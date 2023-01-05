Kenneth Horsey wasn't the only Wildcat to announce a return for another year at Kentucky on Thursday.

Senior tight end Brenden Bates made the same decision public later in the day.

Late in December, Bates announced on social media that he tore his labrum during fall camp and played as long as he could in the 2022 season. He underwent surgery and is now about three weeks removed from the successful procedure.

The 6'5, 264-pound senior from Cincinnati played in 11 games for Kentucky this season, catching 10 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

In all, Bates played 443 snaps with about three-fourths of those coming on the offensive side of the ball. He was lined up in-line for 323 snaps compared to only three either in the slot or spread out wide.

In that respect Bates is a different player, more like fellow traditional tight end Josh Kattus, whereas others are more likely to be detached from the line.

Kentucky also has Izayah Cummings and three incoming tight ends/utility players, so the position should be featured prominently in next year's offense.

PFF gave Bates a 78.2 pass blocking score, which was the best on the team.