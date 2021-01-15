CatsIllustrated - BREAKING: Wan'Dale Robinson transferring to Kentucky

Days after announcing he would be entering the transfer portal Wan'Dale Robinson has made clear his intentions to transfer to Kentucky.

The 5'10, 185-pound offensive athlete from Frankfort, Ky., had said that he wanted to be closer to his mother in thanking Nebraska fans for his time in Lincoln, so UK made sense as a choice.

Robinson's relationship with Vince Marrow also appears to have been a factor in the decision.

Twice a Paul Hornung Award finalist, Robinson will have an opportunity to be featured in Liam Coen's offense, which will have a new quarterback but will return a number of players who have opted for an additional year of eligibility themselves.

Robinson appears to fill a major void for Kentucky in that the Wildcats are in search of players who can create chunk plays this offseason.

The former Rivals100 recruit had been verbally committed to Kentucky before flipping to Nebraska as a high school prospect.

Over two years for Nebraska he had 91 receptions for 914 yards and three touchdowns, plus 580 yards rushing with two scores.

Robinson's addition gives Kentucky's offense yet another boost.

UK has already announced the return of seniors Josh Ali, Justin Rigg, and Luke Fortner.

Junior running back Chris Rodriguez and tackle Darian Kinnard have also announced they will stick around for their senior seasons.