News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 18:01:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bretner Mutombo visits Kentucky

Wd7xalcnrzuabydf3jma
Bretner Mutombo (https://umhoops.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Add another name to the list of potential big men for Kentucky's 2021 Class. Bretner Mutombo just finished up an unofficial visit to Lexington. The 6-foot-10, 195 pound center from the Congo alread...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}