series against Texas Christian, an early measuring stick for Nick Mingione's club.

Offensively, the Cats scored five runs in their first four trips to the plate before Evansville's bullpen matched their own the rest of the way.

Ryan Ritter and Hunter Jump each had two hits to lead Kentucky. Alonzo Rubalcaba hit a two-run homer, his second long ball of the season.

Evansville starter Caleb Rhinehart (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings on the mound. The Aces dropped to 1-7 on the season.

The Cats open the series against TCU on Friday at 4 p.m. ET at KPP.