Bryce Griggs expecting a busy June

Bryce Griggs is currently ranked No. 35 in the 2022 Rivals150. This makes the Houston (Texas) Hightower High point guard the No. 13 player at his position, in his class, in the country. Playing in the Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions with the JL3 Basketball (TX) EYBL team, Griggs showed why he was such a highly-recruited prospect. After a year of Zoom calls and no in person interaction with college coaches, the NCAA will allow on campus visits to start in June. “I am planning on setting visits in June with Memphis, LSU and, you know, I will try and go to all the Texas schools, because they are right around the corner for me. Kentucky is reaching out to me a lot too. I don’t have any dates set yet, but those are the schools,” Griggs said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Memphis: “It’s Penny Hardaway, he was a great point guard and a Hall of Famer in my mind, he has been through it all so he could lead me in the right direction, develop me. I am a point guard and he is a point guard coach.” LSU: “They have a lot of dogs come through their program. They have had a few Hall of Famers go through their program. Traditionally it has been a good look to go there for a point guard like myself.” Texas: “There is a new head coach at Texas, so they have been reaching out to me. I have not been able to talk with head coach Chris Beard yet, but all their assistants stay in contact.” Baylor: “They had a big year this year, you know, and they won with guards like me. Head coach Scott Drew has been on with me a lot. They put on for the state of Texas last year and to be honest that is not a bad look. They’re winning and that is what you want as a point guard.” Houston: “Head coach Kelvin Sampson is right around the corner from me, you know so I have been talking with them every other day.” “Duke and Kentucky have not offered yet but would open my eyes. Kentucky is on me pretty hard right now and I think they are close to offering me.”

WHAT'S NEXT

“I want to go to a program that can hold me accountable. You know, as a point guard I want a staff that is going to stay on me about taking no plays off and help me become the best player I can be,” Griggs said.



RIVALS' REACTION