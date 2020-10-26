Bryce Hopkins commits to Kentucky
Kentucky just picked up its second commitment from the 2021 class with today's announcement from Bryce Hopkins. The 'Cats have lots of recruiting momentum with both commitments coming in a span of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news