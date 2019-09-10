According to UK football, linebacker Xavier Peters has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

The former Florida State linebacker transferred to Kentucky in the offseason. He has been with the team but has been unable to play in game against against Toledo and Eastern Michigan as Kentucky's coaches awaited the NCAA's ruling on his status.

Peters redshirted last year as a true freshman at Florida State. He has four seasons of eligibility.

"We're excited to have Xavier available to play this season," Stoops said. "I appreciate the NCAA understanding Xavier's situation. I also want to thank our compliance office for the great job they did with the appeal and for Xavier's patience with the process."

In UK's announcement, Peters was quoted as saying, "I'm so excited. I was hoping this would happen because all of this has been for my son. He's my life."I can't wait to get out there with my team on Saturdays. I want to thank the NCAA and everyone at Kentucky who helped make this happen."

Peters has the skill set to play as an edge defender in Kentucky's 3-4 defense. Joshua Paschal, Jordan Wright and Boogie Watson have manned those positions for Kentucky to date, playing at a high level for two weeks, but Peters gives Kentucky very strong depth on the outside of the defense.

As a high school recruit from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West and a member of the Class of 2018, Peters was ranked the No. 75 prospect in the country, thus a member of the Rivals100, and the No. 6 outside linebacker nationally.