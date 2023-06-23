As part of a deal that appeared to be brokered prior to Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft, Chris Livingston was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 58th and final pick.

The freshman wing was the second Kentucky Wildcat to be taken in the draft, joining freshman guard Cason Wallace, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks with rights being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Livingston showed strong potential during his one season in Lexington, starting 26 of 34 games, but the 6-foot-6 wing averaged only 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Arkon, Ohio, native had just seven double-digit scoring games while shooting 43% from the field and 31% from 3-point range.

As picks were winding down midway through the second round, Livingston's agency, Klutch Sports, communicated through NBA insider Shams Charania that they had called other organizations in an effort to persuade teams to allow their client to slide to a predetermined organization. Milwaukee may have been that club, and Livingston was able to reach his goal of being drafted at the wire.

Kentucky senior center/forward Oscar Tshiebwe and senior forward Jacob Toppin both went undrafted. Each player had a year of eligibility remaining with the Cats but opted to begin their pursuit of a professional career.

Tshiebwe, a two-time consensus All-American and the back-to-back NCAA rebounding champion, was panned by scouts for his lack of size and explosiveness . His stock was also hurt by the absence of a proven jump shot beyond the 3-point arc.

He is the first Naismith Award winner ever to go undrafted.