Mark Pope has made major steps in building a coaching staff at Kentucky by recently naming Alvin Brooks III and Jason Hart as two of his top three assistants who will share recruiting duties along with Cory Fueger who came to UK from BYU with Fox. Brooks will also be named Associate Head Coach. The hires are receiving national recognition and praise from those in the college basketball and recruiting industries. Between Brooks and Hart, there were nine five-stars, and 23 top-100 recruits according to Rivals who joined each program while both were at their respective schools. Both coaches definitely left their schools in better shape than when they arrived. There was a National Championship, a Final Four, two Elite Eight's and three Sweet 16 appearances during the combined tenures that didn't have a whole lot of basketball accomplishments to brag about previously. The recruiting hauls are impressive by each coaching staff. We dug deeper to find out just how good it was. Here are lists of the high school players that signed with each university while Brooks and Hart were there. They were not the lead recruiters for all of these players, but is does serve as a measuring stick for exactly how good each staff recruited.



Alvin Brooks III (https://youtube.com)

Advertisement

Alvin Brooks III Player Ranking Star Rating Class V.J. Edgecombe 4 5 2024 Keyonte George 5 5 2022 Kendall Brown 12 5 2021 Jakobe Walter 13 5 2023 Yves Missi 19 5 2023 Robert Wright III 24 4 2024 Jason Asemota 31 4 2024 Jeremy Sochan (NR) International 4 2021 Miro Little 54 4 2023 Langston Love 57 4 2021 L.J. Cryer 103 4 2020 Dain Dainja 104 4 2020 Tristan Clark 107 4 2017 Matthew Mayer 109 4 2018 Zach Loveday 118 4 2020 Jared Butler 129 4 2018 Jordan Turner 144 3 2019 Florent Thamba (NR) 3 2018

Alvin Brooks III joined the Baylor coaching staff in 2016. The first recruiting class that had his involvement was a year later in 2017. In that time, the Bears inked five 5-stars. Two more, Jason Asemota and Robert Wright III, had five-stars through much of their high school careers before falling just outside in the final rankings. Jeremy Sochan would have been a five-star had he attended a high school inside the United States. So the argument can be made that the five-star number could be as high as eight. During that time Baylor landed nine players inside the top-100. But one thing is clear. The Bears' recruiting efforts got better and better over time. All eight of the top players signed since 2021. Only one player out of seven has been ranked outside of the top-31 since 2022. Brooks has had a lot to do with that. He was the lead recruiter for Keyonte George, Jakobe Walter, and V.J. Edgecombe. All three are five-stars who were ranked in the top-15. During his tenure at Baylor there ha begun to be a steady pipeline to the NBA. Jeremy Sochan went with the ninth pick in 2022. Davion Mitchell went at No. 9 as well. He transferred to Baylor in 2018 from Baylor. Keyonte George was drafted at No. 16 in 2023. Kendall Brown was drafted in the second round at No. 48 in 2022, and Jared Butler went a year earlier in the 40th spot. Edgecombe is considered to be a lock for the 2025 draft.



Jason Hart (https://usc.rivals.com)

Jason Hart Player Ranking Star Rating Class Evan Mobley 4 5 2020 Kevin Porter 16 5 2018 Isaiah Mobley 23 5 2019 Onyeka Okongwu 30 5 2019 Chemezie Metu 41 4 2015 Charles O'Bannon Jr. 43 4 2017 Josh McLaughlin 49 4 2014 Bennie Boatwright 57 4 2015 Elijah Weaver 58 4 2018 Max Agbonkpolo 58 4 2019 Elijah Street 64 4 2014 J'Raan Brooks 76 4 2018 Malik Thomas 79 4 2021 Jonah Matthews 82 4 2016 Jordan Usher 114 4 2017 Kyle Sturdivant 114 4 2019 De"Anthony Melton 120 4 2016