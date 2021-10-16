Bulldogs flex top-ranked muscles in 30-13 win over Cats

Kentucky put itself in a position to play one of the most important games in program history on Saturday in Athens, Ga., but the No. 11 Wildcats learned just how much work remains ahead of them to catch up with the likes of No. 1 Georgia.

In the first-ever clash of SEC East unbeatens this deep into the season, the Bulldogs showed why they appear to be on track for their first national championship since 1982 with a 30-13 victory over UK.

Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC) leaned on its elite defense to control the game. The Bulldogs allowed only 249 total yards, including only 51 to Kentucky's No. 23 national rushing attack. They held the Cats' Chris Rodriguez, who entered Saturday as the SEC's leading rusher at 128.0 yards per game, to just seven net yards on seven carries.

"I don't know if there are many great teams out there in college football this year, but I know this one we just played is," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said of the Bulldogs.

"This is what the No. 1 team in the country looks like, and that's what we're aspiring to look like."

Added UK quarterback Will Levis: "All credit to them. They're a great defense. Coached really, really well. Obviously, they've got some players. Just long, athletic, strong, and they scheme up well."

The Bulldogs' offense was also impressive, putting up 416 total yards against what has been a stingy UK defense. It was the first team to score 30 points against the Cats in the last seven games and only the sixth in the last four seasons.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 14 of 20 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Five of those passes and two of the TDs went to freshman tight end Brett Bowers.

The Bulldogs also used a committee approach to rush for 166 yards on 27 carries.

"I thought our DNA showed through," UGA head coach Kirby Smart said. "Our DNA repeatedly continues to show up: composure, connection, resiliency, and toughness. Those qualities come through with this team.

"At halftime, nobody was panicked (holding a modest 14-7 lead). Nobody was nervous. It's a physical football game. We're going to stay aggressive and keep coming at them."

Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) was led by Levis, who was 32-of-42 for 198 yards and touchdown passes to tight end Justin Rigg and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

The Cats' main two offensive weapons coming into the game, Robinson and Rodriguez, had a combined 24 touches for 67 yards.

Special teams prevented UK from posting the most points against Georgia this season. The Cats had a short field goal and an extra point blocked.

"We've just got to keep going, keep pushing," UK defensive end Josh Paschal said of the tough loss. "We can't let one (loss) turn into two.

"We don't like losing. It's not something that we're used to. The vibe in the locker room was that during the bye week we're going to work hard, get our bodies up, because we're not comfortable with this loss at all."

UK saw an eight-game win streak dating back to last season snapped between the hedges at Sanford Stadium.

