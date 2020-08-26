Buffano offers St. Louis WR Ja'Marion Wayne
With first-year safeties coach Frank Buffano appearing intent on making Kentucky more of a factor in the St. Louis area — a place where UK has extended plenty of offers without success in recent ye...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news