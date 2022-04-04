Brooks to test NBA Draft waters

Kentucky junior forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced Monday via his social media accounts that he intends to test the NBA Draft waters this spring.

Brooks plans to enter the draft but will not hire an agent at this time, leaving the door open for a return to the Wildcats. The deadline to return to school is June 1.

Players can submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA and participate – if invited – in the NBA Draft Combine which is slated to take place May 16-22.

“The rules in place for these young men to make decisions are there for a reason and Keion is utilizing it exactly the way he should,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement from the program. “He has made strides during his time here and has continued to improve every year.

"His thoughtfulness and maturity not only as a player but as a man will allow him to go through this process and make the best decision for his future. He and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide.”

Brooks averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a junior. The 6-foot-8 forward from Fort Wayne, Ind., shot 49% from the field and 78% at the free-throw line but struggled from beyond the 3-point arc at just 23%

The highlight of Brooks' season came with a career-high 27 points on Jan. 29 in leading UK to an 80-62 win over No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

Should he elect to return to UK, Brooks could find himself competing with senior Jacob Toppin, sophomore Bryce Hopkins, and freshman Chris Livingston at the combo 3/4 positions.



