CatsIllustrated - BREAKING: Rivals250 OL Jager Burton commits to Kentucky

Kentucky's 2021 recruiting class got a lot better on Sunday as Jager Burton, a four-star offensive guard and the No. 170 player on the Rivals250, committed to the Wildcats.

Burton is ranked the No. 1 player in Kentucky and the No. 8 offensive guard in the nation according to Rivals.com.

Alabama, Oregon, Clemson, and Ohio State were four of Burton's other five finalists before he made his announcement in favor of the 'Cats.

The 6'4, 270-pound prospect instantly becomes Kentucky's highest-rated commitment, and along with Frederick Douglass teammate and wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, is one of two four-star pledges for the Wildcats.

Burton's commitment sends Kentucky's class from No. 49 in the nation to No. 43, with the program passing West Virginia, Wake Forest, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and Memphis in the Rivals ranking formula.

Cats Illustrated's Jeff Drummond is on hand providing live coverage of Burton's announcement and will have more from the ceremony and the four-star prospect over the rest of this evening. Stay tuned to the site and our premium forum, the House of Blue, as always.