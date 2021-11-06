BREAKING: WR Taj Harris transferring to Kentucky

Kentucky football got some great news on Sunday morning when Syracuse wide receiver transfer Taj Harris announced that he is transferring to Lexington.

The news does not come as a total surprise as in recent weeks Cats Illustrated's Travis Graf has reported that Harris was a Kentucky lean. Harris is taking his official visit to Kentucky this weekend for the Cats' game against Tennessee.

Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Auburn were some of the other schools that had verbally offered Harris after he entered the portal during this season.

Harris was on track to potentially contend to become the all-time leading receiver in Syracuse history this season.

If you're curious about Harris as a player, his stats, or advanced numbers then read Cats Illustrated's earlier story about him when UK was first linked as the strongest contender.

The Wildcats lose senior receiver Josh Ali after the 2021 season since he is already taking a "Super Senior" year due to COVID. Wan'Dale Robinson has been widely rumored to be a one-and-done receiver in Lexington. That means UK will be totally overhauling the wide receiver room again this offseason.

Getting Harris in the fold locks in one starting receiver for next year. He has proven to be someone who can break tackles in the open field (2nd in NCAA over last two years) and is a big pass-catching option who can attack the defense with screens or vertically.

Kentucky has commitments from wide receivers Brandon Scott, Jordan White, and four-star local prospect Dane Key. The Wildcats get Clevan Thomas back from injury next year and will also be hoping their current freshman trio of Christian Lewis, Chauncey Magwood, and Dekel Crowdus can make an impact next season.